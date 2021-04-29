Best Movies on Disney Plus Right Now

Disney Plus may have launched in 2019, but it already has tons of feature films and originals for users to enjoy. If you search through the service's library, you'll likely find yourself inundated with choices and succumbing to the mountains of content.

That's why today we're making it easy for you to choose what you'll watch on Disney Plus, starting with its selection of movies. Without further ado, here are the 10 best movies for you to watch on Disney Plus.

Marvel

Black Panther For fans of: Black heroes, Chadwick Boseman, Wakanda forever Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther / Marvel Rotten Tomatoes cites Black Panther as being Certified Fresh with a rating of 96%, the highest of any Marvel movie. The story follows T'Challa, a prince from the fictional country of Wakanda, as he assumes the mantle of the Black Panther, the country's chief protector. His ascension comes with its fair share of challenges, and the movie follows his efforts to stop the forces that seek to usurp his rule and ravage Wakanda. Though this movie is ultimately about Marvel's first Black superhero, it also succeeds in raising questions and ideas about legacy, progress, and power, making it all the more impactful. Trailer. Watch on Disney+

Avengers: Endgame For fans of: pain...lots of pain Avengers Endgame / Disney Plus This fourth and final installment of the Avengers series answers all your questions about the massive cliffhanger at the end of Infinity War while also managing to break your heart in entirely new ways. Simply put, this movie is epic. It's a culmination of a decade's worth of stories, characters, and arcs that catapults the MCU into a whole new era. Though I have my qualms with the way some character arcs ended, it'd be wrong to label this movie as anything but what it is: a masterpiece. Trailer. Watch on Disney+





Pixar

Toy Story For fans of: talking toys, pint-sized adventures, snakes in boots toy story movie / Disney Plus This movie about what our childhood toys were really up to when we weren't looking was the first Pixar movie to grace the big screen in 1995. Featuring voice talent from Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and more, Toy Story is a movie with a lot of heart. It may be an animated flick, but the film's overall plot deals with big ideas about identity, adolescence, and loss. Even though it was first released more than 20 years ago, it has stood the test of time and become an essential watch for Disney fanatics everywhere. Trailer. Watch on Disney+

The Incredibles For fans of: superpowered families, origin stories, Edna Mode Incredibles 2 / Disney Plus We're introduced to Bob Parr as an overweight, despondent claims adjuster from Insuricare. But 15 years ago, Bob Parr was Mr. Incredible, the strongest superhero in the world. As Bob becomes disillusioned with his job, an insidious global plot drags him back into the world of "hero-ing" against the wishes of his wife, former superhero Elastigirl, and their three superpowered kids. When a new foe catches Bob, the family finds itself on the other side of the world, poised and ready to rescue him and save the world. The movie was a commercial success for Disney upon its release in 2004 and even led to the creation of a well-received sequel, making it well deserving of a spot on this list. Trailer. Watch on Disney+





National Geographic

Own the Room For fans of: global competitions, entrepreneurship, do-gooders Daniela Blanco, Own the Room / Future of Work Film Inc. This competition documentary sees five exceptional students from around the world as they pursue various entrepreneurial exploits and compete to win the prestigious Global Student Entrepreneur Award. Each of these diverse students specialize in a particular form of entrepreneurship; some are managing social justice incubators, while others are coordinating large philanthropic efforts. So if you're in the mood for an inspiring doc with real-life heroes, this is the perfect watch for you. Trailer. Watch on Disney+

Free Solo For fans of: heights, free climbing, did I mention heights? Free Solo movie / Jimmy Chin/National Geographic This death-defying documentary is not, I repeat not, for the faint of heart. For those not familiar with free climbing, it refers to any form of rock/mountain climbing a person may do without the explicit assistance of a rope or harness. And in 2018, free climber Alex Honnold set out to free climb the 3,000 foot El Capitan in Yellowstone Park. He documented his experience ascending the rock and shared his feat in the Free Solo documentary, which won the Oscar for Best Documentary in 2019. Like I said, if you don't like heights, then this isn't the movie for you. But if you're into dangling from cliffs and close calls, then you may find this film appealing. Trailer. Watch on Disney+

The Empire Strikes Back For fans of: space operas, lightsabers, heavy breathing darth vader / Lucasfilm In the second (chronologically fifth) installment of the Star Wars film franchise, Luke Skywalker sets a course for the swamp planet Daggobah searching for the fabled Yoda. The movie picks up three years after the events of the first film, which saw the destruction of the Death Star. Culturally speaking, the Star Wars franchise is a phenomenon. And most of the fervor the series has been able to generate comes courtesy of the original trilogy and this movie specifically. The movie ends with one of the most iconic reveals in cinematic history that I won't spoil here, but just know, it changes everything. Trailer. Watch on Disney+

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story For fans of: heroines, prequels, space fights Star Wars: Rogue One / Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm Holding the record for one of the most expensive movies to ever be made according to a 2016 study done by Film LA is this space epic from Lucasfilm. Set exactly one week before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, Rogue One is the first standalone film in the Star Wars franchise. It's a welcome change of pace from the breakneck action of the Skywalker Saga, and follows Jyn Erso, an orphaned girl who is charged with an important mission. As the story unfolds, she becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance, and her actions tie in directly to the events of A New Hope. Trailer. Watch on Disney+

Pinocchio For fans of: fairy tales, whales, Jiminy Cricket This classic from the golden age of cinema tells the story of Pinnochio, a puppet who's magically brought to life by a magical blue fairy. The fairy tells Pinnochio that he has the potential to become a real boy, but only if he proves himself to be "brave, truthful, and unselfish." So of course, he begins his "sort-of" life as the literal antithesis of this description. The story culminates with a heartfelt moment that wraps things up in a nice bow making this the perfect comfort watch for when you're in the mood for a good Disney story. Trailer. Watch on Disney+