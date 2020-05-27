While you were getting ready to settle in to stream Friends and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, HBO Max had another, very magical trick up its sleeve when it launched on Wednesday, May 27: surprise dropping every single movie in the Harry Potter franchise, plus one of its spin-off films. If you're in shock, well, so is everyone!

As far as we all knew, the Potter movies weren't expected on WarnerMedia's streaming service for a long time, as NBCUniversal had won the custody battle until 2025. HBO Max's content chief, Kevin Reilly, even said in a recent interview that there was "no timetable" on the arrival of the films, but that they were "high on our priority list." Clearly, though, a deal was reached in the eleventh hour, because you can officially watch Daniel Radcliffe grow up on HBO Max at your leisure.

As of literally one day earlier, the only way to catch a Potter movie was if you happened to turn your TV on USA or Syfy at the right moment, or if you purchased them on home video formats. But if now is the moment you really want to dive in to J.K. Rowling's whole, expansive universe (and, really, what better moment could you ask for?), the platform has also made the Eddie Redmayne-starring prequel, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, available.

Here's the full list of Harry Potter movies which are now available on HBO Max (in order of release date).

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

