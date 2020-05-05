Lately, it might feel like the dementors have taken over, but the Wizarding World is here to help us mere muggles get through this trying time. Following last month's launch of the Harry Potter At Home hub, which provides at-home activities to parents and children, J.K. Rowling's site is now hosting star-studded readings of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, with the first chapter coming from none other than the Boy Wizard himself, Daniel Radcliffe.

Radcliffe's reading of "Chapter One: The Boy Who Lived" is now available to view on the Wizarding World's website, and there are many others who will lend their vocals to this reading series as well, including Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them stars Eddie Redmayne and Claudia Kim, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child star Noma Dumezweni, Harry Potter video game narrator Stephen Fry, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, and more reading all 17 chapters of the book that brought some magic into the real world.

The Harry Potter At Home site launched in April amid the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting social distancing initiatives.