How to get the Disney Plus Verizon Bundles

Disney Plus Verizon bundles at a glance Disney Plus: $8; Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN Plus: $14 First six months of Disney Plus is free $8 a month off Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN Plus bundle

If you're a Verizon Wireless customer, you're no longer limited to just plans for phone calls, text messages, and data on your cell phone. Verizon users now have access to discounts on the Disney Plus bundle on top of their cellular service, which is some Disney magic right there. With select Unlimited Plans through Verizon, customers may now access either just Disney Plus or the Disney Plus Hulu ESPN Plus bundle by simply enrolling for an Unlimited Plan with Verizon.

To give you some background, Disney Plus has partnered with two other major streaming platforms to create a cost-saving bundle for streaming entertainment. The Disney Plus bundle includes a subscription to Hulu, ESPN Plus, as well as a subscription to the Disney Plus streaming service.

In this article, we'll cover what makes a Verizon customer eligible for the Disney Plus bundles and what kind of benefits you can expect from the promotion.

Disney Plus Verizon bundles

Disney+ On Us`

The Disney Plus On Us promotion is only offered to Verizon Wireless customers with eligible Unlimited plans: Get More and Play More (if you enrolled before August 20, 2020), Do More, Start, Verizon Plan, Go Unlimited, Beyond, and Above Unlimited plans.

You must enroll with a Verizon Unlimited plan by May 31, 2021. Verizon will cover the cost of the Disney Plus subscription for the first six months. After those six months have ended, your Verizon account will be charged $8 per month for the Disney Plus platform. You can cancel your Disney Plus account at any time, and only one offer per Verizon account is available.

All Three

The Disney Plus bundle also includes Hulu (with ads) and ESPN Plus. Like with the Disney Plus On Us promotion, to qualify for this deal you must be a Verizon customer with a Get More or Play More Unlimited plan.

If you get the Disney Plus bundle through Verizon, you'll only have to pay $6 a month for the first six months of your enrollment. Once that period ends, you'll be charged the normal $14-a-month rate for the subscription on your Verizon bill. Enrollment for this promotion ends May 31, 2021.

Individually, a Disney Plus account will normally cost you $8 a month or $80 a year. Hulu will charge you $6 a month for their platform, as will ESPN+. With the Disney Plus bundle through Verizon, you'll be charged less than half the original cost of the bundle for the first six months, and by bundling these platforms into one package, you'll save yourself at least $72 annually.

To pair with your Disney Plus account or bundle, Verizon Wireless provides multiple plans for their cellular service. Prices depend on the number of phone lines you attach to a plan as well as where you live.

Below are the different types of Verizon plans that are eligible for the Disney Plus bundles:

Start Unlimited Plan starting at $30

Disney Plus (6 months)



Apple Music (6 months)



Discovery Plus (6 months)



5G Nationwide



4G LTE data coverage

Play More Unlimited starting at $40

5G total access including 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Nationwide



4G LTE data coverage



Unlimited mobile hotspot of 15GB



Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus included



Apple Music (6 months)



Discovery Plus (12 months)

Do More Unlimited starting at $40

5G total access including 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Nationwide



4G LTE data coverage



Unlimited mobile hotspot of 15 GB



Disney Plus (6 months)



Apple Music (6 months)



Discovery Plus (6 months)



50% off Unlimited connected device plans



600 GB of Verizon cloud storage

Get More Unlimited starting at $50

5G total access including 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Nationwide



4G LTE data coverage



Unlimited mobile hotspot of 15 GB



Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus included



Apple Music included



Discovery Plus (12 months)



Unlimited mobile hotspot of 30GB



50% off Unlimited connected device plans



600 GB of Verizon cloud storage

Just Kids starting at $25

5G Nationwide



4G LTE data



Unlimited data at 5mbps



Unlimited talk and text for up to 20 contacts



Parental controls and location tracking

Disney Plus Verizon Bundle content

With the Hulu Disney Plus and ESPN Plus bundle, you'll not only get the exclusive content featured on Disney Plus, but you'll also have access to TV shows and movies on Hulu as well as sports media and content from ESPN+. With a bundle like this, you'll have a wide range of content to choose from.

If Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian piqued your interest in Disney Plus, but you also want sports updates from ESPN Plus or to keep up with the latest episode of Handmaid's Tale on Hulu, consider investing in this very affordable bundle and over purchasing these plans individually as you'll save more money that way.

Popular Disney Plus TV shows & movies

Frozen

Frozen 2

Moana

Toy Story 4

The Mandalorian

Wanda Vision

Coco

Avengers End Game

Night at the Museum

Star Wars: A New Hope

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The Mighty Ducks

Popular ESPN Plus Originals

Detail

Ariel & the Bad Guy

Peyton's Places

Stephen A's World

More than an Athlete

SportsNation

Bettor Days

The Fantasy Show

Disney Plus Verizon Bundle other features

With a Disney Plus Verizon bundle, not only will you be paying far less, if anything at all, for a Disney Plus/Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN Plus bundle subscription, you'll have access to exclusive titles and features on these individual platforms. You'll have access to new episodes and movies the day they air on specific platforms, as well as original content put out by Disney, Hulu, and ESPN+.

Disney Plus is now also offering Premier Access to Disney Plus subscribers for $30/mo. By subscribing, you can watch films from the comfort of your home months before the movies are scheduled to be released to the general platform.

For example, Premier subscribers were able to access Raya and the Last Dragon on March 4, 2021, versus waiting until its official June 4, 2021 release date to the platform.

How to get the Disney Plus Verizon Bundles

If you're a customer new to Verizon and Disney Plus, getting signed up for the Disney Plus Verizon bundle is a simple process. Visit the Verizon site and scroll down until you see information on Disney+ On Us.

Choose between the solo Disney Plus package or the Disney Plus bundle. Once you've clicked on your selection, you'll need to choose which Unlimited Verizon plan you want. For just the Disney Plus On Us plan, you'll need to choose between a Do More, Start, Verizon Plan, Go Unlimited, Beyond, and Above Unlimited plans. If you want to go with the bundle, you'll need to choose between a Get More or Play More Unlimited plan.

Once your Verizon account is set up, you'll need to go to the "Add-Ons" page in My Verizon if you're the account owner or manager. From there, you'll select to add on your Disney Plus account.

Disney Plus Verizon FAQs

Here are a few commonly asked questions regarding the Disney Plus Verizon deals.

Can existing Verizon customers get the bundles?

Yes, when you log into your Verizon account, go to the "Add-Ons" page on the My Verizon dashboard. If you're the account owner, you'll be able to select the option to get either a free Disney Plus account for six months or pay $6 a month for the Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN+ bundle.

Can existing Disney Plus (with or without Hulu and ESPN Plus) subscribers get the bundle?

If you already have Disney Plus or the Disney Plus bundle through Disney, signing up for the Verizon subscription will automatically replace your existing account through Disney. If your subscription is through Hulu or a third party like Apple, Google, Amazon, or Roku, subscribing through Verizon will not automatically replace that subscription. In this case, you will receive an email on how to manage your existing subscription. You will want to take care of that quickly, as you will continue to be charged for the subscription until you follow those instructions.

If your Disney Plus bundle is through Hulu, once you're enrolled with Verizon, your Hulu account will show a $14 credit.

Our final take

If you're the type of person who loves a good deal and has been waiting for the right time to jump on the Disney Plus bandwagon, this is your time. Since Disney Plus stopped their free trial in 2020, it's difficult to find a way to try the platform for free, and with a Disney Plus subscription through Verizon, you can do just that.

If you and your family are longing for easy access to Disney classics, Star Wars movies, and the Avengers series, consider getting a Verizon Unlimited plan and embrace your new streaming subscription. Of course, non-Verizon customers can still sign up for the bundle here as well if you're locked into another cellular service provider.