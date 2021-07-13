2021 Emmy Nominations: The Complete List

Join or Sign In
The nominees for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards have been unveiled. Father-daughter Emmy winning duo Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones presented the Emmy Award nominations via livestream on Tuesday, July 13. After Schitt's Creek swept the comedy categories at the 2020 ceremony, Ted Lasso stood up to the plate (or should we say goal?), earning a Comedy Lead Actor nod for series co-creator Jason Sudeikis and a Best Comedy nomination. Surprisingly, Netflix's Emily in Paris and Cobra Kai also received nominations in the comedy category, joining the likes of black-ish, PEN15, and Hacks.
On the drama side, Pose star Mj Rodriguez made history as the first trans woman to be nominated in the Drama Lead Actress category; she is only the third openly trans person to be nominated in the award's history. Other drama nominees included, predictably, The Crown, which earned nods for Olivia Coleman and Emma Corrin in the Drama Lead Actress category and for Josh O'Connor in the Drama Lead Actor category. Bridgerton, The Mandalorian, The Boys, and Lovecraft Country were also among the drama nominees.
When it comes to Limited Series, Marvel Studios will also be celebrating as WandaVision, its first TV series to launch on Disney+, earned Best Actress and Best Actor nods for both of its leads, Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, as well as a Best Limited Series nomination. Netflix's The Queen's Gambit made a good showing once again after winning big at this year's Golden Globes. The Emmys course-corrected from the Globes, showing some love to Michaela Coel's gut-punching series I May Destroy You. And Kate Winslet is once again up for an Emmy for her performance in Mare of Easttown (Winslet won in 2011 for Mildred Pierce).
Check out the full list of nominees below, which is updating live.
Drama Series
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Josh O'Conner, The Crown
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale
Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Charles Dance, The Crown
Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian
Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Claire Foy, The Crown
McKenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Comedy Series
black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily In Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Ted Lasso
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Juno Temple, Ted Lesso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method
Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Jane Adams, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Bernadette Peters, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Outstanding Television Movie
Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Sylvie's Love
Uncle Frank
Limited Series/Anthology/Movie
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen's Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Lead Actress in a Limited Series/Anthology/Movie
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Lead Actor in a Limited Series/Anthology/Movie
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series/Anthology/Movie
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Julianne Nicholson, Mare Of Easttown
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Supporting Actor in a Limited/Anthology/Movie
Daveed Digg, Hamilton
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Property Brothers: Forever Home
Queer Eye
Running Wild with Bear Grylls
Shark Tank
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Becoming
Below Deck
Indian Matchmaking
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked
Selling Sunset
Variety Talk Series
Conan
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Bo Burnham: Inside
David Byrne's American Utopia
8:46 - Dave Chappelle
Friends: The Reunion
Hamilton
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart
Boys State
Framing Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents)
The Social Dilemma
Tina
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
Allen v. Farrow
American Masters
City So Real
Pretend It's a City
Secrets of the Whales
Animated Program
Big Mouth
Bob's Burgers
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal
The Simpsons
South Park: The Pandemic Special
Short Form Animated Program
Love, Death + Robots
Maggie Simpson In: The Force Awakens From Its Nap
Once Upon A Snowman
Robot Chicken
Original Music And Lyrics
Bo Burnham: Inside, "Comedy"; Bo Burnham, Music & Lyrics
The Boys, "Never Truly Vanish"; Christopher Lennertz, Music & Lyrics; Michael Saltzman, Lyrics
The Queen's Gambit, "I Can't Remember Love"; Anna Hauss, Music; Robert Weinröder, Music; William Horberg, Lyrics
Soundtrack Of Our Lives, "The End Titles"; Marc Shaiman, Music & Lyrics
WandaVision, "Agatha All Along"; Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Music & Lyrics; Robert Lopez, Music & Lyrics
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, "Crimson Love"; Harvey Mason Jr., Music; Andrew Hey, Music; Austin Winsberg, Lyrics; Lindsey Rosin, Lyrics
