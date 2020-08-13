Now Playing 100 Best Shows: The Best Streaming Shows

The titles coming to Netflix in September are already starting to pile up, so here's a look at everything we know so far about the streaming service's new additions next month.

For starters, Young Wallander will journey back into the archives of Kurt Wallander's (Adam Pålsson) detective files to bring us his very first case on Thursday, Sept. 3. We're also in for a new unnerving adventure from Charlie Kaufman called i'm thinking of ending things on Friday, Sept. 4. The film, which is inspired by Iain Reid's novel of the same name, begins as a road trip and devolves into psychological terror, and it stars Jessie Buckley, Jesse Plemons, Toni Collette, and David Thewlis. Also premiering the same day is Netflix's space adventure, Away, which features Hilary Swank leading the first mission to Mars, with Josh Charles and Talitha Bateman also starring in the series.

High School Musical director Kenny Ortega is bringing us Julie and the Phantoms -- a series about a girl who has lost her passion for music but is visited by the ghosts of three musicians from 1995 — on Thursday, Sept. 10. And Tom Holland, Sebastian Stan, and Robert Pattinson star in a new psychological thriller, The Devil All the Time, which premieres Wednesday, Sept. 16.

The Jurassic Park franchise is also getting animated with Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, and Ryan Murphy's Ratched, a prequel series for One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest starring Sarah Paulson as the twisted Nurse Ratched, premieres on Friday, Sept. 18.

That's not all, either! Find out what else is coming to Netflix in September below.

Sept. 2

Freaks - You're One of Us (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Sept. 3

Young Wallander (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Sept. 4

Away (Netflix Original) [Teaser]

i'm thinking of ending things (Netflix Film) [Trailer]

Sept. 6

Undercover Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Sept. 10

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix Original)

Sept. 11

Family Business Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Sept. 16

The Devil All the Time (Netflix Film)

Sept. 17

Dragon's Dogma (Netflix Original)

Sept. 18

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix Family)

Ratched (Netflix Original)

Sept. 29

Welcome to Sudden Death (Netflix Film)

PHOTOS: The Best Netflix Originals of 2020 So Far