LaRoyce Hawkins, Chicago P.D. Lori Allen/NBC

Dick Wolf's Chicago P.D. will be back for an eleventh season. The renewal of the beloved show, which follows the daily happenings in District 21 of the Chicago Police Department, was announced on April 10, before the tenth season had even finished airing. And fans can breathe a sigh of relief, because at the same time, NBC renewed the other two ongoing series in the popular One Chicago franchise: Chicago Med (which will be back for its ninth season) and Chicago Fire (which will be back for its twelfth).

Read on for everything we know about when Chicago P.D. Season 11 premieres, who you can expect to see in Season 11, and where you can watch the upcoming season of Chicago P.D.

Chicago P.D. Season 11 latest news

As actors and writers continue to strike for fair wages, there will likely be a delay on Chicago P.D. Season 11.

LaRoyce Hawkins, who plays Officer Kevin Atwater on the show, addressed how the strikes will affect the procedural drama while speaking at Louisiana State University, Digital Spy reported in July.

"Naturally, after the writers strike, it's going to take the writers a while to start warming up their rooms again and starting to conceptualize stories again," Hawkins reportedly said. He estimated that when the strikes are over, writers will need at least three weeks to start working on scripts before filming can begin. He added, "So we might need like a three-week buffer."

As for when he expected the strikes to wrap up, Hawkins said, "I'm faithful and optimistic that it will only be a couple more months, if that, that we're off." Chicago P.D. usually begins filming new seasons in July.

Chicago P.D. Season 11 release date prediction

No premiere date for Chicago P.D. Season 11 has been announced yet. Due to the strikes, it's difficult to predict when writers will even be able to get back to work creating scripts about the bustling Chicago precinct.

Originally, Chicago P.D. Season 11 was expected to be part of NBC's 2023 fall TV lineup, so once writers and actors reach new agreements with the studios, it's likely Chicago P.D. will get to work straight away on the eleventh season. Fans can likely expect to start watching Season 11 sometime in 2024.

What will Chicago P.D. Season 11 be about?

There have been no announcements about what viewers can expect to see happen in Chicago P.D. Season 11. We know the officers will continue to fight crime and find justice for the residents of Chicago. We can also probably expect to see more of the romance between Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger).

Since Jesse Lee Soffer, who played Senior Detective Jay Halstead, left Chicago P.D. in Season 10, we will also see how everyone in the precinct continues to deal with his absence — including Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos), now that their marriage is seemingly over.

Who will be in Chicago P.D. Season 11?

Aside from Jesse Lee Soffer, the rest of the talent who play Chicago P.D.'s men and women in blue are expected to be back for Season 11.

Chicago P.D. main cast:

Jason Beghe as Hank Voight

Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek

LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater

Amy Morton as Trudy Platt

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton

Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess

Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Dante Torres

Where can I watch Chicago P.D.?

Before Season 11 premieres on NBC, you can catch up on Seasons 1 through 10 on Peacock.