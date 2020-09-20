We've been saying it forever now, but Schitt's Creek is finally being acknowledged as one of the best shows on TV! The series dominated the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, making a clean sweep of the comedy categories.

After an unconventional monologue, the awards opened with the category for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, which went to the genius that is Catherine O'Hara. And the good news didn't stop there! Eugene Levy then took the win for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy series, followed quickly by Dan Levy's win for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. He also won for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for "Happy Ending" alongside Andrew Cividino. And yes, the streak continued with Annie Murphy winning the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Things wrapped up with the pièce de résistance — the win for Outstanding Comedy Series!

This officially makes Schitt's Creek the first show to sweep all the comedy categories. To make things even more festive, it turns out the cast got together for a socially distanced party in an outdoor tent to celebrate the awards (they were all wearing masks and staying six feet apart, so we're willing to roll with it). Given how tight this cast obviously is, we're glad they got to share this epic night of wins with each other.

Schitt's Creek was nominated for an impressive total of 15 Emmys this year, several of which were won during the Creative Arts Emmys.

The first five seasons of Schitt's Creek are currently streaming on Netflix and The CW Seed.