When Chicago Med Season 8 ended, fans saw a series regular depart and get his happily ever after. Although Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) will no longer be on the show, that doesn't mean fans are any less eager to see what's going on at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. With billionaire Jack Dayton (Sasha Roiz) wrecking the hospital's reputation and his own bank account with OR 2.0, he must sell the hospital — meaning a management change will be coming once again.
Because the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes delayed the typical fall return of shows, One Chicago viewers are itching more than usual for new episodes. Here we discuss when Chicago Med might premiere, who is expected to be in Season 9, and what else we know right now.
The WGA strike ended on Sept. 27, which means the Chicago Med writers room can begin writing Season 9. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chicago Med (along with most other Dick Wolf procedurals) writers went back to work the first week of October.
The NBC series has premiered in the fall — in either September or November — for the past eight years, but was delayed this year due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.
Although the writers have gone back to work, the SAG-AFTRA strike is ongoing, which means the actors cannot yet return. Because of this, premiere dates for all 2023-2024 shows are fluid.
Deadline reported when the WGA strike ended that if the SAG-AFTRA strike ended in time for shooting to begin by Thanksgiving, One Chicago shows could premiere by mid-March. All that being said, you shouldn't anticipate Chicago Med Season 9 to premiere before spring 2024 — and that delayed return could mean a shorter episode run than usual.
Although no announcements have been made about what Chicago Med Season 9 will be about, it's likely to draw on how the last season ended.
Because Chicago Med Season 8 ended with the implosion of OR 2.0 and Jack Dayton's tenure as Gaffney Chicago Medical Center's owner, Season 9 will likely dive into new management. It will also need to explore what the hospital is like without Dr. Halstead after he resigned and left for Seattle to live with Natalie Manning (former series regular Torrey DeVitto).
Beyond that, the only lingering storylines are Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) still needing a kidney donation after his son relapsed and Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) having unresolved relationship issues with his girlfriend Liliana (Alet Taylor) and her brother Pawel (Kristof Konrad).
Again, because casting hasn't been determined for Season 9 yet, no announcements have been made. The only person who definitely won't be on it is Gehlfuss, who departed in the Season 8 finale. Following his departure, the only three original cast members remaining on Chicago Med are Marlyne Barrett, S. Epatha Merkerson, and Oliver Platt. It's likely that Roiz won't return either as he's selling the hospital. Below are additional people who are likely to return.
All seasons of Chicago Med are available to stream on Peacock with a subscription. You can also purchase them on Prime Video or Apple TV.