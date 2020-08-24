Six months of pandemic is no match for Netflix's unstoppable content juggernaut, and the streaming service has no shortage of new stuff coming online in September 2020. Some of these titles are highly promising shows and movies that have the potential to be big Netflix hits.

Highlights include two movies are exactly the kind of mid-budget, indie-style literary adaptations I personally want to see Netflix make all the time, I'm Thinking of Ending Things and The Devil All the Time, as well as splashy TV series Away and Ratched and a mouthwatering new installment in the Chef's Table series.

Chef's Table: BBQ



Available Sept. 2

This delicious docuseries will make you want to die and go to pig heaven. The acclaimed Chef's Table franchise focuses its food-romancing lens on notable barbecue chefs, including Tootsie Tomantez, an 85-year-old grandmother who still shovels the coals at her Texas restaurant; Lennox Hastie, a remarkable Australian chef who sources all of his ingredients from the Outback; Rodney Scott of South Carolina, who is known for his whole hog barbecue; and Rosalia Chay Chuc, a traditional Mayan chef who serves cochinita pibil out of her home in Mexico. I've only watched the trailer and I'm already planning a trip down south to worship at these meat temples. Netflix has BBQ on the brain in a big way in September; there's also a cooking competition show called American Barbecue Showdown coming to the service on Sept. 18.





Away



Available Sept. 4

Jason Katims, the executive producer of emotionally complex tearjerker series like Friday Night Lights and Parenthood, has his name on Away, a big-budget sci-fi drama series about the personal struggles of astronauts in space and their families at home. Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank stars as Emma Green, who leaves her husband (Josh Charles) and teenage daughter (Talitha Bateman) behind as she commands a three-year mission to Mars alongside an international crew. The series has the signature Katims themes of family, hope, and reliance on others, in a setting we've never seen him work in before.





I'm Thinking of Ending Things

Available Sept. 4

Visionary writer-director Charlie Kaufman returns for his first live-action movie since 2008's Synecdoche, New York with this unnerving horror-thriller about a woman (the great Jessie Buckley) who despite planning to break up with her boyfriend (the great Jesse Plemons) goes on a trip to meet his parents (the great David Thewlis and Toni Collette) at their isolated farm. Once they're there, things start going very wrong. Like impossibly, existentially, seeing-beyond-the-veil wrong. This movie will be nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at the next Oscars and it won't win because it's too weird. But if you love things that are weird and good, you will watch this the day it comes out.





The Devil All the Time

Available Sept. 16

This "Midwestern Gothic" psychological thriller based on an acclaimed novel by Donald Ray Pollock features an excellent ensemble cast including Robert Pattinson, Sebastian Stan, Riley Keough, Bill Skarsgård, and led by Tom Holland. Holland plays Arvind Russell, a young man trying to protect his family from the forces of corruption in the rural Southern Ohio town of Knockemstiff. It's rated R for "violence, bloody/disturbing images, sexual content, graphic nudity, and language throughout." Hell — and I can't stress this enough — yes.





Ratched

Available Sept. 18

Does anyone in the TV world feel themselves harder than Ryan Murphy? You would have to wake up every day feeling like Allen Iverson in 2001 to even consider making a prequel series to the 1962 novel/1975 movie One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest — one of the most acclaimed movies ever made — focusing on the character of Nurse Ratched, let alone doing it in a totally different tone and style from the movie, changing from a straightforward drama to a psychological thriller. But Ryan Murphy only puts up big shots, and this one stars his frequent collaborator Sarah Paulson in a colorful period piece set in 1947 that tells the cruel nurse's origin story. Ratched's all-star cast also includes Vincent D'Onofrio, Sharon Stone, and former New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon.





Enola Holmes

Available Sept. 23

Millie Bobby Brown stars as Sherlock's kid sister in this adaptation of Nancy Springer's lighthearted mystery series. Sherlock (played here by Henry Cavill) isn't the only sleuth in the Holmes family anymore, you feel me? The script was written by Jack Thorne, the impossibly prolific writer who wrote the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and has nine credits on IMDb in 2019 and 2020 alone.

