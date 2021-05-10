Please Don't Cancel These 4 Shows!

It is an extremely stressful time for TV fans out there. The fates of dozens of shows are being decided as broadcast networks head into their yearly Upfronts presentations to show advertisers their schedules for the next TV season. After a pandemic year that threw traditional production schedules into chaos, networks are tightening their belts and making tough choices about what shows will carry on to the next season and which ones will be saying goodbye now. Sometimes shows have been warned that they are going into a final season, or have been given enough time to prepare a proper series finale before going off the air, but other times shows get canceled after filming is done and fans are left with whatever was shot before the news dropped.

It's sad to see any show go because it means that hard-working people have to find new jobs for the upcoming season, but there are some cancellations that are just straight-up painful. (Do y'all remember Pitch? Because it still hurts!) It happens every season, but TV Guide is using its sway in favor of nine shows we'd bereft to not have in our watching rotation next season. Here's our plea for the shows still waiting to hear about their fates that we desperately need to see on our screens in the next season. These shows make us laugh, cry, and feel all of the things on a weekly basis and we are pleading with networks to ensure that we get to continue seeing them on our TVs for at least one more season.

Jane Levy and John Clarence Stewart, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist NBC

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist combines heart and humor with awe-inspiring musical numbers on a weekly basis. Some may have worried that losing Mitch (Peter Gallagher) in such a heartbreaking fashion at the end of Season 1 would have removed the emotional heft of the show, and it's true that the emotion has shifted in Season 2. However, the show dramedy found interesting new character pairings like Max (Skylar Astin) and Mo (Alex Newell) and gave them more to do, while also tackling hard issues like postpartum depression. Perhaps the strongest recommendation for a Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 3 is the show's impeccable, nuanced, take on systemic racism centered on an Emmy-worthy performance from John Clarence Stewart. It's a show that has something to say and its devoted fanbase is still willing and eager to listen. [Airs Sundays at 9/8c on NBC]

Simone Missick, All Rise CBS

What began as a legal drama from the judge's perspective quickly proved itself to be a smartly written melodrama that went into the personal lives of the people working in the justice system. The show excels at examining the grey areas of the legal system and how difficult it is to administer justice fairly; all very timely issues right now. All Rise also shines because of the diverse cast that's actually believable as work colleagues. With the legal challenges the U.S. is facing now, All Rise is a show that can tackle current issues in real-time and that's enough of a reason to keep it going for another season. [Airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS] -Diane Gordon

Josh Dallas, Manifest NBC

Manifest has had us wrapped around its finger for three seasons now and we feel like we are just scratching the surface of what happened to Flight 828. Season 3 dug deeper into the mythology of what happened to the passengers on that doomed flight -- and what their purpose is among the living -- than ever before and it's only made us that much more invested. Showrunner Jeff Rake has said he still has a couple more seasons planned out to fully uncover the mystery and we would riot if the show was cut off before we got the answers to our burning questions. [Airs Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC]

Mae Whitman, Christina Hendricks, and Retta, Good Girls NBC

We'll be honest and say that Good Girls Season 3 made us question how much longer NBC could drag out the drama of three moms trying to keep their heads above water after inadvertently joining forces with a counterfeit money-manufacturing gang lord, but then Season 4 showed up and put us in our place. The season was twistier and more stressful than ever with the trio not only having to appease Rio (Manny Montana) but also having the Secret Service breathing down their necks. The show zigs when you think it is going to zag and it is once again one of the most entertaining dramas out there. We have no idea how these women are going to get out of their latest scrape, but we're along for the ride and can't wait to see how much more of a mess they can get into. [Airs Sundays at 10/9c on NBC]