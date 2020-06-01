There are a lot of reasons you might be looking for something new to stream right now, whether you're looking to educate yourself or to take a mental health break with something uplifting. The news cycle has been especially overwhelming in recent weeks, and while it's crucial to pay attention to what's going on in the country, it's also understandable that you might need to take a break and let your mind heal with something a little less devastating for a while.

So if you're hoping to check out some new shows, movies, and specials that will be available throughout the month of June, we've compiled a list of everything coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, and IMDb TV throughout June 2020 below. Meanwhile, if you're looking for some guidance on what to choose from this sprawling list of options, check out our comprehensive streaming recommendations list.

13 Reasons Why Photo: Netflix

TBA

It's Okay to Not Be Okay (Netflix Original)

One Take (Netflix Film)

June 1

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Bad News Bears

Cape Fear

Casper

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card

Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card

Clueless

Cocomelon Season 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

The Healer

Inside Man

Lust, Caution

Observe and Report

Priest

The Silence of the Lambs

Starship Troopers

The Boy

The Car (1977)

The Disaster Artist

The Help

The Lake House

The Queen

Twister

V for Vendetta

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

West Side Story

You Don't Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

June 2

Alone Season 6

Fuller House Season 5, Part 2 (Netflix Original)

True: Rainbow Rescue (Netflix Family)

June 3

Killing Gunther

Lady Bird

Spelling the Dream (Netflix Documentary)

June 4

Baki: The Great Raiti Tournament Saga (Netflix Anime)

Can You Hear Me / M'entends-tu? (Netflix Original)

June 5

13 Reasons Why Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai (Netflix Film)

Hannibal Seasons 1-3

The Last Days of American Crime (Netflix Film)

Queer Eye Season 5 (Netflix Original)

June 6

Queen of the South Season 4

June 7

Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj Volume 6

June 8

Before I Fall

June 10

Curon (Netflix Series)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5

Lenox Hill (Netflix Documentary)

Middle Men

My Mister Season 1

Reality Z (Netflix Original)

June 11

Pose Season 2

June 12

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix Film)

Dating Around Season 2 (Netflix Original)

F Is for Family Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Jo Koy: In His Elements (Netflix Comedy Special)

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts Season 2 (Netflix Family)

One Piece: Alabasta

One Piece: East Blue

One Piece: Enter Chopper and the Winter Island

One Piece: Entering into the Grand Line

Pokemon Journeys: The Series (Netflix Family)

The Search (Netflix Original)

The Woods (Netflix Original)

June 13

Alexa & Katie Part 4 (Netflix Family)

How to Get Away With Murder Season 6

Milea

June 14

Marcella Season 3 (Netflix Original)

June 15

Underdogs

June 16

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

The Darkness

Frost/Nixon

June 17

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn

Mr. Iglesias Part 2 (Netflix Original)

June 18

A Whisker Away (Netflix Anime)

The Order Season 2 (Netflix Original)

June 19

Babies Part 2 (Netflix Documntary)

Father Soldier Son (Netflix Documentary)

Feel the Beat (Netflix Film)

Floor Is Lava (Netflix Original)

Lost Bullet (Netflix Film)

Girls from Ipanema Season 2 (Netflix Original)

One-Way to Tomorrow (Netflix Film)

The Politician Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Rhyme Time Town (Netflix Family)

Wasp Network (Netflix Film)

June 21

Goldie

June 22

Dark Skies

June 23

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (Netflix Comedy Special)

June 24

Athlete A (Netflix Documentary)

Crazy Delicious (Netflix Original)

Nobody Knows I'm Here / Nadie sabe que estoy aqui (Netflix Film)

June 26

Amar y vivir (Netflix Original)

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix Film)

Home Game (Netflix Documentary)

Straight Up

June 27

Dark Season 3 (Netflix Original)

June 29

Bratz: The Movie

June 30

Adu (Netflix Film)

BNA (Netflix Anime)

George Lopez: We'll Do It For Half (Netflix Comedy Special)

Children's Hospital Photo: Darren Michaels

June 1

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)

Press Your Luck: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Match Game: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Childrens Hospital: Complete Series (Adult Swim)

Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Adult Swim)

10 Year Plan (2014)

4th Man Out (2015)

Above & Beyond (2014)

Almost Adults (2016)

Born to be Wild (2011)

Casino (1995)

Charlie Wilson's War (2007)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Constantine (2005)

Dave (1993)

Digging for Fire (2015)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Equilibrium (2002)

Fair Game (2010)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

Futureworld (1976)

Grown Ups (2010)

Happily N'Ever After (2007)

Happily N'Ever After 2 (2009)

Honey (2003)

Honey 2 (2011)

I Am Legend (2007)

I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Incident at Loch Ness (2004)

Joyride (1997)

Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story (2014)

Kingpin (1996)

Losing Isaiah (1995)

Meet Me In Montenegro (2014)

Meet the Fockers (2004)

Meet the Parents (2000)

Mo' Money (1992)

My Girl (1991)

My Girl 2 (1994)

Nate and Hayes (1983)

October Sky (1999)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)

Sex Drive (2008)

The American President (1995)

The Cookout (2004)

The Marine 3: Homefront (2013)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

The Scout (1994)

The Tuxedo (2002)

The Wood (1999)

The X-Files (1998)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Trade (2007)

Treading Water (2013)

True Romance (Director's Cut) (1993)

Undertow (2004)

Up in the Air (2009)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2007)

Women and Sometimes Men (2017)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)

You Don't Mess With The Zohan (2008)

Zardoz (1974)

June 2

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)

June 4

Miss Snake Charmer (2020)

June 5

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Shirley (2020)

Intrigo: Dear Agnes (2019)

June 6

The Appearance (2018)

June 7

Where's Waldo?: Complete Season 1 (Dreamworks)

June 8

My Absolute Boyfriend: Complete Season 1 (Rakuten)

Radiant: Complete Season 1 (Rakuten)

From Paris with Love (2010)

June 9

The Best of The Bachelor: Series Premiere (ABC)

June 10

Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots: Complete Season 7 (OWN)

June 12

Crossing Swords: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Into the Dark: Good Boy: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Don't: Series Premiere (ABC)

Intrigo: Samaria (2019)

Child's Play (2019)

Awakenings (1990)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Seven Pounds (2008)

June 13

Eye in the Sky (2015)

Dragonheart (1996)

Windtalkers (2002)

June 15

Pan (2015)

Breakup at a Wedding (2013)

Dustwalker (2020)

The U.S. vs. John Lennon (2006)

June 16

Brockmire: Complete Season 4 (IFC)

Larry Crowne (2011)

June 17

Nostalgia (2018)

June 18

Buffaloed (2020)

Crawl (2019)

June 19

Love Victor: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Bean (1997)

Gigli (2003)

Hart's War (2002)

La Bamba (1987)

Mr. Bean's Holiday (2007)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Out of Sight (1998)

The Peacemaker (1997)

Tears of the Sun (2003)

Zoom (2006)

June 21

The Chi: Complete Season 3 (Showtime)

June 22

Clemency (2019)

XX (2017)



June 25

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band (2020)

Charlie's Angels (2019)

June 29

Carrion (2020)

June 30

The Gallows Act II (2019)

One For The Money (2012)

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011)

6 Souls (2013)

That's My Boy (2012)

Gina Brillon, Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava Photo: Amazon

June 1

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Fair Game (2010)

Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell (1974)

Futureworld (1976)

Grown Ups (2010)

How To Train Your Dragon (2010)

Incident At Loch Ness (2004)

Joyride (1996)

Kingpin (1996)

Nate And Hayes (1983)

Sex Drive (2008)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

The Cookout (2004)

The Natural (1984)

Trade (2007)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)

You Don't Mess With The Zohan (2008)

Air Warriors: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)

Annie Oakley: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Doc Martin: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Dragnet: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Finding Your Roots: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Forsyte Saga: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Growing up McGhee: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Liar: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Professor T: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Roadkill Garages: Season 1 (Motortrend)

Saints and Sinners: Season 1 (Brown Sugar)

Super Why: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

SWV Reunited: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

The Black Death: The World's Most Devastating Plague (The Great Courses)

The L Word: Season 1 (Showtime)

The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1 (Showtime)

The Saint: Season 1 (Shout! Factory)

Wackey Races: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Work in Progress: Season 1 (Showtime)

June 3

Takers (2010)

June 5

*Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava (2020) - Amazon Original special

June 7

Equilibrium (2002)

June 12

Child's Play (2019)

Knives Out (2019)

June 15

The U.S. vs. John Lennon (2006)

June 18

Crawl (2019)

June 19

*7500 (2019) - Amazon Original movie

June 21

Life In Pieces: Seasons 1-4

June 26

*Pete the Cat: Season 2, Part 1 - Amazon Original series

June 27

Guns Akimbo (2020)

June 30

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011)

One For The Money (2012)

Spy Kids (2001)

Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003)

The Gallows Act II (2019)

Where The Wild Things Are (2009)

Available for Purchase on Prime Video

June 12

The King of Staten Island (2020)

Artemis Fowl Photo: Disney

June 5

New Library Titles

Alaska's Grizzly Gauntlet Season 1

America's Greatest Animals

Chasing the Equinox

Howie Mandel's Animals Doing Things Seasons 1-2

Secrets of Wild India Season 1

The Greeks Season 1

Weird but True! Season 1-2

Wild Hawaii Season 1

Women of Impact: Changing the World

Disney+ Originals

Be Our Chef Season Finale - "The Spectacular"

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 106 - "Visualization"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 131 - "101 Dalmatians: Onesie"

One Day at Disney Episode 127 - "George Montano: Plasterer"

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Episode 104 - "Disaster Rescue Dogs & A Dog Mayor"

Disney Insider Episode 106 - "Artemis Adventure, Taste of Disney, Runaway Railway"

June 12

New Library Titles

Mighty Med Season 1-2

The Liberty Story

The Story of the Animated Drawing

Walt & El Grupo

Disney+ Originals

Artemis Fowl

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Episode 105 - "The Surfing Corgi & Bee Dogs"

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 107 - "Score"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 132 - "Winnie the Pooh: Bag Toss"

One Day at Disney Episode 128 - "Scot Drake: Imagineering Creative

June 19

New Library Titles

101 Dalmatians Season 1

Big Sur: Wild California

Muppet Babies Play Date Season 1

Schoolhouse Rock Season 1

Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy

Disney+ Originals

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Season Finale - "Connections"

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Episode 106 - "Stunt Dogs & Water Rescue Dogs"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 133 - "Monsters, Inc. Water Bottles"

One Day at Disney Episode 129 - "Candice Valdez: Radio Disney Host"

June 26

New Library Titles

Man in Space

Mars and Beyond

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

Raven's Home Season 3

Tarzan

Tarzan II

Disney+ Originals

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 Season Premiere, all 6 episodes available

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Episode 107 - "Detective Dogs & Truffle Hunting Dogs"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 134 - "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs"

One Day at Disney Episode 130 - "Marc Smith: Story Artist"

Adventure Time: Distant Lands - BMO Photo: HBO Max

HBO Max will launch on Wednesday, May 27 with the entire HBO original content slate available to stream on the service. HBO Max will also boast several new original films and series, library titles from the Warner Bros. collection, 20 films from Japan's Studio Ghibli animation house, and other titles it has acquired the streaming rights to. HBO Max will continue to add new titles to its library throughout June (listed below).

June 1

4th & Forever: Muck City Season 1

Adventures In Babysitting

Amelie

An American Werewolf in London

The American

Another Cinderella Story

Beautiful Girls

Black Beauty

Bridget Jones's Baby

The Bucket List

Cabaret

The Champ

Chicago

A Cinderella Story

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

Clash Of The Titans

Cradle 2 the Grave

Crash (Director's Cut)

Doubt

Dreaming Of Joseph Lees

Drop Dead Gorgeous

Dune

Elf

Enter The Dragon

Far and Away

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

The Final Destination

Firewall

Flipped

Forces of Nature

The Fountain

Frantic

From Dusk Til Dawn

Full Metal Jacket

Gente De Zona: En Letra De Otro

The Good Son

The Goonies

Hanna

Havana

He Got Game

Heaven Can Wait

Heidi

Hello Again

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

The Hunger

In Her Shoes

In Like Flint

The Iron Giant

It Takes Two

Juice

The Last Mimzy

License To Wed

Life

Lifeforce

Lights Out

Like Water For Chocolate

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

The Losers

Love Jones

Lucy

Magic Mike

McCabe and Mrs. Miller

Misery

Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day

A Monster Calls

Mr. Wonderful

Must Love Dogs

My Dog Skip

Mystic River

The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter

The Neverending Story

New York Minute

Nights In Rodanthe

No Reservations

Ordinary People

Our Man Flint

The Parallax View

Patch Adams

A Perfect World

Pedro Capo: En Letra Otro

Personal Best

Presumed Innocent

Ray

Richie Rich (Movie)

Rosewood

Rugrats Go Wild

Running on Empty

Secondhand Lions

She's The Man

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Space Cowboys

Speed Racer (2008)

Splendor in the Grass

The Stepfather

Summer Catch

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3

Tess

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

The Time Traveler's Wife

Titanic

TMNT

Torch Song Trilogy

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie

Tweety's High-Flying Adventures

U-571

U.S. Marshals

Unaccompanied Minors

Uncle Buck

Veronica Mars (Movie)

Walking and Talking

We Are Marshall

Weird Science

When Harry Met Sally

Wild Wild West

Wonder

X-Men: First Class

You've Got Mail

June 2

Inside Carbonaro Season 1



June 4

HBO First Look: The King of Staten Island

We're Here Season Finale



June 5

Betty Season Finale



June 6

Ad Astra

Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It!



June 7

I May Destroy You Series Premiere



June 10

Infinity Train Season 2 Premiere



June 12

El asesino de los caprichos (aka The Goya Murders)



June 13

The Good Liar



June 14

I Know This Much Is True Limited Series Finale

Insecure Season 4 Finale



June 16

#GeorgeWashington

Age of Big Cats Season 1

Ancient Earth Season 1

Apocalypse: WWI Season 1

Big World in A Small Garden

The Celts: Blood, Iron & Sacrifice Season 1

Cornfield Shipwreck

The Daunting Fortress of Richard the Lionheart

David Attenborough's Ant Mountain

David Attenbourough's Light on Earth

DeBugged

Digits Season 1

Dragons & Damsels

Ebony: The Last Years of The Atlantic Slave Trade

Expedition: Black Sea Wrecks Season 1

First Man

Going Nuts: Tales from Squirrel World

Hack the Moon: Unsung Heroes of Apollo

The History of Food Season 1

Hurricane the Anatomy Season 1

Into the Lost Crystal Caves

Jason Silva: Transhumanism

King: A Filmed Record… Montgomery to Memphis (Part 1 & Part 2) Season 1

Knuckleball!

Leonardo: The Mystery of The Lost Portrait

Looney Tunes (Batch 2) Season 1

Man's First Friend

Penguin Central

Pompeii: Disaster Street

Popeye (Batch 2) Season 1

Pyramids Builders: New Clues

Realm of the Volga Season 1

Sacred Spaces Season 1

Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer Documentary Premiere

Scanning the Pyramids

Science vs. Terrorism Season 1

The Secret Lives of Big Cats Season 1

Secret Life of Lakes Season 1

Secret Life Underground Season 1

Secrets of the Solar System Season 1

Space Probes! Season 1

Speed Season 1

Spies of War Season 1

Tales of Nature Season 1

Tsunamis: Facing a Global Threat

Versailles Rediscovered: The Sun King's Vanished Palace

Viking Women Season 1

Vitamania

Whale Wisdom

The Woodstock Bus

June 18

Summer Camp Island Season 2 Premiere

Karma Series Premiere

June 19

Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn Documentary Premiere

Entre Nos: The Winners

Bajo el mismo techo (aka Under the Same Roof)



June 20

Ford V. Ferrari



June 21

Perry Mason Limited Series Premiere

June 22

Hard Series Finale

June 24

South Park Seasons 1-23

Transhood Documentary Premiere



June 25

Adventure Time Distant Lands: BMO Special Premiere

Doom Patrol Season 2 Premiere

Esme & Roy Season 2A Premiere

Search Party Season 3 Premiere

June 26

Hormigas (aka The Awakening of the Ants)



June 27

Doctor Sleep (Director's Cut)



June 28

I'll Be Gone in the Dark Docuseries Premiere

June 30:

Welcome to Chechnya Documentary Premiere

LeBron James, More Than an Athlete Photo: ESPN+

E:60: Identity

E:60: No Excuses

SC Featured: Respect

SC Featured: Courage Game

30 for 30: Marinovich

30 for 30 Shorts: Mack Wrestles

June 6

UFC 250 (ESPN+ PPV)

June 7

30 for 30: Be Water

June 14

30 for 30: Long Gone Summer

Frankie Munoz, Malcolm in the Middle Photo: Fox

TV Series Arriving June 1

Boston Legal (Seasons 1-5)

Carter (Seasons 1-2)

Malcolm in the Middle (Seasons 1-7)

Movies Arriving June 1

Bad News Bears

Beyond the Reach

Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk

Brigsby Bear

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Daddy Day Camp

Dance with Me

Ender's Game

Fired Up!

Fire in the Sky

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Gattaca

Gandhi

Grease 2

Godzilla 2000

Last Action Hero

Legends of the Fall

Monster Trucks

Mr. Brooks

Raging Bull

Rain Man

Raise Your Voice

Risen

Rugrats Go Wild

Sabrina

Snowden

The Amityville Horror (2005)

The In Crowd

Zero Dark Thirty

