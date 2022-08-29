Top Streaming Deals This Week — Save on Fire TV, Echo Buds, Bose, Google Pixel, & More

Let's brighten up your week with deep discounts on all sorts of streaming and home entertainment gear.

We rounded up the best deals on streaming devices, wireless earbuds, soundbars, and more. In fact, we even found a few incredible deals on Android smartphones, tablets, and accessories -- thanks to the Amazon Android Days shopping event. There are a number of all-time lowest price deals on the Google Pixel 6a, OnePlus 9, Moto G Power, and more.

Shop now before the Amazon Android Days sale is over.

The best deep discounts on home entertainment gear is here. Getty Images

Please note: Amazon Prime members can get free shipping included with some of these deals. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of these low prices, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.

Scroll down and shop the best home entertainment deals, below:

Fire TV Stick Lite

Regular price: $30

$30 Sale price: $20

Want video streaming on the cheap? Amazon has the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for $20, or $10 off its list price -- that's nearly a 35 percent savings. This is the retail giant's entry-level streaming device, which features instant access to Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, and many other services, while its included remote comes with Alexa for easy voice search and hands-free navigation.

Echo Buds



Regular price: $120

$120 Sale price: $80

On sale for $80 (was $120) at Amazon, the Echo Buds are the retail giant's premium wireless earbuds with impressive and rich audio, thumping bass, and the Alexa voice assistant built inside. These are the latest second generation model that comes with noise-canceling settings, while their including standard charging case gives these buds a long battery life of up to 15 hours.

Meanwhile, Amazon also has the Echo Buds with wireless charging case on sale for $100, or $40 off their list price.

Smonet HD Movie Projector



Regular price: $150

$150 Sale price: $80 with on-page coupon for Prime members only (all-time lowest price ever)

The Smonet HD Movie Projector -- which is on sale for $80 with on-page coupon for Prime members only (or $70 off) -- is a mini projector that's designed to be portable and work with your smartphone. Just plug in your phone, point the mini projector at a white bedsheet or white wall, and you're ready to watch your favorite movies and TV shows in a big way -- up to more than 16-and-a-half feet big.

Bose TV Speaker



Regular price: $279

$279 Sale price: $229

Having trouble hearing your TV? Amazon has the Bose TV Speaker on sale for $229, or $50 off its list price -- that's a nearly 20 percent savings. It has the audio quality and clarity in which Bose is known, while the soundbar's sleek, yet simple, design is made to blend in with your TV setup. The days of rewinding 10 seconds to catch character dialogue are over.

Amazon Android Days

Regular price: Up to $1,400

Up to $1,400 Sale price: Starting at $140

For Amazon's Android Days, the retail giant is having a big sale on Android smartphones, tablets, and accessories. You can score up to half off of all sorts of Android devices from Google, OnePlus, Motorola, Samsung, and more. In addition, smartphone accessories like earbuds, cases and screen protectors, wireless charging docks, smartwatches, and more are also on sale. Check out some of the smartphone deals during Amazon Android Days sale, below:

Want more? Check out these deals on all sorts of movies and TV shows from Prime Video here.