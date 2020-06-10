Get ready for San Diego Comic-Con as you've never experienced it before! Comic-Con International has officially announced dates for its virtual and totally free convention. 

Comic-Con International officially canceled San Diego Comic-Con 2020 back in April due to coronavirus concerns and restrictions on public gatherings. The organization later announced that it would be shifting the Comic-Con experience to an online format called Comic-Con@Home, and now we've finally got information about what that means!

"With Comic-Con@Home, SDCC hopes to deliver the best of the Comic-Con experience and a sense of its community to anyone with an internet connection and an interest in all aspects of pop culture," SDCC spokesperson David Glanzer said in a statement. "Plans for Comic-Con@Home include an online Exhibit Hall complete with everyone's favorite exhibitors offering promotions, specials, and limited-edition products unique to the celebration. As well, Comic-Con@Home promises exclusive panels and presentations about comics, gaming, television, film, and a wide variety of topics from publishers, studios, and more."

The virtual convention will occur during the same weekend the IRL convention was scheduled for, July 22-26. Information about which shows and movies will have panels at the con (as well as where and when they'll be posted online) are still to come.

Madelaine Petsch, Camilla Mendes, KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, SDCC <em>Riverdale</em> PanelMadelaine Petsch, Camilla Mendes, KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, SDCC Riverdale Panel