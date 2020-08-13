People love to argue about which Star Wars movie is the worst, and there are cases to be made for a few different flicks (I think it has to be The Rise of Skywalker). But there's no argument about what's the worst piece of Star Wars content overall. That dubious distinction goes to The Star Wars Holiday Special, which aired on TV once in 1978 and has never been rebroadcast or officially released on home video, DVD, or streaming, and achieved cult status by only being available via bootleg. It's notorious for not being funny, entertaining, or having much to do with Star Wars at all, as it was made by variety show producers who didn't really understand the franchise and put in a bunch of comedy skits with Harvey Korman.

So of course, in this revival-mad era, the Star Wars Holiday Special is getting resurrected for a do-over... in LEGO form. Disney+ announced Thursday that The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is coming on Thursday, Nov. 17, tongue-in-cheekily bringing back the format for an animated special, the first LEGO Stars Wars special to debut on the streaming service.

The plot of the special will start right after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, as Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day — a holiday on the Wookiee homeworld of Kashyyyk — as she sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with LEGOfied versions of Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and other iconic heroes and villains from across the Star Wars universe. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?

The real purpose of the special is to sell the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar, which will be available starting Sept. 1.

Will this special be any good? I have no idea. But it can't be any worse than the original holiday special. I do know that they've been making LEGO Star Wars video games and animated series for 15 years now, so Disney+ knows people will watch it regardless.

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special releases on Disney+ Thursday, Nov. 17.