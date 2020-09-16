Forget pumpkin spice — this fall is all about Baby Yoda. The Mandalorian's breakout star (officially known as The Child) makes his adorable return on Friday, Oct. 30 when the series comes back for Season 2. In the words of Werner Herzog, we would like to see the baby. But while we're waiting for the new season of The Mandalorian, there will be plenty of other new content on Disney+ to keep us busy.

Earlier in the month, new space race series The Right Stuff will make its debut on Disney+. The eight-episode series, based on the best-selling book by Tom Wolfe (which also inspired a 1983 movie), follows America's first astronauts, known as the Mercury Seven, in the early days of the U.S. Space Program. Patrick J. Adams, Colin O'Donoghue, Jake McDorman, Aaron Staton, James Lafferty, Micah Stock, and Michael Trotter star. The first two episodes of The Right Stuff will premiere Friday, Oct. 9, with the rest of the episodes rolling out weekly on Fridays.

Here's everything we know is coming to Disney+ in October.

Oct. 2

The Simpsons Season 31

Oct. 9

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

The Right Stuff Episodes 1 and 2 [Trailer]

X2

Oct. 16

Clouds [Trailer]

Meet the Chimps [Trailer]

The Right Stuff Episode 3

Oct. 23

The Big Fib Season 2 [Trailer]

Once Upon a Snowman [Trailer]

The Right Stuff Episode 4

Oct. 30

The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 1 [Trailer]

The Right Stuff Episode 5