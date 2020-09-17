Next Up The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 17 'Brothers' Sneak Peek

Are you ready for spooky season? Everyone knows the best part of the scariest month of the year are all the things to watch, from new classics to old favorites. Even if you're not looking for your streaming options to terrify you, there are plenty of new titles you'll be able to stream this month, so we've put together a list of everything heading to the major platforms in October.

Below, you'll find everything that's coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, IMDb TV, Tubi, and Peacock throughout October 2020.

Amelie Smith, The Haunting of Bly Manor Photo: Netflix/Eike Schroter

TBA

La Révolution (Netflix Original) [Trailer]



Oct. 1

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (Netflix Original)

Oct. 2

Emily in Paris (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

The Binding (Netflix Original)

Vampires vs. The Bronx (Netflix Original)

Oct. 7

Hubie Halloween (Netflix Original)

To the Lake (Netflix Original)

Oct. 9

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Deaf U (Netflix Original)

The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Oct. 14

A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting (Netflix Original)



Oct. 15

Social Distance (Netflix Original)

Oct. 19

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 (Netflix Original)

Oct. 21

Rebecca (Netflix Film) [Trailer]

Oct. 22

Cadaver (Netflix Original)

Oct. 23

The Queen's Gambit (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Oct. 28

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (Netflix Original)

Oct. 30

His House (Netflix Original)

The Day of the Lord (Netflix Original)

Mike Colter and V Nixie, Monsterland Photo: Hulu

Oct. 2

Monsterland

30 Days of Night

TBA

Truth Seekers

Oct. 1

30 Days of Night

The Grudge 3

John Carpenter's Vampires



Oct. 2

Bug Diaries [Trailer]

Oct. 6

Black Box [Trailer]

The Lie [Trailer]

Oct. 13

Evil Eye [Trailer]

Nocturne [Trailer]

The Mandalorian Photo: Disney+

Oct. 2

The Simpsons Season 31

Oct. 9

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

The Right Stuff Episodes 1 and 2 [Trailer]

X2

Oct. 16

Clouds [Trailer]

Meet the Chimps [Trailer]

The Right Stuff Episode 3

Oct. 23

The Big Fib Season 2 [Trailer]

Once Upon a Snowman [Trailer]

The Right Stuff Episode 4

Oct. 30

The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 1 [Trailer]

The Right Stuff Episode 5

The West Wing Photo: James Sorensen/NBCU Photo Bank

TBA

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote (HBO Max Original Special)

EQUAL

Oct. 6

Siempre Luis

Oct. 8

Charm City Kings (HBO Max Original) [Trailer]

Oct. 23

How to With John Wilson



Israel Adesanya Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Kristen Stewart, Twilight; Jennifer Lawrence, The Hunger Games; Shailene Woodley, Divergent Photo: Lionsgate

Photo: Hulu/Dimension Films

Daniel Radcliffe, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone Photo: Peter Mountain/WireImage

TBA

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2

Oct. 5

The Rich Eisen Show