Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022: All Sorts of Fire TV Devices are on Sale For Up To Half

Some of the best Prime Early Access Sale deals are on Amazon's own products. For TV fans, that means now is the time for upgrading to a new Fire TV streaming device.

Right now, you can save half off the Fire TV Stick (read our review here). It's on sale for $20 at Amazon. This is the most affordable option for Fire TV streaming, Amazon also has a number of other streamers discounted, including the Fire TV 4K, Fire TV Max, Fire TV Cube, and much more.

Fire TV Stick

Regular price: $40

$40 Sale price: $20

On sale for $20 (was $40), the Fire TV Stick is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to add video streaming to your TV. It might be small, but it's mighty, thanks to the speedy Fire TV OS and Amazon Appstore for quick access to Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+, Disney+, of course Prime Video, and much more. It even comes with Alexa Voice Remote for hands-free navigation and voice search. Just ask and Alexa will do the rest.

Check out other Fire TV streaming devices and TVs on sale during the Prime Early Access Sale, below:

