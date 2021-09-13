Disney Plus Review: Price, Bundles, Deals, and How to Sign Up

What is Disney Plus?

As one of the most popular video streaming services available, Disney earned its spotlight in the digital streaming arena alongside giants such as Netflix and Amazon with its own streaming service, Disney Plus. Apart from featuring their hallmark films from Pixar, Marvel, and the recently acquired Star Wars saga, Disney Plus also includes the series and straight-to-TV films featured on their network cable program as well as high-quality streaming with 4K and HDR support.

Distinguishing themselves from the streaming crowd, Disney Plus has surpassed expectations with impressive features they have decided to offer as a standard. Starting at $8, Disney Plus' price point is hardly budget-breaking and even less expensive than streaming services than Netflix which starts at $9/mo. and HBO Max which starts at $15/mo. Continue reading for more insight and clarity on the benefits of the new Disney streaming service overall package.

Disney Plus compared to other TV streaming services



Disney Plus Netflix Hulu HBO Max Starting monthly price $8 $9 $6 $15 Free trial length None None 30 days None Streaming quality Up to 4K, HDR SD Up to 4K HD; Up to 4K, HDR on select titles

Despite not having DVR capabilities, Disney Plus allows its users to download shows and films for offline viewing. Disney Plus does not explicitly state how much you can download.

Disney Plus had earned its position as one of the best streaming platforms available, soaring over competitors with impressive features under their wings. Don't let its short-lived free trial mislead you. When compared to the other streaming services, Disney's offerings shine with robust packages along with its affordable price point and its exclusive content offerings.

The most glaring feature that sets Disney streaming apart is how they feature 4K and HDR as a standard. Disney didn't skimp on features through a standard versus premium dilemma, bottlenecking customers into paying a premium price for a single feature. Instead, Disney decided to create an all-in-one package for their viewers. Not only is this type of plan highly considerate to customers' wallets, but this inclusive package also doesn't leave anyone in the dark when revisiting childhood (and adulthood) favorites.

How much does Disney Plus cost?

Starting at $8 a month, or $80 per year should you pay annually and save $16, Disney Plus eliminated the indecision that comes from debating plans by offering an all-in-one subscription -- with no ads whatsoever. Disney Plus also offers a bundle for $14 per month, although this add-on includes the ad-supported version of Hulu and ESPN+. To get the Hulu and ESPN+ bundle with no ads, it'll cost you an extra $6 a month. If you want to bundle with Hulu + Live TV and get access to over 65 channels, the cost is $73 per month.

Disney Premier Access

Users can also purchase Disney's Premier Access for $30 which will give them early access to films like Raya and the Last Dragon. Unlike theatergoers, Disney Premier Access users can watch the new movie as many times as they like, accessing the film for the lifetime of their subscription. Premier Access users have first dibs to certain movies, weeks or months before they become available to all other Disney Plus subscribers.

Disney Plus deals and discounts

In 2019, Disney Plus launched with a free trial and a few mobile carrier-specific promotions to attract new subscribers. The service is still offering many of these deals, including the following:

Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN Plus bundle

This bundle has become a lucrative sell for Disney Plus, and an attractive option for those looking to keep the cost of their streaming services low. The Disney Plus bundle gives you access to content across Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus and will set you back about $14 per month. Given the total price of individual subscriptions to all three of these services is $20 per month, you'll save around $6 per month by purchasing this bundle.

Disney Plus Verizon deal

New and existing Verizon customers are given the opportunity to get Disney Plus and/or the Disney Plus bundle depending on their qualifying Unlimited phone plan. The Start Unlimited ($35/mo.) and Do More Unlimited ($45/mo.) plans include Disney Plus free for six months, while the Play More Unlimited ($45) and Get More Unlimited ($55) packages currently include the bundle for the life of your plan.

Disney Plus Amazon Music Unlimited deal

Beginning in June 2021, new Amazon Music Unlimited customers in the U.S. and Canada are eligible for up to six free months of Disney+, which existing customers can get up to three months for free. (Unfortunately, you're not eligible if you already subscribe to Disney+.) Amazon Music Unlimited subscriptions, which provide unlimited, ad-free access to more than 75 million songs, start at $8/mo. Eligible customers can sign up for the Amazon Music Unlimited Disney Plus deal.

Disney Plus deals compared

Disney Plus's stance on free trials and deals mirrors that of Netflix, as both services have recently pivoted away from offering various deals and a free trial to new subscribers. This is not indicative of a consensus across the streaming world, but still an important callout nonetheless.

This lack of a free trial and any explicit promotions is actually a unique move for the streaming services, as most of the big-name streamers like Hulu and fuboTV still offer plenty of deals to attract new users and keep costs low.

As of early March 2021, Hulu began running a special student discount and offering a basic ad-supported subscription to enrolled college students who are current and prospective subscribers of the service for $2 per month. New fuboTV subscribers can also get a free trial with the streamer, but remember the trial is capped at seven days.

All Sling TV subscribers can receive a free AirTV Mini when they prepay for two months of the service. And let's not forget that some AT&T customers can get their current HBO Max subscriptions for free with a qualifying cell phone plan.

Normally, a streaming service with no real promotions or a free trial would be DOA, but this is Disney we're talking about here. It doesn't matter what the company is selling, if you love Disney enough, you'll buy it.

Disney Plus Content

Disney is not subtle when showing off its prestigious content, nor should it be. The streaming platform offers all kinds of new and classic content limited to Disney Plus, with a running total of 7,500 television episodes and 500 films. You won't find many of these movies or TV shows on Netflix, Hulu, or YouTube TV. The following are series, movies, and franchises exclusively featured on the Disney Plus streaming service, all of which costs $8 a month: National Geographic series, Marvel films and shows (excluding Sony Entertainment franchises), Pixar shows and films, and Star Wars shows and films.

Some of the most popular films and TV shows on Disney Plus include Disney animated films Moana, Frozen, and Toy Story 4, as well as Star Wars films and TV shows and the Avengers series. Apart from Disney princesses and your favorite animated tales, you can also watch the 2021 Oscar-nominated films such as Onward, Soul, and Burrow.

If you're an adult wanting to relive your childhood or simply sharing some of your favorite TV shows from when you were young with your children, you can also find TV shows such as X-Men, Gargoyles, and Darkwing Duck, as well as classic films like Hocus Pocus, The Princess Bride, and Home Alone. And, of course, let's not forget adorable Baby Yoda, the shining star of The Mandalorian, who stole the hearts of many and alone was enough reason for some people to hop on the Disney Plus bandwagon.

You won't find most of these TV shows or films on any other streaming service, so if these titles are considered household staples for you and your family, you may want to consider investing in a Disney Plus account.

Top Movies and Shows on Disney Plus

Here are some popular TV series and movies you can watch on the Disney Plus streaming service:

TV Guide's expert recommendations editors can help you find more great movies and shows to watch on Disney Plus.

Disney Plus features

DVR: Disney Plus offers no DVR options. DVR value is limited to live broadcasts when programs offer a single run of a show or when someone wants to record a favorite program. In Disney Plus's case, their shows are streamable 24/7. They also offer the option to download shows and movies from their service, meaning you can download your favorite films or TV episodes, making them accessible offline.

Simultaneous streams: Currently, only four streams can operate simultaneously per Disney Plus account. In the streaming realm, limits to simultaneous streams are placed in order to avoid instability and low-buffering rates to other users.

Sports: Apart from certain sports movies and documentaries, Disney Plus is not the streaming service for sports fans. The Disney Plus, Hulu+, and ESPN+ bundle gives you access to sporting events, so we recommend bundling if looking to watch sporting events and content.

Disney Plus supported devices

Ready to watch Disney Plus? Let's see if your device is supported. Use the list below to confirm your device is supported:

iOS

Android

LGTVs with webOS (2016 models and up)

Samsung TVs with Tizen (2016 models and up)

Roku

Chromecast

AppleTV

Apple AirPlay compatible TVs

Fire TV

Sony's PS4, PS4Pro, and PS5

Microsoft's Xbox One, Xbox One X & S, Xbox One Series & S

PCs and laptops

Is Disney Plus worth it?

Considering its exclusive content and streaming quality, Disney Plus is worth every penny given its low price point and flagship content. It's on this platform that you'll find dozens of titles you won't find on any other streaming service, which makes it worth it alone for some users. Offering 4K, HDR support, as well as offline downloading, the new Disney Plus streaming service has effectively grasped all of the premium-class benefits into a standard, affordable package.

Despite not currently having a free trial period, with pricing starting at a mere $8 a month, the Disney streaming service has easily become a fan favorite and even has a free trial to allow users to try the service first.