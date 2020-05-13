Real talk: HBO Max might be your best bet if you're considering subscribing to any of the new streaming services that are launching this year. I am not being paid to say this — a simple look at the service's upcoming lineup is all the proof you need.

In addition to the previously announced properties that will be available at launch on May 27, as well as offering subscribers access to new HBO shows like Perry Mason and Lovecraft Country, the service has a second wave of exciting original programming beginning in June. Highlights include the third season of Search Party, the second season of DC Universe's fan-favorite Doom Patrol, and Adventure Time: Distant Lands-BMO, the first of four hour-long Adventure Time specials.

To find out everything coming in this second wave, and when they'll be available, check out the full list below.

Adventure Time: Distant Lands-BMO Photo: HBO Max

Available Thursday, June 18

Karma: An adventure competition series, led by YouTube's Michelle Khare, featuring 16 contestants, ages 12-15, in which they solve puzzles and compete in physical challenges to test their mental and physical stamina as they discover how their actions impact their success.





Available Thursday, June 25

Adventure Time: Distant Lands - BMO: The first of four Adventure Time specials follows the lovable robot BMO during a deadly space emergency in the farthest reaches of the galaxy.

Doom Patrol, Season 2: The second season of the DC Universe series picks up after the defeat of Mr. Nobody and finds everyone miniaturized and stranded on Cliff's toy race car track where they have to process the betrayal of Niles Caulder, aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton) while also confronting their own personal baggage. And they have to do all of this while also protecting the newest member of the family, Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles' daughter, whose mysterious powers pose a real threat.

Esme & Roy: An animated series from the makers of Sesame Street that brings young viewers into the colorful world of Esme and Roy, two best friends and monstersitters in Monsterdale, where even the littlest monsters can overcome big challenges together.

Search Party, Season 3: In the third season of this former TBS comedy thriller about self-absorbed twenty-somethings searching for a missing friend, the gang is swept up in a trial after Dory (Alia Shawkat) and Drew (John Reynolds) are charged for the semi-accidental murder of a private eye, and Elliott (John Early) and Portia (Meredith Hagner) have to decide whether or not to testify as witnesses. Seasons 1 and 2 are available at launch.





Available Thursday, July 9

Close Enough: A surreal animated comedy about a married couple in their 30s, their 5-year-old daughter, and their two divorced best friends/roommates who all live together on the east side of Los Angeles. As they juggle work, kids, and attempt to reach their dreams, they must also avoid time-traveling snails, stripper clowns, and murderous mannequins.

Expecting Amy: A three-part documentary from Amy Schumer that takes viewers behind-the-scenes and reveals the challenges of pregnancy, marriage and the execution of creating a stand-up special. Beginning the day Schumer found out she was pregnant and going through the birth of her child with husband, Chris Fischer, the doc gives fans an inside look at the comedian's incredible journey.





Available Thursday, July 16

The House of Ho: A reality series that follows the family of Binh Ho and his wife, Hue Ho, who immigrated to the United States with little money but achieved the American dream. The series digs into the power couple behind a multi-million-dollar bank, a real estate development company, and a new generation, and reveals their lavish Houston lifestyle and tight family connections, all with a lot of multi-generational drama.





Available Thursday, July 23

Tig n' Seek: A new animated series about an enthusiastic 8-year-old named Tiggy who works for the Department of Lost and Found, and his cat, Gweeseek, who appears to be a normal cat but is capable of inventing extraordinary gadgets.





Available Thursday, July 30

The Dog House: A new reality series that will make your heart swell as it follows formerly unwanted pets at a rural British Dog Rescue Centre famous for its commitment to matching homeless dogs with new owners. The series tell poignant stories of the men and women, all carrying their own baggage, who hope their lives might be transformed by the introduction of a new four-legged friend.

Frayed: A new 1980s-set comedy from creator, writer and producer Sarah Kendall that follows the journey of Sammy Cooper, a wealthy London housewife who is forced to return to her hometown in Australia and revisit her past and the events that led her to flee as a teenager.





Available Thursday, Aug. 6

An American Pickle: Based on Simon Rich's 2013 novella about Herschel Greenbaum (Seth Rogen), a struggling laborer who immigrates to America in 1920 and falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for 100 years. Because the brine preserves him, he emerges in present day Brooklyn having not aged a day. When he attempts to find his family, he learns his only surviving relative is his great-grandson Ben Greenbaum (also Rogen), a mild-mannered computer coder whom Herschel can't even begin to understand.

