Now Playing 100 Best Shows: The Best Streaming Shows

It's almost fall, y'all! Get ready for the leaves to turn, pumpkin spice everything, and of course, a bounty of new streaming options from your favorite platforms. Yes, September will bring tons of new options to your streaming queue, so to help guide your next binge selections, we've put together a list of everything that's heading to the major services (and many more titles are expected to be announced soon).

Below, you'll find everything that's heading to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, and IMDb TV throughout September 2020. Meanwhile, if you're looking for some guidance on what to choose from this sprawling list of options, check out our comprehensive streaming recommendations list.

Netflix 2020 Original Movies and TV Shows: A Complete Guide

Sarah Paulson, Ratched Photo: Netflix

Sept. 2

Chef's Table: BBQ (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Freaks - You're One of Us (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Sept. 3

Young Wallander (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Sept. 4

Away (Netflix Original) [Teaser]

i'm thinking of ending things (Netflix Film) [Trailer]

Sept. 6

Undercover Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Sept. 10

The Gift Season 2 (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix Original)

Sept. 11

The Duchess (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Family Business Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Sept. 16

The Devil All the Time (Netflix Film)

Sept. 17

Dragon's Dogma (Netflix Original)

Sept. 18

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix Family)

Ratched (Netflix Original)

Sept. 23

Enola Holmes (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Sept. 29

Welcome to Sudden Death (Netflix Film)

Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, PEN15 Photo: Erica Parise/Hulu

Sept. 9

Woke (Hulu Original) [Trailer]

Sept. 18

PEN15 Season 2, Part 1 (Hulu Original) [Trailer]

Aya Cash, The Boys Photo: Amazon

Sept. 4

The Boys Season 2 (Amazon Original)

Sept. 18

All In: The Fight for Democracy (Amazon Original)

Hugh Jackman Photo: Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp./Photofest

Sept. 4

The Wolverine

Sept. 25

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals (Disney+ Original)

Unpregnant Photo: HBO Max

Sept. 1

Impractical Jokers: The Movie

Sept. 3

Raised By Wolves (HBO Max Original) [Trailer]

Sept. 10

Unpregnant (HBO Max Original) [Trailer]

Israel Adesanya Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Sept. 26

UFC 253 – featuring Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa

JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, IMDB TV

Mark Feuerstein and Lisa Lapira, Royal Pains Photo: Gene Page/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank

TBA