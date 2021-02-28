Golden Globes 2021 Complete Winners List

Sign in to customize your TV listings
Here's who won big at this year's socially distanced ceremony
The 2021 Golden Globes went ahead even as its hosting body, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, faced backlash for having no Black members and the fallout of a scathing Los Angeles Times investigation that revealed the special treatment and pampering HFPA members received enticing them to cover certain shows. Amy Poehler and Tina Fey co-hosted the controversial awards ceremony from Los Angeles and New York respectively, wasting no time in addressing the drama surrounding the HFPA during their opening monologue and doing their best to keep the show going amidst technical difficulties and awkward Zoom moments.
Whether you watched the ceremony or not, you may still be interested in watching the films and TV shows that were honored during this year's Golden Globes. Netflix had a great night, winning the best drama and best limited series categories for The Crown and The Queen's Gambit. Schitt's Creek continued its award run, nabbing Catherine O'Hara her first Golden Globe win and taking home the prize for best comedy.
On the film side, Chloe Zhao became the first woman of Asian descent to win the award for best director, taking home the trophy for her critically acclaimed film Nomadland, which also won the prize for Best Motion Picture Drama, while Amazon's Borat Subsequent Moviefilm was awarded Best Motion Picture Comedy.
See the complete winner's list below.
Best Television Series - Drama
WINNER: The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
The Flight Attendant
The Great
WINNER: Schitt's Creek
Emily in Paris
Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
WINNER: Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
WINNER: Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
WINNER: Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Normal People
WINNER: The Queen's Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Brian Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
WINNER: Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role
WINNER: John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role
WINNER: Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Best Motion Picture - Drama
The Father
Mank
WINNER: Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
WINNER: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
WINNER: Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden, The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
WINNER: Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
WINNER: Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Best Director - Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Women
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
WINNER: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher, Mank
WINNER: Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Motion Picture - Animated
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
WINNER: Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language
Another Round
La Llorona
The Life Ahead
WINNER: Minari
Two of Us
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Göransson, Tenet
James Newton Howard, News of the World
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank
WINNER: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste, Soul
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
WINNER: "Io Sì (Seen)," The Life Ahead
"Fight for You," Judas and the Black Messiah
"Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7
"Speak Now," One Night in Miami
"Tigress & Tweed," The United States vs. Billie Holiday