Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Fire Tablets Are on Sale For Their All-Time Lowest Prices Ever — Save Up to Half Off

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale (aka Prime Day 2.0) begins next week, but the retail giant's own products like Fire tablets are on sale right now.

We rounded up the best deals on all sorts of Fire tablets from the Fire 7 mini-tablet to the Fire HD 10 Plus monster tablet, starting at just $45 -- that's up to half off list prices and the cheapest prices we've ever seen. If you're looking for a great Apple iPad alternative at a super low price, then it's right here.

However, these Fire tablet deals expire at the end of the day on October 12, so act fast and shop now.

Please note: These Prime Early Access Sale deals are for Amazon Prime members only. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of these low prices, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.

Fire 7

Regular price: $60

$60 Sale price: $45 (all-time lowest price ever)

Amazon has the Fire 7 on sale for $45, or $15 off its list price -- that's a 25 percent savings and the cheapest we've ever seen on the mini-tablet. It's equipped with a sharp and compact seven-inch display, 16GB of on-board storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD card), and Fire OS and the Amazon Appstore built-in for easy access to popular apps -- including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Amazon Music, and much more. Not bad for just $45.

Want something bigger? Check out the other Amazon Fire tablets on sale for the Prime Early Access Sale, below:

