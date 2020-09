After Schitt's Creek absolutely incredible Emmys domination, you might be wondering where you can check out this record-breaking series! The CW's free streaming site CW Seed currently has the first five seasons of Schitt's Creek available, and it will also be the first place you can stream the award-winning sixth season as of October.

Schitt's Creek ended its six-season run in April of this year, and on Oct. 6, it will join CW Seed. Fans will be able to binge-watch all six seasons for free, but just be warned, you're going to be an emotional mess when you finally make it to the show's epic series finale episode.

CW Seed has a ton of other juicy streaming options coming for the rest of the year too. It will add Sports Comedy Now We're Talking and The CW's 90210 reboot in September, and Lost Girl, XIII: The Series, and XIII: The Conspiracy in November. Finally, in December, Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons and Nikita will drop on the streaming site.

In total, CW Seed will be rolling out 300 additional hours of programming through the end of 2020. Now that's what we call a serious binge!