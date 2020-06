Step aside, Sherlock Holmes. It's time for a new super-sleuth to take the lead. Netflix has revealed the first images from Enola Holmes, its film adaptation of Nancy Springer's beloved mystery books of the same name that follow Sherlock Holmes' little sister, a talented detective in her own right.

The story is set in England in 1884 and centers on Enola (Millie Bobby Brown), the 16-year-old sister of Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), as she attempts to unravel the mystery surrounding her mother's (Helena Bonham Carter) disappearance after being sent to finishing school by her brothers. She soon finds herself ensnared in another mystery surrounding a runaway Lord (Louis Partridge) and becomes Sherlock's "fiercest competition yet," per the film's official description.

Enola Holmes is directed by Harry Bradbeer from a screenplay by Jack Thorne.

Most of the stars of this film have previously appeared in major Netflix Originals. Brown is known, of course, for her turn as Eleven in Stranger Things, and Cavill headlines the fantasy series The Witcher. Meanwhile, Claflin appeared in Netflix's recent rom-com Love Wedding Repeat, and Carter voiced the character All-Maudra in Netflix's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and stars as Princess Margaret in The Crown Seasons 3 and 4.

Check out the first look photos of Enola Holmes below. The movie is expected to arrive on Netflix in September.

Millie Bobby Brown, Enola Holmes Photo: Netflix

Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, and Millie Bobby Brown, Enola Holmes Photo: Netflix