If you're looking for the best Halloween movies and TV episodes to stream this October, you might want to make sure you're subscribed to Disney+. The streaming service just released its Halloween-themed programming slate, which it has dubbed "Disney+ Hallowstream," and it features 20 films, including the classics like Halloweentown, Hocus Pocus, and The Nightmare Before Christmas.
But that is just the tip of the spooky iceberg. Along with 30 episodes of The Simpsons' iconic "Treehouse of Horror" franchise, Disney+ is also home to a number of Halloween shorts and specials and Halloween-themed Disney Channel and Disney Junior episodes, so there is something frightful and wicked for every single member of your household.
Beginning Oct. 1, Disney+ subscribers can stream the Halloween collection. The full list of what is is included is below. And you can find out what else is new to stream on Disney+ in October right here, and a full list of what else is coming to the streaming service this fall is available here.
Halloween Movies
Don't Look Under the Bed
Frankenweenie (2012)
Girl vs Monster
Halloweentown
Halloweentown High
Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
Haunted Mansion
Hocus Pocus
Mom's Got A Date With A Vampire
Mr. Boogedy
Phantom of the Megaplex
Return to Halloweentown
The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad
The Ghost of Buxley Hall
The Nightmare Before Christmas
The Scream Team
Twitches
Twitches Too
ZOMBIES
ZOMBIES 2
Shorts and Specials
Frankenweenie (1984)
Lonesome Ghosts
Mater and the Ghostlight
Trick or Treat
Disney Channel Halloween Episodes
Big City Greens: "Blood Moon Part 1" / "Blood Moon Part 2"
Even Stevens: "A Very Scary Story"
Girl Meets World: "Girl Meets World of Terror"
Good Luck Charlie: "Scary Had a Little Lamb"
Hannah Montana: "Torn Between Two Hannahs"
Jessie: "The Whining"
K.C. Under Cover: "All Howls Eve"
Kim Possible: "October 31st"
Lizzie McGuire: "Night of the Day of the Dead"
Phil Of The Future: "Halloween"
Phineas and Ferb: "Terrifying Tri-State Triliogy of Terror" (Part 1 and 2)
Raven's Home: "Switch-Or-Treat"
Shake It Up: "Haunt It Up"
Sonny With A Chance: "A So Random Halloween Special"
That's So Raven: "Don't Have a Cow"
The Proud Family: "A Hero For Halloween"
The Suite Life of Zack & Cody: "Ghost of 613"
Wizards of Waverly Place: "Halloween"
Disney Junior Halloween Episodes
Doc McStuffins: "Boo-Hoo to You!" / "It's Glow Time"
Doc McStuffins: "Hallie Halloween" / "Don't Fence Me In"
Doc McStuffins: "Mirror, Mirror On My Penguin" / "Hide and Eek!"
Fancy Nancy: "Nancy's Costume Clash" / "Nancy's Ghostly Halloween"
Handy Manny: "Halloween" / "Squeeze's Magic Show"
Henry Hugglemonster: "Halloween Scramble" / "Scouts Night Out"
Henry Hugglemonster: "Huggleween Moon"
Imagination Movers: "A Monster Problem"
Imagination Movers: "Haunted Halloween"
Jake and the Never Land Pirates: "Escape from Ghoat Island" / "The Island of Doctor Undergear"
Jake and the Never Land Pirates: "Night of the Golden Pumpkin" / "Trick or Treasure!"
Jake and the Never Land Pirates: "Phantoms of Never-Nether Land" / "Magical Mayhem"
Jake and the Never Land Pirates: "Pirate Ghost Story" / "Queen Izzybella"
Jake and the Never Land Pirates: "Tricks, Treats and Treasure!" / "Season of the Sea Witch"
Little Einsteins: "A Little Einsteins Halloween"
Mickey and the Roadster Racers: "Goof Mansion" / "A Doozy Night of Mystery"
Mickey and the Roadster Racers: "The Haunted Hot Rod" / "Pete's Ghostly Gala"
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: "Mickey's Monster Musical Part 1" (Part 1 of 2)
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: "Mickey's Monster Musical Part 2" (Part 2 of 2)
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: "Mickey's Treat"
Miles from Tomorrowland: "Ghost Moon" / "Stormy Night in a Dark Nebula"
Muppet Babies: "Happy Hallowocka!" / "The Teeth-Chattering Tale of the Haunted Pancakes"
Puppy Dog Pals: "Return to the Pumpkin Patch" / "Haunted Howl-oween"
Sheriff Callie's Wild West: "The Great Hallow"
The Lion Guard: "Beware the Zimwi"
Vampirina: "Hauntleyween" / "Frankenflower"