Netflix, why do you do this to us? Every month, you add dozens of new movies and TV shows, but in the same breath you take away some of our favorite licensed stuff to watch. The deals expire, and The Silence of the Lambs leaves Netflix forever (or for a few months, who can say?). So add these titles to your queue before they vanish.

Notable exits from the platform this month include the aforementioned Oscars-sweeping classic, the rewatchable Jack Black comedy Nacho Libre, and The Last Airbender, M. Night Shyamalan's infamously bad live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. The show itself is sticking around.

But the biggest exit is all seven seasons of Parks and Recreation, which is leaving on Sept. 30 and is a tough loss for people who only have Netflix. The good news is that Parks and Rec is one of the most widely available shows across streaming services, and can still be watched on Hulu, Amazon, and Peacock.

Check out the full list of everything leaving Netflix in October 2020 below. Also, find out what's coming to Netflix in October right here.

Sept. 30

Parks & Recreation Seasons 1-7

Oct. 1

Emelie

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Sleeping with Other People

Oct. 2

Cult of Chucky

Truth or Dare

Oct. 6

The Water Diviner



Oct. 7

The Last Airbender

Oct. 17

The Green Hornet

Oct. 19

Paper Year

Oct. 22

While We're Young

Oct. 26

Battle: Los Angeles

Oct. 30

Kristy

Oct. 31

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Burlesque

Charlotte's Web

Clash of the Titans

District 9

The Firm

Fun with Dick & Jane

The Girl with All the Gifts

Grandmaster

Highway to Heaven Seasons 1-5

The Interview

Just Friends

Magic Mike

Nacho Libre

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

Nights in Rodanthe

The Patriot

Set Up

The Silence of the Lambs

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Ugly Truth

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Zathura

