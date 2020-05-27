HBO Max is coming in hot with a ton of new content, including plenty of exciting titles that are available at launch. The streaming service has now debuted with thousands of library titles, including HBO's entire premium original content slate (which includes Barry, Big Little Lies, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Euphoria, Game of Thrones, Insecure, The Jinx, Sex and the City, The Sopranos, Succession, Veep, Watchmen, Westworld, The Wire, and more) and several major television and film favorites, including — surprise! — the entire Harry Potter film collection.

Subscribers will find the following six HBO Max Originals available to stream right away, as of launch day, May 27:

Craftopia: As part of HBO Max's dedication to providing family-oriented content, YouTuber Lauren Riihimaki will host this kids' competition series that will put their crafting skills to the test.

Love Life: Anna Kendrick and Bridesmaids director Paul Feig are teaming up for this scripted series that looks like it's going to give Kendrick her Girls moment. The comedy follows her character, Darby, as she falls in and out of love and meets people who change her life along the way.

Legendary: In this competition series, voguing teams — known in the ballroom world as "houses" — will compete in a series of balls and showcases to see who will be crowned "legendary." Celebrity judges will include Jameela Jamil and Megan Thee Stallion.

Looney Tunes: Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the gang will be introduced to a whole new generation in this series about the classic cartoon characters with stories adapted for today's audience.

The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo: It was only a matter of time before someone over at Sesame Street got into the late-night game. Elmo will host his very own talk show and will interview everyone from Blake Lively to Batman.

On the Record: On the Record centers on music executive Drew Dixon as she tells her story about accusing Russell Simmons of sexual assault in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

HBO Max has already released its plans for a second wave of original programming releases in June, and you can find a list of every original movie, series, and special coming to HBO Max right here.

In addition to its original offerings, the streaming service also boasts a large library of licensed titles, including TV favorites like The Big Bang Theory, Friends, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The impressive movie spread includes 20 films from Japan's iconic Studio Ghibli, all eight Harry Potter films, and tons of titles from the DC Universe of films (including recent ones like Shazam! and Wonder Woman).

HBO Max offers nine separate hubs of content, including HBO, DC, Sesame Workshop, Classics Curated by Turner Classic Movies, Studio Ghibli, Cartoon Network Collection, Adult Swim Collection, Crunchyroll Collection, and Looney Tunes. Below you'll find a list of some of the major licensed TV and movie titles available on HBO Max as of launch day.

May 27

HBO Max Originals

Craftopia

Legendary

Looney Tunes Cartoons

Love Life

The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo

On the Record

Series

The Alienist

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

The Bachelor

The Bachelor

The Bachelor Australia

The Bachelor Canada

The Bachelor New Zealand

The Bachelor UK

The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette Australia

The Bachelorette Canada

Bachelor Pad

Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise Australia

Batwoman

The Big Bang Theory

The Boondocks

Doctor Who

DC's Doom Patrol Seasons 1 and 2

The Flintstones

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Friends

Ghosts

Home

Impractical Jokers Seasons 1-4

Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes

Independent

Katy Keene

Lipstick Empire

Luther

Nancy Drew

The O.C.

The Office

Pretty Little Liars

Rick and Morty

Robot Chicken

Sesame Street

Stath Lets Flats

Top Gear Seasons 17-25

Torchwood

Trigonometry

Movies

2001: A Space Odyssey

The Abyss

Agent Cody Banks

Alien

Aliens

Alita: Battle Angel

An American in Paris

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Wedding

Apocalypse Now

Arthur

Aquaman

Babe

Babe: Pig in the City

Bad Education

Batmam vs. Superman

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Blast From the Past

Blood Diamond

Bohemian Rhapsody

Boys Don't Cry

Braveheart

Bridesmaids

Casablanca

Casino Royale (1967)

Casino Royale (2006)

Cast Away

Citizen Kane

Contagion

Cowboys & Aliens

Die Hard

Die Hard 2

Die Hard With a Vengeance

Dodgeball

Downton Abbey

Empire of the Sun

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Fast Five

Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Fight Club

The Fighter

Friday the 13th

Glee: The 3D Concert Movie

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Good Boys

Gone with the Wind

The Goonies

Gremlins

Hall Pass

The Hangover Part II

Happily Ever Avatar

A Hard Day's Night

Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II

Hey Arnold! The Movie

Home Alone 2: Lost In New York

Howl's Moving Castle

I Married a Witch

It: Chapter Two

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

Joker

Justice League

King Kong

Kiki's Delivery Service

Last Tango in Paris

The Lego Batman Movie

Lego: Batman the Movie: DC Superheroes Unite

The Lego Movie

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Lethal Weapon movies

Little Shop of Horrors

Lolita

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

March of the Penguins

The Matrix

The Meg

Modern Times

Monsters Vs. Aliens

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

My Left Foot

My Neighbor Totoro

Network

A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise

North by Northwest

The Outsiders

The Pacifier

Ponyo

Practical Magic

The Predator

Princess Mononoke

Prisoners

Pups United

Quantum of Solace

Ready or Not

Rebel without a Cause

Requiem for a Dream

School of Rock

Scooby-Doo: The Movie

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Shaft

Shazam!

Shooter

Singin' in the Rain

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

Slumdog Millionaire

Sophie's Choice

Snatchers

Spirited Away

A Star is Born (1954)

A Star Is Born (1976)

A Star Is Born (2018)

Strike Up the Band

Stuber

Sucker Punch

Suicide Squad

Superman movie collection

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya

Team America: World Police

Teen Titans Go! to the Movies

The Times of Harvey Milk

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Tropic Thunder

V for Vendetta

When Harry Met Sally

Wonder Woman

The Wizard of Oz

X-Men: Dark Phoenix

HBO Max launched on Wednesday, May 27. Find out what original shows, movies, and specials are still to come to HBO Max right here.