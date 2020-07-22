Although you'll have to wait a little while longer before reuniting with Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Disney+ isn't completely devoid of upcoming Marvel series! The streaming service has released two brand new clips from the upcoming anthology docuseries Marvel's 616, which dives into the stories, characters, and creators who have helped to shape Marvel and its legacy into what it is today.

The first clip (above) offers viewers a glimpse at the show's second episode, "Higher, Further, Faster," directed by Gillian Jacobs, which highlights the women of Marvel Comics and how they found ways to tell stories of representation and inclusion. The clip features Sana Amanat, vice president of content and character development at Marvel Entertainment, who co-created Kamala Khan, the first Muslim character to headline her own comic series, and G. Willow Wilson, who signed on to write the comic.

"We saw this really great spike in excitement and love and passion with Captain Marvel," Amanat explains in the clip, "and it really sort of inspired us to do more, because we knew there's a fan community out there that's activated, [and] we can create more content for them. Captain Marvel was sort of that signpost of change."

"[Amanat] called me out of the blue and she said to me, 'Hey, we want to create a new young American Muslim superheroine and put her on her own ongoing series. Do you want to write this book and help develop this character?'" recalls Wilson, who is also Muslim. "I was pretty convinced that they were joking. I said, 'There's no way that you ran that past Marvel Comics and they said yes!'"

Wilson was won over by Amanat's vision, but she admits she had some concerns at first. "I was like, 'You're going to have to hire an intern just to open all this hate mail,'" she says. "It just seemed like waving a red flag in front of all of the people who thought that people like me and Sana should not be in comics at all."

The second clip that Marvel released is from the Paul Scheer-directed episode "Lost and Found," which finds the actor and comedian digging into "forgotten" characters from the comics. The clip highlights Reginald Hudlin, who, in addition to being a screenwriter, director, and producer, also wrote the Black Panther comics from 2005 until 2018. Now, the character of Black Panther is an A-list superhero, famously played by Chadwick Boseman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But he was, in Scheer's words, "a B-list character" before Hudlin took on the comics.

"I knew what the opportunity was with Black Panther if I did it right," says Hudlin. "I said, 'I'm going to write the comic book equivalent of a Public Enemy record, a completely uncompromised, politically provocative book.' And that was the key to success."

Each episode of the new series, which premieres this fall on Disney+, tells a compelling story that brings each individual filmmaker's vision to life. To learn more about the anthology series and how it was made, Jacobs, Scheer and executive producers Sarah Amos and Jason Sterman will join moderator Angélique Roché for a virtual panel discussion as part of Comic-Con@Home on Thursday, July 23 at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

Marvel's 616 will stream on Disney+ this fall.