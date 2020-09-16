Amazon has announced its partial October streaming lineup, and there's quite a few unholy delights just in time for Halloween.

Welcome to the Blumhouse is Amazon's new horror anthology that consists of eight movies all produced by Blumhouse Television, the first four of which — Black Box, The Lie, Evil Eye, and Nocturne — will drop in October. The exciting anthology series taps a diverse array of directors and producers (including Priyanka Chopra!) for a series of chilling stories about the destructive and redemptive qualities of familial love.

There's some great binge options hitting Amazon's library in October as well. Halloween classics like 30 Days of Night and John Carpenter's Vampires make celebrating in socially distanced style easy.

Check out everything that's coming to Amazon Prime in October below. More titles are expected to be announced soon.

TBA

Truth Seekers

Oct. 1

30 Days of Night

The Grudge 3

John Carpenter's Vampires



Oct. 2

Bug Diaries [Trailer]

Oct. 6

Black Box [Trailer]

The Lie [Trailer]

Oct. 13

Evil Eye [Trailer]

Nocturne [Trailer]