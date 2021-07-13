2021 Emmy Nominations: The Complete List

The Underground Railroad, The Crown, Ted Lasso Amazon/Netflix/Apple TV

The nominees for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards have been unveiled. Father-daughter Emmy winning duo Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones presented the Emmy Award nominations via livestream on Tuesday, July 13. After Schitt's Creek swept the comedy categories at the 2020 ceremony, Ted Lasso stood up to the plate (or should we say goal?), earning a Comedy Lead Actor nod for series co-creator Jason Sudeikis and a Best Comedy nomination. Surprisingly, Netflix's Emily in Paris and Cobra Kai also received nominations in the comedy category, joining the likes of black-ish, PEN15, and Hacks.

On the drama side, Pose star Mj Rodriguez made history as the first trans woman to be nominated in the Drama Lead Actress category; she is only the third openly trans person to be nominated in the award's history. Other drama nominees included, predictably, The Crown, which earned nods for Olivia Coleman and Emma Corrin in the Drama Lead Actress category and for Josh O'Connor in the Drama Lead Actor category. Bridgerton, The Mandalorian, The Boys, and Lovecraft Country were also among the drama nominees.

When it comes to Limited Series, Marvel Studios will also be celebrating as WandaVision, its first TV series to launch on Disney+, earned Best Actress and Best Actor nods for both of its leads, Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, as well as a Best Limited Series nomination. Netflix's The Queen's Gambit made a good showing once again after winning big at this year's Golden Globes. The Emmys course-corrected from the Globes, showing some love to Michaela Coel's gut-punching series I May Destroy You. And Kate Winslet is once again up for an Emmy for her performance in Mare of Easttown (Winslet won in 2011 for Mildred Pierce).

Check out the full list of nominees below, which is updating live.

Drama Series

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us



Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Josh O'Conner, The Crown

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason



Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country



Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale

Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us



Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country



Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Charles Dance, The Crown

Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country

Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian





Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy, The Crown

McKenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us



Comedy Series

black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily In Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Ted Lasso



Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Kenan



Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks



Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso



Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple, Ted Lesso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso



Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method

Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live





Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Jane Adams, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Bernadette Peters, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist





Outstanding Television Movie

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Sylvie's Love

Uncle Frank





Limited Series/Anthology/Movie

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen's Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision



Lead Actress in a Limited Series/Anthology/Movie

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown



Lead Actor in a Limited Series/Anthology/Movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton



Supporting Actress in a Limited Series/Anthology/Movie

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Julianne Nicholson, Mare Of Easttown

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision



Supporting Actor in a Limited/Anthology/Movie

Daveed Digg, Hamilton

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit



Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice



Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Property Brothers: Forever Home

Queer Eye

Running Wild with Bear Grylls

Shark Tank





Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Becoming

Below Deck

Indian Matchmaking

RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked

Selling Sunset





Variety Talk Series

Conan

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert



Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live





Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Bo Burnham: Inside

David Byrne's American Utopia

8:46 - Dave Chappelle

Friends: The Reunion

Hamilton

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote



Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart

Boys State

Framing Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents)

The Social Dilemma

Tina





Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Allen v. Farrow

American Masters

City So Real

Pretend It's a City

Secrets of the Whales





Animated Program

Big Mouth

Bob's Burgers

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal

The Simpsons

South Park: The Pandemic Special



Short Form Animated Program

Love, Death + Robots

Maggie Simpson In: The Force Awakens From Its Nap

Once Upon A Snowman

Robot Chicken



Original Music And Lyrics

Bo Burnham: Inside, "Comedy"; Bo Burnham, Music & Lyrics

The Boys, "Never Truly Vanish"; Christopher Lennertz, Music & Lyrics; Michael Saltzman, Lyrics

The Queen's Gambit, "I Can't Remember Love"; Anna Hauss, Music; Robert Weinröder, Music; William Horberg, Lyrics

Soundtrack Of Our Lives, "The End Titles"; Marc Shaiman, Music & Lyrics

WandaVision, "Agatha All Along"; Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Music & Lyrics; Robert Lopez, Music & Lyrics

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, "Crimson Love"; Harvey Mason Jr., Music; Andrew Hey, Music; Austin Winsberg, Lyrics; Lindsey Rosin, Lyrics



See the complete list of nominees at Emmys.com.