Today, Amazon announced a new 48-hour shopping event, giving Prime members exclusive early access to deals to get a jump start on holiday shopping.

If you missed any Prime Day deals in July, this is your chance to save on products across Amazon's wide variety of categories including electronics, fashion, home, kitchen, pets, toys, and Amazon devices like the Fire TV Stick 4K, Echo Show 5, and Eero Mesh WiFi system.



"We are so excited to help Prime members kick off the holiday season with Amazon's new Prime Early Access Sale—an exclusive opportunity for members to get deep discounts on top brands we know they are looking for this time of year," said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. "And members can start enjoying exclusive Prime benefits and offers now, plus find gift ideas for the family with our holiday gift guides and this year's Toys We Love list."



When Will the Sale Take Place?

The Prime Early Access Sale event begins October 11 at 12 a.m. PT and runs through October 12.

Who Can Shop the Sale?

The deals will be available for Prime members in 15 countries: Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the UK, and the U.S. Like Amazon's original Prime Day sale, the Prime Early Access Sale is exclusive to Prime members. If you aren't already a Prime member, you can sign up for a free trial to get access to all the deals.

Deals to Look Out For

We're expecting to see deals similar to those we shopped on Prime Day in July. Some highlights from the sale included Fire TV devices up to 33% off, bundle deals on Echo devices, and big discounts on Apple devices. We'll be sharing early deals right here leading up to the sale and the best deals on tech, home entertainment, streaming, and more when the event begins on October 11.