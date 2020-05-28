HBO Max is planning to bring a ton of original movies and shows to the new streaming service, and several of those titles were made available at launch. The streaming service debuted with thousands of library titles, including HBO's entire premium original content slate (which includes Barry, Big Little Lies, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Euphoria, Game of Thrones, Insecure, The Jinx, Sex and the City, The Sopranos, Succession, Veep, Watchmen, Westworld, The Wire, and more) and several major television and film favorites, including — surprise! — the entire Harry Potter film collection.
Subscribers will find the following six HBO Max Originals available to stream right away, as of launch day, May 27:
- Craftopia: As part of HBO Max's dedication to providing family-oriented content, YouTuber Lauren Riihimaki will host this kids' competition series that will put their crafting skills to the test.
- Love Life: Anna Kendrick and Bridesmaids director Paul Feig are teaming up for this scripted series that looks like it's going to give Kendrick her Girls moment. The comedy follows her character, Darby, as she falls in and out of love and meets people who change her life along the way.
- Legendary: In this competition series, voguing teams — known in the ballroom world as "houses" — will compete in a series of balls and showcases to see who will be crowned "legendary." Celebrity judges will include Jameela Jamil and Megan Thee Stallion.
- Looney Tunes: Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the gang will be introduced to a whole new generation in this series about the classic cartoon characters with stories adapted for today's audience.
- The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo: It was only a matter of time before someone over at Sesame Street got into the late-night game. Elmo will host his very own talk show and will interview everyone from Blake Lively to Batman.
- On the Record: On the Record centers on music executive Drew Dixon as she tells her story about accusing Russell Simmons of sexual assault in the wake of the #MeToo movement.
HBO Max has already released its plans for a second wave of original programming releases in June, and you can find a list of every original movie, series, and special coming to HBO Max right here.
In addition to its original offerings, the streaming service also boasts a large library of licensed titles, including TV favorites like The Big Bang Theory, Friends, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The impressive movie spread includes 20 films from Japan's iconic Studio Ghibli, all eight Harry Potter films, and tons of titles from the DC Universe of films (including recent ones like Shazam! and Wonder Woman).
HBO Max offers nine separate hubs of content, including HBO, DC, Sesame Workshop, Classics Curated by Turner Classic Movies, Studio Ghibli, Cartoon Network Collection, Adult Swim Collection, Crunchyroll Collection, and Looney Tunes. Below you'll find a list of some of the major licensed TV and movie titles available on HBO Max as of launch day.
Series
The Alienist
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
The Bachelor
The Bachelor Australia
The Bachelor Canada
The Bachelor New Zealand
The Bachelor UK
The Bachelorette
The Bachelorette Australia
The Bachelorette Canada
Bachelor Pad
Bachelor in Paradise
Bachelor in Paradise Australia
Batwoman
The Big Bang Theory
The Boondocks
Doctor Who
DC's Doom Patrol Seasons 1 and 2
The Flintstones
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Friends
Ghosts
Home
Impractical Jokers Seasons 1-4
Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes
Independent
Katy Keene
Lipstick Empire
Luther
Nancy Drew
The O.C.
The Office
Pretty Little Liars
Rick and Morty
Robot Chicken
Sesame Street
Stath Lets Flats
Top Gear Seasons 17-25
Torchwood
Trigonometry
Movies
2001: A Space Odyssey
The Abyss
Agent Cody Banks
Alien
Aliens
Alita: Battle Angel
An American in Paris
American Pie
American Pie 2
American Wedding
Apocalypse Now
Arthur
Aquaman
Babe
Babe: Pig in the City
Bad Education
Batmam vs. Superman
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Blast From the Past
Blood Diamond
Bohemian Rhapsody
Boys Don't Cry
Braveheart
Bridesmaids
Casablanca
Casino Royale (1967)
Casino Royale (2006)
Cast Away
Citizen Kane
Contagion
Cowboys & Aliens
Die Hard
Die Hard 2
Die Hard With a Vengeance
Dodgeball
Downton Abbey
Empire of the Sun
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Fast Five
Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Fight Club
The Fighter
Friday the 13th
Glee: The 3D Concert Movie
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Good Boys
Gone with the Wind
The Goonies
Gremlins
Hall Pass
The Hangover Part II
Happily Ever Avatar
A Hard Day's Night
Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II
Hey Arnold! The Movie
Home Alone 2: Lost In New York
Howl's Moving Castle
I Married a Witch
It: Chapter Two
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
Joker
Justice League
King Kong
Kiki's Delivery Service
Last Tango in Paris
The Lego Batman Movie
Lego: Batman the Movie: DC Superheroes Unite
The Lego Movie
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Lethal Weapon movies
Little Shop of Horrors
Lolita
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
March of the Penguins
The Matrix
The Meg
Modern Times
Monsters Vs. Aliens
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
My Left Foot
My Neighbor Totoro
Network
A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise
North by Northwest
The Outsiders
The Pacifier
Ponyo
Practical Magic
The Predator
Princess Mononoke
Prisoners
Pups United
Quantum of Solace
Ready or Not
Rebel without a Cause
Requiem for a Dream
School of Rock
Scooby-Doo: The Movie
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Shaft
Shazam!
Shooter
Singin' in the Rain
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
Slumdog Millionaire
Sophie's Choice
Snatchers
Spirited Away
A Star is Born (1954)
A Star Is Born (1976)
A Star Is Born (2018)
Strike Up the Band
Stuber
Sucker Punch
Suicide Squad
Superman movie collection
The Tale of the Princess Kaguya
Team America: World Police
Teen Titans Go! to the Movies
The Times of Harvey Milk
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Tropic Thunder
V for Vendetta
When Harry Met Sally
Wonder Woman
The Wizard of Oz
X-Men: Dark Phoenix
HBO Max launched on Wednesday, May 27. Find out what original shows, movies, and specials are still to come to HBO Max right here.