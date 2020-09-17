Are you ready for spooky season? Everyone knows the best part of the scariest month of the year are all the things to watch, from new classics to old favorites. Even if you're not looking for your streaming options to terrify you, there are plenty of new titles you'll be able to stream this month, so we've put together a list of everything heading to the major platforms in October.
Below, you'll find everything that's coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, IMDb TV, Tubi, and Peacock throughout October 2020.
Netflix 2020 Original Movies and TV Shows: A Complete Guide
JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, IMDb TV, Tubi, Peacock
Netflix
Related: Netflix's Most Popular Original TV Shows and Movies, By the Numbers - What's Coming to Netflix in October: The Haunting of Bly Manor, Rebecca, and More
TBA
La Révolution (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
Oct. 1
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (Netflix Original)
Oct. 2
Emily in Paris (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
The Binding (Netflix Original)
Vampires vs. The Bronx (Netflix Original)
Oct. 7
Hubie Halloween (Netflix Original)
To the Lake (Netflix Original)
Oct. 9
The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
Deaf U (Netflix Original)
The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
Oct. 14
A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting (Netflix Original)
Oct. 15
Social Distance (Netflix Original)
Oct. 19
Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 (Netflix Original)
Oct. 21
Rebecca (Netflix Film) [Trailer]
Oct. 22
Cadaver (Netflix Original)
Oct. 23
The Queen's Gambit (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
Oct. 28
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (Netflix Original)
Oct. 30
His House (Netflix Original)
The Day of the Lord (Netflix Original)
JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, IMDb TV, Tubi, Peacock
Hulu
Oct. 2
Monsterland
JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, IMDb TV, Tubi, Peacock
Amazon
Related: What's Coming to Amazon Prime Video in October
TBA
Truth Seekers
Oct. 1
30 Days of Night
The Grudge 3
John Carpenter's Vampires
Oct. 2
Bug Diaries [Trailer]
Oct. 6
Black Box [Trailer]
The Lie [Trailer]
Oct. 13
Evil Eye [Trailer]
Nocturne [Trailer]
JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, IMDb TV, Tubi, Peacock
Disney+
Related: Disney+ Drops Full Schedule of Fall Originals - What's New on Disney+ in October: The Mandalorian Season 2, The Right Stuff, and More
Oct. 2
The Simpsons Season 31
Oct. 9
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
The Right Stuff Episodes 1 and 2 [Trailer]
X2
Oct. 16
Clouds [Trailer]
Meet the Chimps [Trailer]
The Right Stuff Episode 3
Oct. 23
The Big Fib Season 2 [Trailer]
Once Upon a Snowman [Trailer]
The Right Stuff Episode 4
Oct. 30
The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 1 [Trailer]
The Right Stuff Episode 5
JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, IMDb TV, Tubi, Peacock
HBO Max
Related: HBO Max: Everything to Know About WarnerMedia's Streaming Service
TBA
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote (HBO Max Original Special)
EQUAL
Oct. 6
Siempre Luis
Oct. 8
Charm City Kings (HBO Max Original) [Trailer]
Oct. 23
How to With John Wilson
JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, IMDb TV, Tubi, Peacock
ESPN+
To be announced.
JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, IMDB TV, Tubi, Peacock
IMDb TV
To be announced.
JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, IMDb TV, Tubi, Peacock
Tubi
To be announced.
JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, IMDb TV, Tubi, Peacock
Peacock
TBA
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2
Oct. 5
The Rich Eisen Show