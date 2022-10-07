Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Best Blu-ray Boxed Set Deals — Save on Yellowstone, Better Call Saul, Supernatural, & More

Have your eye on a big boxed set? The best time to "Add to cart" is right now!

During the Prime Early Access Sale, we rounded up the best deals on Blu-ray boxed sets for popular TV shows and movies with prices starting at just $5. We're talking about complete series sets of Hannibal, Avatar: The Last Airbender, 12 Monkeys, and more with up to nearly a whopping 80 percent off boxed sets, as well as the first four seasons of Yellowstone for nearly 35 percent off its list price. You can also pre-order the complete season set of Better Call Saul (drops on December 6) for $153.50, or $62.50 off -- that's a nearly 30 percent savings.

In fact, we even gathered deals on Blu-rays from the Criterion Collection, if you're an arthouse film lover.

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul AMC

Please note: These Prime Early Access Sale deals are for Amazon Prime members only. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of these low prices, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.

Scroll down and shop the best Prime Early Access Sale boxed set deals, below:

TV Shows



Criterion Collection

Movies

Want more deals? Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is coming. Get the details here.