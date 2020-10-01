If you're looking for the best Halloween movies and TV episodes to stream this October, you might want to make sure you're subscribed to Disney+. The streaming service just released its Halloween-themed programming slate, which it has dubbed "Disney+ Hallowstream," and it features 20 films, including the classics like Halloweentown, Hocus Pocus, and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

But that is just the tip of the spooky iceberg. Along with 30 episodes of The Simpsons' iconic "Treehouse of Horror" franchise, Disney+ is also home to a number of Halloween shorts and specials and Halloween-themed Disney Channel and Disney Junior episodes, so there is something frightful and wicked for every single member of your household.

Beginning Oct. 1, Disney+ subscribers can stream the Halloween collection. The full list of what is is included is below. And you can find out what else is new to stream on Disney+ in October right here, and a full list of what else is coming to the streaming service this fall is available here.

Kathy Najimy, Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, Hocus Pocus Photo: ANDREW COOPER, ©1993 BUENA VISTA PICTURES

Halloween Movies

Don't Look Under the Bed

Frankenweenie (2012)

Girl vs Monster

Halloweentown

Halloweentown High

Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

Haunted Mansion

Hocus Pocus

Mom's Got A Date With A Vampire

Mr. Boogedy

Phantom of the Megaplex

Return to Halloweentown

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad

The Ghost of Buxley Hall

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Scream Team

Twitches

Twitches Too

ZOMBIES

ZOMBIES 2

Shorts and Specials

Frankenweenie (1984)

Lonesome Ghosts

Mater and the Ghostlight

Trick or Treat

Disney Channel Halloween Episodes

Big City Greens: "Blood Moon Part 1" / "Blood Moon Part 2"

Even Stevens: "A Very Scary Story"

Girl Meets World: "Girl Meets World of Terror"

Good Luck Charlie: "Scary Had a Little Lamb"

Hannah Montana: "Torn Between Two Hannahs"

Jessie: "The Whining"

K.C. Under Cover: "All Howls Eve"

Kim Possible: "October 31st"

Lizzie McGuire: "Night of the Day of the Dead"

Phil Of The Future: "Halloween"

Phineas and Ferb: "Terrifying Tri-State Triliogy of Terror" (Part 1 and 2)

Raven's Home: "Switch-Or-Treat"

Shake It Up: "Haunt It Up"

Sonny With A Chance: "A So Random Halloween Special"

That's So Raven: "Don't Have a Cow"

The Proud Family: "A Hero For Halloween"

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody: "Ghost of 613"

Wizards of Waverly Place: "Halloween"

Disney Junior Halloween Episodes

Doc McStuffins: "Boo-Hoo to You!" / "It's Glow Time"

Doc McStuffins: "Hallie Halloween" / "Don't Fence Me In"

Doc McStuffins: "Mirror, Mirror On My Penguin" / "Hide and Eek!"

Fancy Nancy: "Nancy's Costume Clash" / "Nancy's Ghostly Halloween"

Handy Manny: "Halloween" / "Squeeze's Magic Show"

Henry Hugglemonster: "Halloween Scramble" / "Scouts Night Out"

Henry Hugglemonster: "Huggleween Moon"

Imagination Movers: "A Monster Problem"

Imagination Movers: "Haunted Halloween"

Jake and the Never Land Pirates: "Escape from Ghoat Island" / "The Island of Doctor Undergear"

Jake and the Never Land Pirates: "Night of the Golden Pumpkin" / "Trick or Treasure!"

Jake and the Never Land Pirates: "Phantoms of Never-Nether Land" / "Magical Mayhem"

Jake and the Never Land Pirates: "Pirate Ghost Story" / "Queen Izzybella"

Jake and the Never Land Pirates: "Tricks, Treats and Treasure!" / "Season of the Sea Witch"

Little Einsteins: "A Little Einsteins Halloween"

Mickey and the Roadster Racers: "Goof Mansion" / "A Doozy Night of Mystery"

Mickey and the Roadster Racers: "The Haunted Hot Rod" / "Pete's Ghostly Gala"

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: "Mickey's Monster Musical Part 1" (Part 1 of 2)

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: "Mickey's Monster Musical Part 2" (Part 2 of 2)

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: "Mickey's Treat"

Miles from Tomorrowland: "Ghost Moon" / "Stormy Night in a Dark Nebula"

Muppet Babies: "Happy Hallowocka!" / "The Teeth-Chattering Tale of the Haunted Pancakes"

Puppy Dog Pals: "Return to the Pumpkin Patch" / "Haunted Howl-oween"

Sheriff Callie's Wild West: "The Great Hallow"

The Lion Guard: "Beware the Zimwi"

Vampirina: "Hauntleyween" / "Frankenflower"