HBO Max is on the horizon, and with it comes a ton of new content. The WarnerMedia streaming service will boast HBO's entire premium original content slate, along with other TV favorites like The Big Bang Theory, Friends, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and 20 films from Japan's Studio Ghibli house. However, HBO Max has also been steadily rolling out a stream of announcements for shows such as the Gossip Girl sequel and a Greg Berlanti Green Lantern series, plus the forthcoming Friends reunion special.

So, which HBO Max Originals will actually be available to watch when the new streaming service launches on Wednesday, May 27? Below, we've rounded up a list of all the new series you'll have access to when the platform graces us with its presence.





Love Life

Anna Kendrick and Bridesmaids director Paul Feig are teaming up for this scripted series that looks like it's going to give Kendrick her Girls moment. The comedy follows her character, Darby, as she falls in and out of love and meets people who change her life along the way.





Legendary

In this competition series, voguing teams — known in the world of underground ballroom as "houses" — will compete in a series of balls and showcases to see who will be crowned "legendary." Celebrity judges will include Jameela Jamil and Megan Thee Stallion.





On the Record

On the Record centers around music executive Drew Dixon as she tells her story about accusing Russell Simmons of sexual assault in the wake of #MeToo.





Craftopia

As part of HBO Max's dedication to providing family-oriented content, YouTuber Lauren Riihimaki will host this kids' competition series that will put their crafting skills to the test.





Looney Tunes Cartoons

Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the gang will be introduced to a whole new generation in this series about the classic cartoon characters with stories adapted for today's audience.





The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo

It was only a matter of time before someone over at Sesame Street got into the late-night game. Elmo will host his very own talk show and will interview everyone from Blake Lively to Batman.

Check out a partial list of originals and library offerings which will be available on launch day, in addition to the HBO premium originals library (which includes Barry, Big Little Lies, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Euphoria, Game of Thrones, Insecure, The Jinx, Sex and the City, The Sopranos, Succession, Veep, Watchmen, Westworld, The Wire, and more).

May 27

HBO Max Originals

Series

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Batwoman

The Big Bang Theory

The Boondocks

Doctor Who

DC's Doom Patrol Season 1

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Friends

Katy Keene

Nancy Drew

The O.C.

Pretty Little Liars

Rick and Morty

Sesame Street

Movies

Batman movie collection

Casablanca

Citizen Kane

The Goonies

Gremlins

Howl's Moving Castle

Justice League

Kiki's Delivery Service

Lego movies

The Lord of the Rings

The Matrix

My Neighbor Totoro

Ponyo

Princess Mononoke

Spirited Away

Superman movie collection

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya

When Harry Met Sally

Wonder Woman

The Wizard of Oz

