In a normal year, right now we'd be prepping for the onslaught of fall TV, a time when new shows traditionally fight for their lives to stand out among the masses. But this isn't a normal year, so September isn't brimming with new TV possibilities so much as coasting by on reality shows and a handful of scripted programs that were likely filmed before the pandemic hit. Luckily, the shows and movies hitting Hulu in September are here to save us all.

This month, the long-awaited second season of middle school-set traumedy Pen15 is finally dropping — though we'll only get the first half of the season. Other highlights in September include Lamorne Morris' new series Woke and an adorable animated series that is ostensibly for kids but no one will judge you if you happen to watch it too.

Our full list of suggestions is below, but if you're looking for more, here's the full list of what's new on Hulu in September.





The Best Shows and Movies on Hulu This Month

Practical Magic



Available Sept. 1

It's been a little while since the late '90s film Practical Magic was available to watch on a major streaming service, so forgive me for being a little too excited about this one hitting Hulu. If you haven't seen the cult film — which is based on the book of the same name — it stars Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as two sisters, Sally and Gillian Owens, who are raised by their aunts after their parents' death. Oh yeah, and they're witches. And oh yeah, their family is cursed, so that the men they fall in love with are doomed to die an untimely death. The film is part comedy, part drama, part romance, and I know that sounds insane, but I promise it's good?





Madagascar: A Little Wild



Available Sept. 7

Hulu has something for everyone this month: Madagascar: A Little Wild, which debuts with six episodes and ages the popular film franchise's characters down until they're children living in the rescue habitat at the Central Park Zoo, is perfect for your little ones (or you, no judgment). I don't think there's much more I need to say here: Everyone loves little animals, and what's better than little animals going on grand adventures in New York City?





Woke

Available Sept. 9

Inspired by the life and work of artist (and series co-creator) Keith Knight, who is known for his cartoons about political, social, and racial issues, Woke stars New Girl's Lamorne Morris as Keef, an apolitical Black cartoonist who's about to hit it big when he has his first-ever encounter with racist police officers. It proves to be a wake up call for Keef, who finds himself confronted about racial inequality by animated inanimate objects shortly afterward. Like, his mailbox is yelling at him. With a new outlook on life and the world around him, Keef attempts to navigate the new voices and ideas that challenge him without destroying everything that has led him to where he is. This series couldn't be coming at a better time.





Pen15 Season 2

Available Sept. 18

The long-awaited second season of Hulu's middle school-set comedy that makes every woman who was a young teen in the early 2000s die of embarrassment with each new episode is finally back. In the new season of Pen15, which is split in half (seven episodes drop this month, while the final seven will air in 2021), Anna (Anna Konkle) and Maya (Maya Erskine) continue to struggle through seventh grade; there are sleepovers and pool parties and school plays, all of which are bound to dredge up past traumas for everyone watching at home. It's awesome.





A Wilderness of Error

Available Sept. 26

One of the best things to come from Disney swallowing up Fox is that new episodes of FX original series pop up on the streaming service the day after they air on FX. So if you don't have cable anymore or happen to miss it when it airs, the debut of FX's new five-part docuseries A Wilderness of Error, which is based on Errol Morris' book that reexamines the case of Jeffrey MacDonald, an Army surgeon accused of killing his wife and children in 1970, will be available to stream at the end of the month.

Want to know what else is coming to Hulu? Here's everything new on Hulu in September.