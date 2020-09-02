I don't know about you, but during this pandemic, I've been getting deliveries from Amazon a little more than usual (I know, I know, sorry environment, sorry anti-capitalists). That means lots of boxes! But rather than recycle the boxes, I've repurposed them to suit my TV-watching marathons by creating cardboard theater-seating in my living room. The puffy air-packs I use for cushions, and when I'm feeling peckish, I eat packing popcorn. Then I fire up some Amazon Prime Video and binge to my heart's content while my tummy hurts.

The Best Shows and Movies on Amazon This Month





Season 2 available Sept. 4

One of Amazon's biggest hits returns for its second season of superbad superheroes and, possibly, more dolphin erotica. Eric Kripke's adaptation of the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson graphic novels follows a group of vigilantes looking to expose a team of superheroes as the morally bereft douchebags they are. In this world, a corporate entity has commercialized a group of superpowered saviors with movie franchises, product endorsements, and a run at a military contract. Season 2 adds Aya Cash as a new hero, Stormfront, who's said to be even more villainous than the show's current master of evil, Homelander. It's violent, it's gory, and it's hilarious. Watch The Boys on Amazon Prime Video.





All In: The Fight for Democracy

Available Sept. 18

The thing about democracy is that some people — *cough* Kris Kobach *cough* — are constantly trying to take it away from you. The most nefarious way democracy is being undermined is through voter suppression, which uses various tactics to take votes away from the American citizen through blatant poll-closing in areas of opposition, illegal restrictions on voters, and voter purging. This documentary film covers voter suppression by spotlighting Stacey Abrams, who ran for Governor of Georgia in Atlanta but whose victory was snatched away by Republican efforts to keep her voters away from the polls. It's going to make you so mad. Please vote. Watch All In: The Fight for Democracy on Amazon Prime Video.





Available Sept. 25

Renée Zellweger won a frickin' Academy Award, a frackin' Golden Globe, a frockin' BAFTA, and a freckin' SAG thingy for her role as Judy Garland in this biopic of the actress, so it's safe to say she really acts up a storm here. The 2019 film follows the esteemed actress over the last year of her life and career, when she was taking the stage in England, while also covering her earlier life via flashbacks. Yep, that means you'll get a lot of Garland as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz and a rousing rendition of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" that will leave you sinking into a puddle of your own tears. Watch Judy on Amazon Prime Video.





Season 1 available Sept. 25

Utopia is one of those shows that is beyond description, but I'll give it a shot (and fail). Adapted by Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl) from the 2013 British series of the same name, Utopia follows a group of people who are obsessed with a comic book and believe that it predicted past events — and that a future installment of the comic will predict upcoming potential disasters. It's a conspiracy thriller with a demented sense of humor and flashy sense of style, starring Rainn Wilson, Dan Byrd, and John Cusack. Watch Utopia on Amazon Prime Video.

