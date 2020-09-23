Netflix, why do you do this to us? Every month, you add dozens of new movies and TV shows, but in the same breath you take away some of our favorite licensed stuff to watch. The deals expire, and The Silence of the Lambs leaves Netflix forever (or for a few months, who can say?). So add these titles to your queue before they vanish.
Notable exits from the platform this month include the aforementioned Oscars-sweeping classic, the rewatchable Jack Black comedy Nacho Libre, and The Last Airbender, M. Night Shyamalan's infamously bad live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. The show itself is sticking around.
But the biggest exit is all seven seasons of Parks and Recreation, which is leaving on Sept. 30 and is a tough loss for people who only have Netflix. The good news is that Parks and Rec is one of the most widely available shows across streaming services, and can still be watched on Hulu, Amazon, and Peacock.
Check out the full list of everything leaving Netflix in October 2020 below. Also, find out what's coming to Netflix in October right here.
Sept. 30
Parks & Recreation Seasons 1-7
Oct. 1
Emelie
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Sleeping with Other People
Oct. 2
Cult of Chucky
Truth or Dare
Oct. 6
The Water Diviner
Oct. 7
The Last Airbender
Oct. 17
The Green Hornet
Oct. 19
Paper Year
Oct. 22
While We're Young
Oct. 26
Battle: Los Angeles
Oct. 30
Kristy
Oct. 31
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Burlesque
Charlotte's Web
Clash of the Titans
District 9
The Firm
Fun with Dick & Jane
The Girl with All the Gifts
Grandmaster
Highway to Heaven Seasons 1-5
The Interview
Just Friends
Magic Mike
Nacho Libre
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
Nights in Rodanthe
The Patriot
Set Up
The Silence of the Lambs
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
The Taking of Pelham 123
The Ugly Truth
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Zathura
