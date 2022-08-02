Amazon Dropped The Price on All Sorts of Fire TV Models — Starting at Just $100

Right now is one of the best times of the year to get a new smart TV. In fact, if you're looking to convert your home into a smart home, then you can start here with these deals.

Amazon dropped the price of Fire TV models of various shapes and sizes for up to 41 percent off list prices. Each TV listed below comes with Fire TV OS built-in, offering quick access to Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Hulu, Paramount+, Disney+, and much more.

Meanwhile, you can get a free Echo Dot (third generation) when you pick up the Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Ultra HD 4K TV or the Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Ultra HD 4K TV. Just add the Echo Dot to cart and use promo code FTVEDOT22 at checkout.

Save up to 41 percent on select Fire TV models. Amazon

When paired together, the Amazon Fire TV and Echo Dot make for a powerful combination -- thanks to Alexa. Just ask the voice assistant anything from the latest weather updates to find something new to watch to play your favorite music and podcasts. You can even ask her to turn on the TV itself and she'll make it happen.

But act fast and shop now. These Fire TV deals won't last long.

Please note: Some of these Fire TV deals are for Amazon Prime members only. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of these low prices, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV

Regular price: $170

$170 Sale price: $100

On sale for $100 (was $170) at Amazon, the Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV is ideal for a bedroom, guest room, or kid's room in your home -- thanks to its compact 24 inch size. It also comes with Alexa inside for hands-free navigation and easy voice search.

Want a different size? Check out other Fire TV models on sale, below:

Want more? Check out TV Guide's best deals on streaming services and home entertainment gear here.