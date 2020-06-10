Get ready for San Diego Comic-Con as you've never experienced it before! Comic-Con International has officially announced dates for its virtual and totally free convention.

Comic-Con International officially canceled San Diego Comic-Con 2020 back in April due to coronavirus concerns and restrictions on public gatherings. The organization later announced that it would be shifting the Comic-Con experience to an online format called Comic-Con@Home, and now we've finally got information about what that means!

"With Comic-Con@Home, SDCC hopes to deliver the best of the Comic-Con experience and a sense of its community to anyone with an internet connection and an interest in all aspects of pop culture," SDCC spokesperson David Glanzer said in a statement. "Plans for Comic-Con@Home include an online Exhibit Hall complete with everyone's favorite exhibitors offering promotions, specials, and limited-edition products unique to the celebration. As well, Comic-Con@Home promises exclusive panels and presentations about comics, gaming, television, film, and a wide variety of topics from publishers, studios, and more."

The virtual convention will occur during the same weekend the IRL convention was scheduled for, July 22-26. Information about which shows and movies will have panels at the con (as well as where and when they'll be posted online) are still to come.