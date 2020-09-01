"I feel like Nicole Kidman in Moulin Rouge," Emily (Lily Collins) says at the very beginning of the first teaser for Emily in Paris, which should give you a good idea of what to expect from the new series. The Netflix dramedy — which was created by Darren Star, the mind behind both Sex and the City and Younger — premieres on the streaming service on Friday, Oct. 2.

Emily in Paris follows Emily Cooper, a young woman living her best life (the song playing in the teaser literally contains the lyric "living my best life") after she relocates to Paris to act as the "American point of view" at the big marketing firm she works for. The teaser makes it clear she's going to be dealing with a bit of a culture shock, but that this won't stop Emily from turning out glamorous look after glamorous look or having a very active love life. It feels kind of like if Carrie Bradshaw had just stayed in Paris forever.

Collins stars in the title role, with the rest of the cast filled out by Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, and Bruno Gouery. Star executive produces alongside Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, and Andrew Fleming.

Emily in Paris premieres on Netflix on Friday, Oct. 2.