Are you ready for spooky season? Everyone knows the best part of the scariest month of the year are all the things to watch, from new classics to old favorites. Even if you're not looking for your streaming options to terrify you, there are plenty of new titles you'll be able to stream this month, so we've put together a list of everything heading to the major platforms in October.

Below, you'll find everything that's coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, IMDb TV, Tubi, and Peacock throughout October 2020.

Netflix 2020 Original Movies and TV Shows: A Complete Guide

Amelie Smith, The Haunting of Bly Manor Photo: Netflix/Eike Schroter

TBA

ARASHI's Diary -Voyage (Episodes 13 & 14)

Brave Blue World

Start-Up (Netflix Original

Oct. 1

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

All Because of You (Netflix Original)

Along Came a Spider

A.M.I.

Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2

Basic Instinct

Black '47

Cape Fear

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire

Carmen Sandiego Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Code Lyoko Seasons 1-4

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Employee of the Month

Enemy at the Gates

Evil Season 1

Familiar Wife Season 1

Fargo

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate

Free State of Jones

Ghost Rider

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Good Morning, Verônica (Netflix Original)

Gran Torino

Her

House of 1,000 Corpses

Human Nature

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

I'm Leaving Now

The Longest Yard (1974)

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (Netflix Original)

The Outpost

The Parkers Seasons 1-5

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Poseidon (2006)

The Prince & Me

Stranger than Fiction

Superman Returns

Sword Art Online: Alicization

Troy

The Unicorn: Season 1

The Worst Witch Season 4 (Netflix Family)

WarGames

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Yogi Bear

You Cannot Hide Season 1

Oct. 2

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween (Netflix Family)

The Binding (Netflix Film)

Dick Johnson Is Dead (Netflix Documentary)

Emily in Paris (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Òlòtūré (Netflix Film)

Serious Men (Netflix Film)

Song Exploder (Netflix Original)

Vampires vs. the Bronx (Netflix Film)

You've Got This (Netflix Film)

Oct. 4

Colombiana

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (Netflix Documentary)



Oct. 6

Dolly Parton: Here I Am

Saturday Church

StarBeam: Halloween Hero (Netflix Family)

Walk Away from Love

Oct. 7

Hubie Halloween (Netflix Film) [Trailer]

Schitt's Creek Season 6

To the Lake (Netflix Original)

Oct. 9

Deaf U (Netflix Original)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio (Netflix Family)

Ginny Weds Sunny (Netflix Film)

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters (Netflix Family)

Oct. 12

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Oct. 13

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (Netflix Comedy Special)

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef (Netflix Family)

Oct. 14

Alice Junior

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky (Netflix Documentary)

Moneyball

Oct. 15

A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting (Netflix Film)

Batman: The Killing Joke

Half & Half Seasons 1-4

Love Like the Falling Rain (Netflix Film)

One on One Seasons 1-5

Power Rangers Beast Morphers Season 2, Part 1

Rooting for Roona (Netflix Documentary)

Social Distance (Netflix Original)

Oct. 16

Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die (Netflix Original)

Dream Home Makeover (Netflix Original)

Grand Army (Netflix Original)

In a Valley of Violence

La Révolution (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

The Last Kids on Earth Book 3 (Netflix Family)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix Film)

Unfriended

Oct. 18

ParaNorman

Oct. 19

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Oct. 20

Carol

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection (Netflix Family)

Oct. 21

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Rebecca (Netflix Film) [Trailer]

Oct. 22

Bending the Arc

Cadaver (Netflix Film)

The Hummingbird Project

Yes, God, Yes

Oct. 23

Barbarians (Netflix Original)

Move (Netflix Original)

Over the Moon (Netflix Film)

Perdida (Netflix Original)

The Queen's Gambit (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Oct. 27

Blood of Zeus (Netflix Anime)

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt Season 4 (Netflix Family)

Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score (Netflix Documentary)

Oct. 28

Holidate (Netflix Film)

Metallica Through The Never

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (Netflix Film)

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb (Netflix Documentary)

Oct. 30

Bronx (Netflix Film)

The Day of the Lord (Netflix Film)

His House (Netflix Film)

Somebody Feed Phil Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Suburra Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Oct. 31

The 12th Man

Mike Colter and V Nixie, Monsterland Photo: Hulu

Oct. 1

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 4

90 Day Fiancé: Complete Season 7

All-Star Halloween Spectacular: Special

Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern: Complete Seasons 9 & 10

Bride Killa: Complete Season 1

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 13

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 4

Going for Sold: Complete Season 1

Guy's Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 18 – 20

Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 4

Halloween Wars: Complete Seasons 3 – 8

Hell's Kitchen: Complete Season 18

Homicide City: Charlotte: Complete Season 1

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Season 9

Man with a Van: Complete Season 1

Moonshiners: Master Distiller: Complete Season 1

Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 8

My Feet Are Killing Me: Complete Season 1

Property Virgins: Complete Season 18

Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 1

Sweet 15: Quinceañera: Complete Season 1

The Flay List: Complete Season 1

Twisted Love: Complete Season 1

31 (2016)

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

Across The Line (2015)

After Life (2010)

Anti-Trust (2001)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blood Ties (2014)

Blue City (1986)

The Curse Of Downers Grove (2015)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

The Do-Deca-Pentathlon (2011)

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

Drugstore Cowboy (1989)

The Executioners (2018)

The Express (2008)

The Eye (2008)

Fallen (1998)

Girls Against Boys (2013)

Good Hair (2009)

Guess Who (2005)

Hostel (2006)

Hostel: Part II (2007)

House Of 1000 Corpses (2003)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)

Interview With the Vampire (1994)

Joe (2014)

Judy & Punch (2019)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Killers (2010)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

Martyrs (2016)

Mud (2013)

Nurse 3D (2014)

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)

The Portrait of a Lady (1996)

The Quiet Ones (2014)

Raging Bull (1980)

The Sandman (2018)

Senorita Justice (2004)

Sk8 Dawg (2018)

The Skull (1965)

Snakes On A Plane (2006)

Spaceballs (1987)

Species (1995)

Superbad (2007)

Thanks for Sharing (2013)

Tooth Fairy (2008)

Triumph of the Spirit (1989)

Vampire (2011)

Wayne's World 2 (1993)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Zombie Killers: Elephant's Graveyard (2015)

Oct. 2

Monsterland: Complete Season 1

Connecting: Series Premiere

Oct. 3

Ma Ma (2015)

Oct. 4

Saturday Night Live: Season 46 Premiere

Oct. 5

Dragon Ball Super: New Episodes 1 – 131 (DUBBED)

Oct. 7

Books of Blood: Film Premiere

Ellen's Game of Games: Season 4 Premiere

Next: Series Premiere

Oct. 8

Scream 4 (2011)

Oct. 9

Terminator: Dark Fate (2020)

Oct. 11

Infamous (2020)

Savage Youth (2018)

Scotch: A Golden Dream (2018)

Oct. 12

The Swing Of Things (2020)

Oct. 14

The Bachelorette: Season 16 Premiere

Oct. 15

The Purge: Complete Season

Treadstone: Complete Season 1

Bad Roomies (2015)

High Strung (2016)

It Came from the Desert (2017)

Playing with Fire (2019)

The Escort (2016)

Helstrom: Complete Season 1

Oct. 16

The Painted Bird (2019)

Oct. 17

Shark Tank: Season 12 Premiere

Momma Named Me Sheriff: Complete Season 1

Mr. Pickles: Finale Episode

Oct. 18

Friend Request (2016)

Oct. 19

America's Funniest Home Videos: Season 31 Premiere

Card Sharks: Series Premiere

Supermarket Sweep: Series Premiere

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: Season 2 Premiere

Oct. 20

The Voice: Season 19 Premiere

F*ck That's Delicious: Complete Season 4

Oct. 21

Cyrano, My Love (2019)

Oct. 22

Black-ish: Season 7 Premiere

The Conners: Season 3 Premiere

The Goldbergs: Season 8 Premiere

Bad Hair: Film Premiere

Oct. 23

Superstore: Season 6 Premiere

Oct. 26

Homeland: Complete Season 8

Oct. 26

What to Expect When You're Expecting (2012)

Oct. 29

American Housewife: Season 5 Premiere

Bad Therapy (2020)

30 Days of Night

Oct. 1

30 Days of Night

40 & Single Season 1

1992: Berlusconi Rising: Season 1

America's Great Divide: From Obama to Trump Season 1

Battlefield Earth

The Big Hit

Blood Ties

Cisco Kid: Season 1

Cities of the Underworld Season 1

Cold Case Files Classic Season 1

The Da Vinci Code

The Departed

Drugstore Cowboy

Eight Millimeter

Funny Girl

The Gambler Wore A Gun

Get Shorty Seasons 1-3

Girl, Interrupted

The Great British Baking Show Season 1

The Grudge 3

Guess Who

Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror

Joe

John Carpenter's Vampires

Killers

Kindred Spirits

A Knight's Tale

La Sucursal

Liar Season 1

The Loudest Voice Season 1

Madea's Big Happy Family

The Mask of Zorro

The Mothman Prophecies

Mrs. Wilson Season 1

Mud

Mystery Road Season 1

National Security

Next Level

Noose for a Gunman

Nurse

PBS Kids: Spooky Stories! Season 1

The Pianist

Quantum of Solace

Raging Bull

Señorita Justice

Southside With You

Spaceballs

Species

Tales of Tomorrow Season 1

Thanks for Sharing

Thou Shalt Not Kill Season 1

Triumph of the Spirit

The Wedding Planner

Oct. 2

Bug Diaries Halloween Special [Trailer]

Savage X Fenty Show. Vol. 2 [Trailer]

Oct. 6

Black Box [Trailer]

The Lie [Trailer]

Mr. Robot: Season 4

The Transporter Refueled

Oct. 8

Archive

Oct. 9

Chasing the Crown: Dreamers to Streamers

Terminator: Dark Fate

Oct. 10

Jack And Jill

Oct. 13

Evil Eye [Trailer]

Nocturne [Trailer]

Oct. 14

A Most Beautiful Thing

Oct. 15

Halal Love Story

Playing With Fire

Oct. 16

Time (2020)

What the Constitution Means to Me

Oct. 21

Cyrano, My Love

Oct. 23

Mirzapur Season 2

Oct. 26

What To Expect When You're Expecting

Oct. 27

Battle Los Angeles

Oct. 29

Soorarai Pottru

Oct. 30

Truth Seekers Season 1

Oct. 31

I'll See You In My Dreams

The Mandalorian Photo: Disney+

Oct. 2

The Simpsons Season 31

Oct. 9

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

The Right Stuff Episodes 1 and 2 [Trailer]

X2

Oct. 16

Clouds [Trailer]

Meet the Chimps [Trailer]

The Right Stuff Episode 3

Oct. 23

The Big Fib Season 2 [Trailer]

Once Upon a Snowman [Trailer]

The Right Stuff Episode 4

Oct. 30

The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 1 [Trailer]

The Right Stuff Episode 5

The West Wing Photo: James Sorensen/NBCU Photo Bank

Oct. 1

A World of Calm

Akeelah And The Bee

All-Star Superman

American Dynasties: The Kennedys

American Reunion

Analyze That

Analyze This

The Angriest Man In Brooklyn,

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Ball of Fire

Beavis And Butt-Head Do America

Beef

Beginners

Best in Show

BLOW

Bombshell

Boogie Nights

Boomerang

The Bush Years: Family. Duty. Power.

The Butterfly Effect

Cats & Dogs

Catwoman

Cellular

Cheech & Chong's Up In Smoke

The Chronicles Of Riddick

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly's Gold

Clean and Sober

The Client

Collateral Beauty

The Color Purple

Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind

Constantine

Cradle 2 the Grave

Critters 2

Critters 4

The Curse of Frankenstein

Day Of The Dead,

Death Sentence

Deerskin

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

Deliverance

Dracula Has Risen from the Grave

Dreamcatcher

Edge of Darkness

Empire of the Sun

The End: Inside The Last Days of the Obama White House

Endings, Beginnings

Enter The Dragon

Eraser

Firewall

Frantic

Frequency

Friday

The Friday After Next

Galaxy Quest

The Golden Compass

Gothika

Grudge Match

Hairspray

Hairspray (Musical Remake)

Harina (Aka Flour)

The Haunting

The Hills Have Eyes

The Hills Have Eyes II

Horror of Dracula

The Hunting Ground

I Am Sam

Infamous

The Informer

The Invisible War

Jonah Hex

The Last Kiss

The Last Mimzy

Laws of Attraction

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Libeled Lady

Life as We Know It

Little Baby Bum

Little Big League

Madea's Big Happy Family

Malcolm X

Man of Steel

Marie: A True Story

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Matrix

Million Dollar Baby

Miracle of Morgan's Creek

Mister Roberts

Monsters Vs. Aliens

The Mummy

Mutiny on the Bounty

Next Friday

Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always

Nothing Sacred

Open Water

Open Water 2: Adrift

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures

The Pelican Brief

A Perfect Murder

The Perfect Storm

The Phantom of the Opera

Presumed Innocent

Race for the White House, Season 1

Raised By Wolves, Season 1 Finale

Revolutionary Road

Roger & Me

Sands of Iwo Jima

Scanners

Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays

Se7en

Semi-Pro

Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird

Shame

Sherlock Holmes

Sleight

Son of Batman

South Park: The Pandemic Special

Steel

Superman vs. the Elite

Superman/Batman: Apocalypse

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3

They Were Expendable

A Thin Line Between Love and Hate

The Thin Man

The Thing

A Time to Kill

Tin Cup

TMNT

Training Day

Tricky Dick

Turistas

U.S. Marshals

Us

Vampire in Brooklyn

A Very Brady Sequel

We Will Rise: Michelle Obama's Mission to Educate Girls Around the World

What You Gonna Do When the World's on Fire?

When Harry Met Sally

Where the Wild Things Are

The Whole Ten Yards

The Wings of Eagles

You've Got Mail

Oct. 2

Lina From Lima (HBO)



Oct. 3:

The ABCs of Back to School: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Families

Downhill

Oct. 6

Siempre Luis

Oct. 8

Charm City Kings (HBO Max Original) [Trailer]

The Fungies, Season 1B

The God of High School (Dubbed)

Oct. 9

Entre Nos Presents: Shayla Rivera: It'S Not Rocket Science (HBO)

Room 104, Series Finale (HBO)

Oct. 10:

Cats (HBO)



Oct. 12:

Ghosts, Season 2



Oct. 15:

Detention Adventure, Season 2

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote (HBO Max Original Premiere)

Oct. 16:

La Odisea De Los Giles (Aka Heroic Losers) (HBO)

The Perfect Weapon, Documentary Special Premiere (HBO)

Oct. 17:

David Byrne's American Utopia, Special Event Premiere (HBO)

Oct. 20:

Smurfs, Season 3



Oct. 21:

537 Votes, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Oct. 22:

Equal (HBO Max Original Docuseries Premiere)

Oct. 23

How to With John Wilson

Oct. 24:

Emma (HBO)



Oct. 25:

The Undoing, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

Oct. 27:

Ghosts, Season 2

It: Chapter Two (HBO)

John Lewis: Good Trouble

The Soul Of America, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Oct. 28:

Burning Ojai: Our Fire Story (HBO)

Oct. 29:

Vida Perfecta, Season 1



Oct. 30:

Mano De Obra (Aka Workforce) (HBO)



Oct. 31:

Black Christmas (HBO)



Israel Adesanya Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

To be announced.

Annie Murphy, Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek Photo: Pop TV

Oct. 1

10 Cloverfield Lane

12 Rounds 3: Lockdown

A Very Brady Sequel

Alpha and Omega 2: A Howl-iday Adventure

Alpha and Omega 5: Family Vacation

Black Beauty

Blue Streak

Can't Hardly Wait

Celtic Pride

Cinderella 3D

Closer

Deep Impact

Donnie Brasco

El Dorado

Event Horizon

Finding Forrester

Get Smart

Go Fish

Gummibär: The Yummy Gummy Search for Santa

Happily N'Ever After

Happily N'ever After 2: Snow White: Another Bite at the Apple

Hellbenders

It Takes Two

L.A. Confidential

Laurel Canyon

Layer Cake

Legion

Lincoln

Major League II

Midnight in Paris

My Dog Skip

My Little Pony: The Movie

Mystery, Alaska

Our Idiot Brother

Pinocchio

Real Steel

Rock Dog

Scream 4

Searching for Sugar Man

Snowflake, the White Gorilla

Starship Troopers

Step Up 2: The Streets

Step Up Revolution

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

The Adventures of Milo and Otis

The Big Wedding

The Dictator

The Dog Who Saved the Holidays

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle

The Homesman

The Hurt Locker

The Natural

The Ring

Tombstone

True Lies

Urban Legend

VeggieTales: An Easter Carol

VeggieTales: Babysitter in Denile

VeggieTales: Bully Trouble

VeggieTales: Dr. Jiggle and Mr. Sly

VeggieTales: God Loves You Very Much

VeggieTales: If I Sang a Silly Song

VeggieTales: Larry Boy - Leggo My Ego

VeggieTales: Larry Boy- Larry Boy and the Angry Eyebrows

VeggieTales: Larry Boy- The Good, the Bad, and the Eggly

VeggieTales: Larry Boy- The Yodelnapper!

VeggieTales: Larry-Boy! And the Fib from Outer Space!

VeggieTales: Lessons from the Sock Drawer

VeggieTales: Little Ones Can Do Big Things Too!

VeggieTales: Lord of the Beans

VeggieTales: Moe and the Big Exit

VeggieTales: The Asparagus of La Mancha

VeggieTales: The End of Silliness? More Really Silly Songs!

VeggieTales: The Star of Christmas

VeggieTales: Very Silly Songs

Whiplash

Wings: Sky Force Heroes

Oct. 7

Schitt's Creek



Cloverfield Photo: Photo Credit: Sam Emerson, Sam Emerson

Oct. 1

13 Going on 30

30 Days of Night

30 Days of Night: Dark Days

And So It Goes

Bleeding Steel

Cadillac Records

Cloverfield

Daddy Day Camp

The Da Vinci Code

Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist

Enemy at the Gates

The Eye

Free Birds

Hector & The Search for Happiness

Hostel 3

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete

Johnny Mnemonic

Kate & Leopold

LEGO Masters Season 1

Monster Trucks

Resident Evil

Sin City

The Soloist

The Tailor of Panama

Tarzan

The Trust

Vampire in Brooklyn

White House Down

Wind River

Daniel Radcliffe, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone Photo: Peter Mountain/WireImage

Oct. 1

Apocalypto

A Beautiful Mind

Charmed Seasons 1-8

Cold Case Files

Darkman

Down A Dark Hall

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

The Fall Seasons 1-3

Fast & Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Firestarter: Rekindled

First 48

For a Good Time, Call…

Get Him to the Greek

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

Hollowman

It Follows

King Kong

Knock Knock

Miss Congeniality

Monster High: Great Scarier Reef

Monster High: Welcome to Monster High

Monster House

Monster-in-Law

Parks and Recreation Seasons 1-7

Pitch Black

Prime

Psycho

Rear Window

Riddick

R.I.P.D

San Andreas

Saturday Night Live Seasons 1-45

Shrek

Sinister

Smokin' Aces

So Shook Season 1

Spine Chilling Stories Seasons 1-2

Tale of Desperaux

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Birds

The Boy Next Door

The Blues Brothers

The Lonely Guy

The Wedding Date

You, Me and Dupree

Oct. 5

The Rich Eisen Show

Oct. 8

Code 404



Oct. 9

Hell's Kitchen Season 18

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 18

Oct. 15

Casper and Wendy's Ghostly Adventures

Curse of Chucky

Freedia Got a Gun

La Casa De Al Lado

Mr. Mercedes

Oct. 16

The Purge Season 2

Oct. 21

Madagascar: A Little Wild Halloween

Oct. 23

The Way I See It