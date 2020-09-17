Are you ready for spooky season? Everyone knows the best part of the scariest month of the year are all the things to watch, from new classics to old favorites. Even if you're not looking for your streaming options to terrify you, there are plenty of new titles you'll be able to stream this month, so we've put together a list of everything heading to the major platforms in October.

Below, you'll find everything that's coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, IMDb TV, Tubi, and Peacock throughout October 2020.

Netflix 2020 Original Movies and TV Shows: A Complete Guide

JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, IMDb TV, Tubi, Peacock

  Amelie Smith, <em>The Haunting of Bly Manor</em>  Amelie Smith, The Haunting of Bly Manor

Netflix

Related: Netflix's Most Popular Original TV Shows and Movies, By the Numbers - What's Coming to Netflix in October: The Haunting of Bly Manor, Rebecca, and More

TBA
La Révolution (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Oct. 1
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (Netflix Original)

Oct. 2
Emily in Paris (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
The Binding (Netflix Original)
Vampires vs. The Bronx (Netflix Original)

Oct. 7
Hubie Halloween (Netflix Original)
To the Lake (Netflix Original)

Oct. 9
The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
Deaf U (Netflix Original)
The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Oct. 14
A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting (Netflix Original)

Oct. 15
Social Distance (Netflix Original)

Oct. 19
Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 (Netflix Original)

Oct. 21
Rebecca (Netflix Film) [Trailer]

Oct. 22
Cadaver (Netflix Original)

Oct. 23
The Queen's Gambit (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Oct. 28
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (Netflix Original)

Oct. 30
His House (Netflix Original)
The Day of the Lord (Netflix Original)

JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+IMDb TV, Tubi, Peacock

  Mike Colter and V Nixie, <em>Monsterland</em>  Mike Colter and V Nixie, Monsterland

Hulu 

Oct. 2
Monsterland

JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+IMDb TV, Tubi, Peacock

<em>30 Days of Night</em>30 Days of Night

Amazon

Related: What's Coming to Amazon Prime Video in October

TBA
Truth Seekers

Oct. 1
30 Days of Night
The Grudge 3
John Carpenter's Vampires

Oct. 2
Bug Diaries [Trailer]

Oct. 6
Black Box [Trailer]
The Lie [Trailer]

Oct. 13
Evil Eye [Trailer]
Nocturne [Trailer]

JUMP TO: NetflixHuluAmazon, Disney+HBO Max, ESPN+, IMDb TV, Tubi, Peacock

<em>The Mandalorian</em>The Mandalorian

Disney+

Related: Disney+ Drops Full Schedule of Fall Originals - What's New on Disney+ in October: The Mandalorian Season 2, The Right Stuff, and More 

Oct. 2
The Simpsons Season 31 

Oct. 9
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
The Right Stuff Episodes 1 and 2 [Trailer]
X2

Oct. 16
Clouds [Trailer]
Meet the Chimps [Trailer]
The Right Stuff Episode 3

Oct. 23
The Big Fib Season 2 [Trailer]
Once Upon a Snowman [Trailer]
The Right Stuff Episode 4

Oct. 30
The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 1 [Trailer]
The Right Stuff Episode 5

JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+IMDb TV, Tubi, Peacock

<em>The West Wing</em>The West Wing

HBO Max

Related: HBO Max: Everything to Know About WarnerMedia's Streaming Service  

TBA
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote (HBO Max Original Special)
EQUAL

Oct. 6
Siempre Luis  

Oct. 8
Charm City Kings (HBO Max Original) [Trailer]

Oct. 23
How to With John Wilson

 
JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+IMDb TV, Tubi, Peacock

Israel AdesanyaIsrael Adesanya

ESPN+

To be announced.

JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+IMDB TV, Tubi, Peacock

  Kristen Stewart, <em>Twilight</em>; Jennifer Lawrence, <em>The Hunger Games</em>; Shailene Woodley, <em>Divergent</em>  Kristen Stewart, Twilight; Jennifer Lawrence, The Hunger Games; Shailene Woodley, Divergent

IMDb TV 

To be announced.  

JUMP TO: NetflixHuluAmazonDisney+HBO MaxESPN+IMDb TV, Tubi, Peacock

Tubi

To be announced.  

JUMP TO: NetflixHuluAmazonDisney+HBO MaxESPN+IMDb TV, Tubi, Peacock

  Daniel Radcliffe, <em>Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone</em>  Daniel Radcliffe, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

Peacock

TBA
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2

Oct. 5
The Rich Eisen Show

JUMP TO: NetflixHuluAmazonDisney+HBO MaxESPN+IMDb TV, Tubi, Peacock