San Diego Comic-Con is going to look a lot different this year, starting with the fact that fans won't even have to venture to San Diego to attend. Instead, the event will be completely virtual, taking place online instead of at the usual San Diego Convention Center location from July 22-26.

A few details about what to expect from this year's event, which will also be free to attend, have started to come through, including a look at what panels fans can expect to see at this year's e-SDCC. Read on to find out which panels have been announced for the convention so far this year.

A Conversation with Nathan Fillion

Nathan Fillion will talk about his career in film and TV with The Rookie showrunner Alexi Hawley and other celebrities including Joss Whedon, Alan Tudyk, Gina Torres, Mekia Cox, Molly Quinn, Seamus Dever, and Jon Huertas.

American Dad!

Cast members Rachael MacFarlane, Wendy Schall, Scott Grimes, and Dee Bradley Baker along with executive producers Nic Wegener and Joe Chandler will talk about the current season and the upcoming 300th episode airing this fall, and supervising director Brent Woods will teach the cast and executive producers how to draw Roger.

Bless the Harts

Stars Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Ike Bainholtz, Jillian Bell, and Fortune Feimster will join executive producers Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Andy Bobrow to draw show characters and chat about their favorite moments from Season 1 and what they're looking forward to from Season 2.

Bob's Burgers

The panel will feature news about the upcoming season, never-before-seen footage, a panel discussion, and a Q&A with creator Loren Bouchard and stars H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz, and Larry Murphy.

Duncanville

Executive producers Mike and Julie Scully will join Amy Poehler, Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester, Betsy Sodaro and guest stars Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa for an exclusive look at Season 2.

Family Guy

Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, and Seth Green will join executive producers Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin, and Kara Vallow to celebrate 350 episodes with a virtual table read. They'll also look back on their favorite moments from the show's 18 seasons and offer a sneak peek at Season 19, which airs this fall.

Fear the Walking Dead

Moderated by Chris Hardwick, the panel will discuss the upcoming sixth season. Scott M. Gimple will join showrunners and executive producers Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg as well as show stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades.

The Goldbergs

Wendi McLendon-Covey, George Segal, Sean Giambrone, Hayley Orrantia, Troy Gentile, Sam Lerner, and EP Doug Robinson will celebrate seven seasons of the hit ABC comedy and talk about the upcoming eighth season in this panel, moderated by EW's Gerrad Hall.

Hoops

The voice cast of this upcoming adult animated series will gather for a conversation about the Netflix show. Jake Johnson, Rob Riggle, Ron Funches, Natasha Leggero, Cleo King, and A.D. Miles will join creator and executive producer Ben Hoffman and moderator/guest voice star Max Greenfield for the Q&A and will offer an exclusive first look at the premiere episode.

Motherland: Fort Salem

Creator Eliot Laurence will appear in this panel, moderated by TV Guide's own Lindsay MacDonald.

NeXt

The cast and creatives of Fox's upcoming sci-fi drama will gather to talk about the new series and how AI technology infiltrates our lives. Creator Manny Coto and actors John Slattery, Fernanda Andrade, Michael Mosley, Jason Butler Harner, and Eve Harlow will participate in the event, which is moderated by Thrillist's Esther Zuckerman.

NOS4A2

Showrunner and executive producer Jami O'Brien will appear alongside Joe Hill and Zachary Quinto for this panel, moderated by EW's Clark Collis.

The Simpsons

Al Jean, Matt Selman, David Silverman, Carolyn Omine, Mike B. Anderson, and moderator Yeardley Smith will talk about how the show has dealt with social distancing while working on Season 32.

Solar Opposites

Creator and star Justin Roiland will join stars Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, and Mary Mack, along with executive producers Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel, for this discussion of the Hulu animated comedy series, which will include a preview of Season 2.

Stumptown

Stars Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson, and Michael Ealy will be joined by executive producers Jason Richman, David Bernad, and Ruben Fleischer, and graphic novel author Greg Rucka to answer fans' burning questions and discuss the cliffhangers from the Season 1 finale.

The Walking Dead

Showrunner Angela Kang will join Gimple and executive producer Greg Nicotero and castmembers Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Ross Marquand, and Paola Lazaro for a discussion of the Season 10 finale, "A Certain Doom," which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hardwick will moderate this panel as well.

The Walking Dead: The World Beyond

Gimple will introduce the newest spin-off of The Walking Dead with showrunner and executive producer Matt Negrete and stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicholas Cantu, Nico Tortorella, Julia Ormond, and Joe Holt.