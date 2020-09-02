This crazy year just keeps rolling along, and while it feels slightly unreal to already be looking toward October, the spookiest month of the year will be here before you know it. What better way to celebrate than by streaming new shows and movies on Netflix?

If you're looking for a new rom-com series in your life, you'll only have to wait until Friday, Oct. 2 to check out Emily in Paris, which stars Lily Collins and was created by Darren Star, who famously brought us Sex and the City and Younger. On the other hand, if you're looking for a more seasonally appropriate offering, premiering on Friday, Oct. 9 is The Haunting of Bly Manor, the second season of Mike Flanagan's Haunting anthology series. And if star-studded movies are more your style, Rebecca, which stars Armie Hammer and Lily James and is based on the 1938 Daphne du Maurier novel of the same name, premieres Friday, Oct. 21.

There's still more to come as more titles in next month's lineup are announced. Find out what else is coming to Netflix in October below.

Oct. 2

Emily in Paris (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Oct. 9

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Oct. 19

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 (Netflix Original)

Oct. 21

Rebecca (Netflix Film)

Oct. 23

The Queen's Gambit (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

