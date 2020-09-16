Disney+ announced its fall line up of new original programming on Wednesday. The most anticipated premiere is, of course, The Mandalorian Season 2 which debuts Oct. 30. Star Wars fans have been eagerly clamoring for a second season of the surprisingly sweet space western — featuring a lone bounty hunter and his journey to protect and return his young ward to its home — since the debut of Baby Yoda last year.

But that's not the only exciting original in Disney+'s lineup coming our way! This fall, get ready to curl up with a cozy blanket and settle in with two new movies, Secret Society of Second-Born Royals and Clouds, and a new series co-produced by National Geographic, The Right Stuff. Secret Society of Second-Born Royals, which premieres Sept. 25, spins the delightful tale of Sam, who is sent to a boarding school by her mother, the Queen, where she discovers she (and many other second-born royals) have latent superpowers that could help save their nations. Clouds, which premieres Oct. 16, is inspired by the true story of young teen diagnosed with cancer, who with just a few months to live, records an album that goes viral and is heard all around the world. And The Right Stuff, streaming on Oct. 9, tells the incredible tale of the early days of NASA and the pilots who became the first astronauts in the space race that defined a generation.

Disney's also debuting two new unscripted originals this fall. Meet the Chimps debuts Oct. 16 and takes viewers behind-the-scenes of one of the largest and most unique wildlife sanctuaries in the world. Marvel 616, which premieres Nov. 20, explores the history and legacy of Marvel comics.

Last but not least, there's some delightful holiday content on the horizon as well. A new Frozen short, Once Upon a Snowman, premieres Oct. 23 and delves into the untold origins of Olaf (Josh Gad). And on an even more exciting note, a new LEGO special, LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, premieres Nov. 17 and reunites Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Poe (Oscar Isaac), Rose (Kelly Marie Tran), and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day.

Check out the full schedule below.

Sept. 18

Becoming (Disney+ Original Series) [Trailer]

Bend it Like Beckham

Ever After

Sept. 25

The Fault in our Stars

Hidden Figures

Magic Of Disney's Animal Kingdom (Disney+ Original Series) [Trailer]

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals (Disney+ Original Film) [Trailer]

Oct. 2

The Simpsons Season 31

Oct. 9

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

The Right Stuff Season 1 (Disney+ Original Series) [Trailer]

X2

Oct. 16

Clouds (Disney+ Original Film) [Trailer]

Meet the Chimps (Disney+ Original Series) [Trailer]

Oct. 23

The Big Fib Season 2 (Disney+ Original Series) [Trailer]

Once Upon a Snowman (Disney+ Original Short) [Trailer]

Oct. 30

The Mandalorian Season 2 (Disney+ Original Series) [Trailer]

Nov. 17

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special (Disney+ Original Special)

Nov. 18

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (Disney+ Original Series)

Nov. 20

Marvel's 616 (Disney+ Original Series) [Trailer]

Planes (Disney+ Original Series) [Trailer]