The Kominsky Method is losing one of its main characters ahead of the final season. TV Guide has confirmed Alan Arkin, who starred as Norman opposite Michael Douglas' Sandy for the Netflix series' first two seasons, will not be back for Season 3. Arkin's decision to leave was reportedly made well before the outbreak of COVID-19, which brought the entertainment industry to a halt this past March. It's unclear how exactly Norman will be written off the show, but fans can expect the show to address his absence when the series returns with its final episodes.

The Kominsky Method followed the once-famous actor Sandy Kominsky, a guy not ready to give up the spotlight, and his longtime agent, Norman Newlander, as they navigate the ups and downs of their twilight years in Los Angeles—a city obsessed with young and pretty people. Season 2 saw the pair continue to deal with new obstacles like Sandy's daughter's new boyfriend Martin Schneider (Paul Reiser), a retired schoolteacher, and Norman rekindling things with Madelyn (Jane Seymour), a former flame from his past.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

The series was created by Chuck Lorre and also stars Sarah Baker, Nancy Travis and Lisa Edelstein. Deadline was the first to report Arkin's departure.

Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Netflix.