Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Save on Soundbars From Sony, Bose, Samsung, Roku, & More — Starting at $32

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Upgrade your home entertainment setup with these Prime Early Access Sale deals
Is it time for a home audio upgrade? Amazon Prime Early Access Sale has you covered with deep discounts on soundbars for every budget.
We gathered together the best deals on soundbars from top brands, like Sony, Samsung, Roku, and more. In fact, we even found some soundbars that come with wireless subwoofers to really give you that immersive movie theater-like experience in your living room.
Please note: These Prime Early Access Sale deals are for Amazon Prime members only. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of these low prices, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.
Scroll down and shop the best Prime Early Access Sale soundbar deals, below:
Want more deals? Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is coming. Get the details here.