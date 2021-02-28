Golden Globes 2021 Complete Winners List

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Josh O'Connor, The Crown, and John Boyega, Small Axe Amazon/Netflix

The 2021 Golden Globes went ahead even as its hosting body, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, faced backlash for having no Black members and the fallout of a scathing Los Angeles Times investigation that revealed the special treatment and pampering HFPA members received enticing them to cover certain shows. Amy Poehler and Tina Fey co-hosted the controversial awards ceremony from Los Angeles and New York respectively, wasting no time in addressing the drama surrounding the HFPA during their opening monologue and doing their best to keep the show going amidst technical difficulties and awkward Zoom moments.

Whether you watched the ceremony or not, you may still be interested in watching the films and TV shows that were honored during this year's Golden Globes. Netflix had a great night, winning the best drama and best limited series categories for The Crown and The Queen's Gambit. Schitt's Creek continued its award run, nabbing Catherine O'Hara her first Golden Globe win and taking home the prize for best comedy.

On the film side, Chloe Zhao became the first woman of Asian descent to win the award for best director, taking home the trophy for her critically acclaimed film Nomadland, which also won the prize for Best Motion Picture Drama, while Amazon's Borat Subsequent Moviefilm was awarded Best Motion Picture Comedy.

See the complete winner's list below.

CATEGORIES

Best Television Series - Drama

WINNER: The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

The Flight Attendant

The Great

WINNER: Schitt's Creek

Emily in Paris

Ted Lasso



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

WINNER: Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

WINNER: Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

WINNER: Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek



Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Normal People

WINNER: The Queen's Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox



Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Brian Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True



Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

WINNER: Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role

WINNER: John Boyega, Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role

WINNER: Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched



Best Motion Picture - Drama

The Father

Mank

WINNER: Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7



Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom



Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

WINNER: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian



Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

WINNER: Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman



Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden, The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs



Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

WINNER: Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma.



Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami



Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

WINNER: Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World



Best Director - Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Women

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

WINNER: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland



Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher, Mank

WINNER: Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland



Best Motion Picture - Animated

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

WINNER: Soul

Wolfwalkers



Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

Another Round

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

WINNER: Minari

Two of Us



Best Original Score - Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Göransson, Tenet

James Newton Howard, News of the World

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank

WINNER: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste, Soul



Best Original Song - Motion Picture

WINNER: "Io Sì (Seen)," The Life Ahead

"Fight for You," Judas and the Black Messiah

"Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7

"Speak Now," One Night in Miami

"Tigress & Tweed," The United States vs. Billie Holiday

