Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Save Up to Nearly Half on Sony, Samsung, LG, Vizio, & More

The Prime Early Access Sale is just around the corner, but you can save big on 4K TVs of various shapes and sizes right now
Ahead of Amazon Prime Early Access Sale next week on October 11-12, the retail giant dropped a massive amount of deep discounts on all sorts of TVs.
From HD to 4K, we rounded up the best deals on TVs of various sizes from top brands, including Samsung, Sony, LG, Vizio, and more. In fact, most (if not all) of the TVs on sale come with video streaming built-in -- like Roku, Google TV, or Fire TV -- so you don't have to get a separate device to stream Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+, and others.
Please note: These Prime Early Access Sale deals are for Amazon Prime members only. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of these low prices, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.
Scroll down and shop the best Prime Early Access Sale TV deals, sorted by size, below:
