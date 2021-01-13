All the TV Shows That Are Ending in 2021

Sign in to customize your TV listings
A new year, a new batch of shows we have to say goodbye to. In 2021, fans will bid farewell to dozens of broadcast, cable, and streaming favorites, including several series that have been airing for more than a decade. And due to COVID-19 shutdowns last year, this year's list is longer than usual; many shows that were expected to end in 2020 delayed their final seasons until 2021.
From Last Man Standing on FOX to Netflix's Grace and Frankie to Shameless on Showtime to Amazon's Bosch, click through the gallery to see all the shows that are ending this year, and find out how to watch them before they're gone.
How to watch: Netflix
The fourth season of this dramedy about a teenage boy on the autism spectrum (Keir Gilchrist) will be its last. Atypical, which experienced coronavirus-related delays, is expected to return in the first half of 2021. In Season 3, Sam started college, made new friends, and deepened his relationships with girlfriend Paige (Jenna Boyd) and best bro Zahid (Nik Dodani). But the real scene-stealer was Sam's sister, Casey (Brigette Lundy-Paine), who explored her new romance with her female best friend. Season 4 is expected to tie a bow on many of the show's storylines, including Sam's parents' heartbreaking separation.
How to watch: Netflix
This Breaking Bad prequel starring Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill, aka Saul Goodman, and Rhea Seehorn as his partner (and now wife) Kim Wexler will air its sixth and final season in 2021. The suspense in Better Call Saul, which TV Guide recently crowned the Best Show on TV, has long been simmering as the show moves closer to the timeline of its predecessor, and Season 6 will bring everything to a boiling point. We know what happens to Jimmy, Mike (Jonathan Banks), and Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), but the fates of Kim, Nacho (Michael Mando), and Lalo (Tony Dalton) remain to be seen.
How to watch: Netflix, CWTV.com
This DC Comics-inspired superhero show will end after its upcoming Season 4. Black Lightning stars Cress Williams as the eponymous hero, a former electricity-wielding supe and current New Orleans high school principal who is forced out of retirement when an evil gang gets its clutches in the Big Easy. Saving the day becomes a family affair when his daughters — Thunder (Nafessa Williams) and Lightning (China Ann McClain) — don supersuits of their own. Season 4 is expected to air in early 2021.
How to watch: Amazon Prime Video
PBS Kids said farewell to Caillou in January of 2021 — an announcement that was met with some sadness and plenty of parental glee. The Canadian education cartoon, which was on the air for more than 23 years, centered on a curious 4-year-old boy and his family. Critics complained about Caillou's whiny voice, misbehavior, and frequent tantrums. Defenders appreciated him as a developmentally appropriate and relatable character for preschoolers who are grappling with similar feelings and challenges.
How to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Bosch, Amazon's longest-running original series, is coming to an end after its seventh season, expected to arrive in spring of 2021. The gritty drama is a faithful adaptation of the best-selling Harry Bosch novels by Michael Connelly, following the titular Los Angeles detective and private eye (played by Titus Welliver) as he investigates homicide cases. If you're not ready to say goodbye to the show's dogged police work and groovy jazz soundtrack, find solace (and maybe a new favorite show) in TV Guide's roundup of the best shows to watch if you like Bosch.
How to watch: Hulu
Claws is closing shop after Season 4, which is likely to air in the summer of 2021. The twisty dramedy stars Niecy Nash as Desna, a Central Florida nail salon owner who uses her business to launder money for a gang. Season 3 saw Desna take more strides to the dark side, controlling her own empire along with her salon staff. The final season is bound to be a real nail-biter.
How to watch: Hulu Live + TV, Sling TV, TBS
Conan O'Brien's 28-year run as a late night host and his 11-year run on Conan are coming to an end in June 2021. While his travel specials will continue to air on TBS, O'Brien himself is moving to HBO Max, where he will host a weekly variety show.
How to watch: Netflix
We're already mourning Dead to Me, which is ending with the show's third and final season in 2021. The dark dramedy stars Christina Applegate as foul-mouthed widow Jen and Linda Cardellini as her best friend Judy, who accidentally killed Jen's husband in a hit-and-run, both actresses delivering magnetic performances. The show became a favorite binge thanks Applegate and Cardellini's magnetic performances, to its jaw-dropping cliffhangers, and its outrageous twists.
How to watch: Netflix
Dear White People is ending its run with its fourth and final season in 2021. This bitingly witty series based on the movie of the same name manages to be entertaining even as it takes on complex issues like racism and prejudice. And its young cast, including Logan Browning, Ashley Blaine Featherson, and Marque Richardson, is superlative.
How to watch: Disney+
This fresh take on the classic animated series was canceled in late 2020. DuckTales, which boasts a cast including David Tennant along with comedy stars Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz, Kate Micucci, and more, will wrap up its third and final season in early 2021.
How to watch: Netflix
This animated comedy, co-created by Emmy-winning writer The Simpsons writer Michael Price and comedian Bill Burr, is ending with its fifth season in 2021. F is for Family is inspired by Burr's own childhood, and he voices Phil Murphy, the patriarch of an Irish-American family in smoky, politically incorrect 1970s Pennsylvania.
How to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Billy Bob Thornton stars in this legal drama about a once-famous, now-washed-up lawyer who reluctantly returns to the courtroom, and finds himself facing a foe far more powerful than he imagined. Goliath, one of Amazon's most-binged original series, will end with its fourth season, which was slated to debut in 2020 but delayed until 2021 due to a COVID-19 production shutdown.
How to watch: Netflix
It's curtains for Grace and Frankie after the show's seventh and final season, expected to be released in late 2021, but the comedy will go out as Netflix's longest-running series ever with 94 episodes, surpassing Orange Is the New Black's 91-episode record. The Emmy-nominated show stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as nemeses who bond after their husbands reveal they've been having a decades-long affair with each other and are planning to get married.
This soapy crime drama is written, directed, and executive-produced by Tyler Perry and based on his play of the same name. The series follows two affluent families and one impoverished family in Savannah, Georgia. The Haves and the Have Nots, OWN's first scripted drama, will come to an end after its eighth season, which premiered in 2020 and returns in 2021.
How to watch: CBS All Access
After 25 years of Judge Judy, Judy Sheindlin is laying down her gavel — that is, until she gets started on her new series, Judy Justice. The final season of Judge Judy will wrap up in 2021, but the show will live on in the reruns.
How to watch: Hulu
The polarizing reality series starring the Kardashian clan is coming to an end after 14 years with its 20th season, slated to air in early 2021. In an Instagram post announcing Keeping Up with the Kardashians' ending, Kim Kardashian West wrote, "It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. … This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."
How to watch: Netflix
It's a wrap for The Kominsky Method after Season 3, which will be released in 2021. The Emmy-nominated and Golden Globe-winning series starred Michael Douglas as a once-famous actor-turned-acting coach and Alan Arkin as his longtime agent — a pair of best friends who support each other through their twilight years. However, Arkin decided not to return for Season 3. The show is expected to address his absence when it returns for its final season.
How to watch: FOX Now, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV
Last Man Standing is taking a seat after its ninth and final season, which premieres on Jan. 3, 2021. The sitcom, which stars Tim Allen as an executive at a sporting goods chain who decides he wants to spend more time with his wife and daughters, was resurrected at FOX after it was canceled by ABC in 2017. The final season will feature a new baby and some fun callbacks to Home Improvement.
How to watch: Netflix
The sun is setting on Netflix's reboot of the 1960s sci-fi adventure series. Lost in Space will end with its third and final season, which is expected to be released in 2021. The series, about a family that crash-lands on an alien planet, stars Maxwell Jenkins, Parker Posey, Molly Parker, and Toby Stephens, among others.
How to watch: Netflix
It's entirely possible that Lucifer will come to an end in 2021 with a sixth and final season, but given the show's resilient history, we're loath to place any bets. The series, which stars Tom Ellis as the devilishly charming title character, was canceled by FOX after three seasons only to be resurrected by Netflix for a fourth. The coronavirus-delayed second half of Lucifer Season 5 is expected to arrive in early 2021, and Season 6 will debut sometime after that.
How to watch: Netflix
This incredibly popular and International Emmy Award-winning crime drama will return for its fifth and final season in 2021. The sexy Spanish-language series follows eight thieving misfits who set out to execute a masterful heist in Spain.
How to watch: Netflix
Jason Bateman stars in Ozark as a financial adviser who moves his family to the Missouri Ozarks, where he launders massive amounts of money to appease a drug cartel. Bateman won an Emmy for directing, and co-star Julia Garner won two Outstanding Supporting Actress Emmys. The fourth and final season will be split into two seven-episode parts. While the first part of Season 4 is expected to debut in 2021, it's entirely possible that Part 2 won't come out until 2022. In the meantime, fans can check out these recommendations for shows like Ozark.
How to watch: Netflix
This fan-favorite drama about an alcoholic father of six (William H. Macy) and his dysfunctional Chicago family is ending after 11 seasons on Showtime. Season 11 is underway, and the Shameless series finale will air in spring 2021.
Supergirl, which stars Melissa Benoist as the high-flying hero, is concluding with a 20-episode sixth season, expected to premiere in 2021. Chyler Leigh, Katie McGrath, Nicole Maines, and David Harewood also star in the super-series, which debuted on CBS and made the jump to The CW for Season 2.
Cloud 9 is closing. Superstore's sixth season, currently underway, is the show's last. The workplace comedy about the quirky employees of a big box megastore tackled important issues like sexual harassment, immigration, and health care without sacrificing its kooky sense of humor. The series finale will air in spring of 2021.
How to watch: Amazon Prime Video
This U.K. crime thriller starring Tim Roth, Genevieve O'Reilly, and Christina Hendricks will close with its six-episode third season, expected to arrive in 2021. Tin Star features Roth as a former undercover cop who moves his family from England, hoping to find a more tranquil life in a small town in the Canadian Rockies. But he soon finds himself facing off against a wave of organized crime, tied to a new oil refinery. Season 3 will see the family return to Liverpool to confront their violent past.
How to watch: Netflix
Van Helsing is going on one last hunt. The 13-episode fifth and final season of the Syfy series was delayed due to COVID-19 production shutdowns in 2020, but is expected to air in 2021. The Canadian horror drama stars Kelly Overton as Vanessa Helsing, a descendant of the famous vampire hunter Abraham Van Helsing. Vanessa wakes from a three-year coma to find that her world has been taken over by vampires, and she and a small band of survivors are humanity's last hope.
How to watch: Netflix internationally, but TBD in the U.S.
This polyamorous rom-com about the relationship between a suburban couple and an escort ends with Season 5, which was released internationally on Netflix in October 2020. But there's been trouble for the throuple in the U.S. after AT&T Audience Network was shut down in May 2020. It's unclear if and when the final season of You Me Her will air in the U.S. in 2021, but there's some speculation that it may stream on HBO Max, which is owned by AT&T.
Younger, which stars Sutton Foster as a 40-year-old single mom who disguises herself as a millennial in order to land a job in publishing, will call it quits after Season 7, airing in July 2021. But fans of the light-hearted series can keep their fingers crossed for a potential spin-off centered on Hilary Duff's character.