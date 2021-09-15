Hulu + Live TV vs. Hulu On-Demand

Photo Illustration by Chesnot/Getty Images

Hulu is one of the leading streaming providers in the country, but there is still a decision to make when you sign up. Potential subscribers must consider Hulu vs. Hulu + Live TV, with additional options for ad-supported and no ad plans. Either way, Hulu makes an attractive offer. There are no contracts, so you can cancel anytime, unlike with traditional cable providers. You can also choose from a full suite of add-on options to create exactly the right package you need for your viewing needs.

Now it's just a matter of comparing Hulu + Live TV vs. Hulu in order to choose the right viewing package for you.

Comparing Hulu + Live TV vs. Hulu plans

Hulu + Live TV Hulu Monthly price $65/mo. $6/mo.* Free trial length 7 days 3 months Live streaming Yes No On-demand library Yes Yes Number of titles/channels 65+ live channels 10,000+ titles Number of simultaneous streams 2; Unlimited Screens Add-on option for $10/mo 2; Unlimited Screens Add-on option for $10/mo Cloud DVR storage 50 hours No Offline viewing Yes Yes Ad-free option Yes; $71/mo. Yes; $12/mo.

Which streaming service is right for you?

There are some key differences between the Hulu and Hulu + Live TV plans, the biggest of which being the access to live channels. However, there are some other differences you will see between the two plans.

Content

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV gives you the best of both worlds, combining on-demand streaming with live TV. There is the option of ads or an ad-free subscription for your streaming convenience. You can receive more than 65 live channels, including staples like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. Other channels include A&E, Bravo, CNN, Discovery, ESPN, FX, National Geographic, TBS, and USA. Hulu + Live TV gives you the option to upgrade to premium networks on an a la carte basis, including HBO Max, Cinemax, Showtime, and Starz.

With Hulu + Live TV, you do not ever have to miss your favorite shows. You can record live TV with 50 hours of complimentary cloud DVR storage included with your plan, or you can upgrade to 200 hours with the Enhanced Cloud DVR.

Hulu

Hulu does not offer the live TV channels that you get with the Hulu + Live TV package, but you can still opt between an ad-free subscription or one with ads. Still, there is no shortage of things to watch with Hulu's on-demand library. You can enjoy full seasons of both current and past TV shows, in addition to a collection of full-length hit movies.

In recent years, Hulu has also made a name for itself with its own original series, movies, and documentaries under the umbrella of Hulu Originals. These are included with your subscription, as well.

Costs

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV costs $65 per month. There is also the option of a Live TV Only plan for $64 each month, but it does not include access to Hulu's on-demand library. Alternatively, you can purchase the Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV subscription for $71 per month.

Hulu

The Hulu plan (as of now) costs $6 each month or $60 per year if you pay upfront. You also have the option to upgrade to a subscription with no ads for $12 per month. There is a 30-day free trial to make sure this is the right plan for you. However, Hulu recently announced changes coming to Hulu's pricing. This price increase will begin in early October, meaning if you're fast enough you could lock in a cheaper price!

The Hulu Bundle

Also available is the Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+ bundle for $6 per month. ESPN+ gives you exclusive access to live events and replays of exciting games, along with content from the library of ESPN originals and access to ESPN+ Pay-Per-View events from right within the Hulu app. Blackout dates apply.

User experience

Enjoy wide compatibility, no matter which service you choose, with the ability to stream on the following eligible devices:

Mac or PC

Amazon Fire TV

Android

Apple

LG

Nintendo

PlayStation

Roku

Samsung

Vizio

Xbox

Hulu + Live TV

With Hulu + Live TV, you get full compatibility so you can still stream, regardless of whether you're using your TV, your phone, or even your Xbox. You can have up to six user profiles and can stream up to two screens simultaneously. Plus, you get access to your own personal Cloud DVR storage that gives you 50 hours of storage or you can upgrade to 200 hours.

Hulu

Hulu on-demand does not give you the option to use DVR storage, but you can still stream in all of the same places that Hulu + Live TV allows. An added bonus is that Hulu offers the option to download and watch when you upgrade to the ad-free version.

Extras

Hulu gives you plenty of options to create your own custom Hulu bundle that is right for you.

Ad-Supported Content : Hulu gives you the option of either an ad-supported or ad-free experience. With ads, Hulu + Live TV costs $65 per month or Hulu is $6 per month.

Ad-Free Subscription: If you opt for an ad-free subscription, it will cost you a few dollars more with Hulu + Live TV without ads costing $71 per month. If you choose the Hulu on-demand package, it will cost $12 per month without ads.

Live TV : Hulu's Live TV only option for $64/month that skips the on-demand content you don't need if you don't enjoy streaming. If streaming is all you do, you can opt for Hulu without Live TV with ads for $6 per month.

Optional add-ons: Hulu + Live TV gives you the ability to stream on two screens simultaneously, either on your mobile device or at home on a supported device. For more access, you can upgrade to unlimited simultaneous screens that allows you to stream all your favorite content on as many devices as you want when they all use your home network or up to three simultaneous screens when using the mobile app. You can also upgrade to the Enhanced Cloud DVR that gives you up to 200 hours of recording.

Hulu also offers the option to add extras to your plan with several premium channels.

You can also add individual channels on an a la carte basis:

HBO Max: $15 per month

Cinemax: $10 per month

Showtime: $11 per month

STARZ: $9 per month

Entertainment: $8 per month

Espanol: $5 per month

Disadvantages

Hulu + Live TV

There's a considerable difference in price with Hulu vs. Hulu + Live TV. You'll save more money when you opt for the ad-free option, but there's not a huge difference. Hulu + Live TV also limits the number of downloads you can have at a single time. Finally, watch out for pricey extras, which can add up quickly and end up driving the cost up considerably.

Hulu

Hulu may be more affordable, but you are significantly limited when it comes to programming. You have no access to live TV, and new episodes of current shows are not usually available for streaming until the next day. Like Hulu + Live TV, it can also quickly get expensive when you begin adding extras.

Our final take

Hulu vs. Hulu Live? Well, it all depends on the kind of streaming that you want to do. While Hulu is an affordable option for on-demand programming, you will not have access to live TV. That means you will miss access to certain programming, like sports and live event coverage. Hulu + Live TV gives you not only live TV coverage, but also access to a personal cloud DVR storage.

When deciding between Hulu Live vs. Hulu, consider first your budget and then what kind of streaming you want to do. Hulu offers plenty of room for customization with ad-supported and ad-free options, plenty of custom extras to help you find exactly the Hulu package you need.