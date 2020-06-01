There are a lot of reasons you might be looking for something new to stream right now, whether you're looking to educate yourself or to take a mental health break with something uplifting. The news cycle has been especially overwhelming in recent weeks, and while it's crucial to pay attention to what's going on in the country, it's also understandable that you might need to take a break and let your mind heal with something a little less devastating for a while.
So if you're hoping to check out some new shows, movies, and specials that will be available throughout the month of June, we've compiled a list of everything coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, and IMDb TV throughout June 2020 below. Meanwhile, if you're looking for some guidance on what to choose from this sprawling list of options, check out our comprehensive streaming recommendations list.
Netflix 2020 Original Movies and TV Shows: A Complete Guide
Netflix
TBA
It's Okay to Not Be Okay (Netflix Original)
One Take (Netflix Film)
June 1
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
Bad News Bears
Cape Fear
Casper
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
Clueless
Cocomelon Season 1
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
The Healer
Inside Man
Lust, Caution
Observe and Report
Priest
The Silence of the Lambs
Starship Troopers
The Boy
The Car (1977)
The Disaster Artist
The Help
The Lake House
The Queen
Twister
V for Vendetta
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
West Side Story
You Don't Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac
June 2
Alone Season 6
Fuller House Season 5, Part 2 (Netflix Original)
True: Rainbow Rescue (Netflix Family)
June 3
Killing Gunther
Lady Bird
Spelling the Dream (Netflix Documentary)
June 4
Baki: The Great Raiti Tournament Saga (Netflix Anime)
Can You Hear Me / M'entends-tu? (Netflix Original)
June 5
13 Reasons Why Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai (Netflix Film)
Hannibal Seasons 1-3
The Last Days of American Crime (Netflix Film)
Queer Eye Season 5 (Netflix Original)
June 6
Queen of the South Season 4
June 7
Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj Volume 6
June 8
Before I Fall
June 10
Curon (Netflix Series)
DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5
Lenox Hill (Netflix Documentary)
Middle Men
My Mister Season 1
Reality Z (Netflix Original)
June 11
Pose Season 2
June 12
Da 5 Bloods (Netflix Film)
Dating Around Season 2 (Netflix Original)
F Is for Family Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Jo Koy: In His Elements (Netflix Comedy Special)
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts Season 2 (Netflix Family)
One Piece: Alabasta
One Piece: East Blue
One Piece: Enter Chopper and the Winter Island
One Piece: Entering into the Grand Line
Pokemon Journeys: The Series (Netflix Family)
The Search (Netflix Original)
The Woods (Netflix Original)
June 13
Alexa & Katie Part 4 (Netflix Family)
How to Get Away With Murder Season 6
Milea
June 14
Marcella Season 3 (Netflix Original)
June 15
Underdogs
June 16
Baby Mama
Charlie St. Cloud
The Darkness
Frost/Nixon
June 17
An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn
Mr. Iglesias Part 2 (Netflix Original)
June 18
A Whisker Away (Netflix Anime)
The Order Season 2 (Netflix Original)
June 19
Babies Part 2 (Netflix Documntary)
Father Soldier Son (Netflix Documentary)
Feel the Beat (Netflix Film)
Floor Is Lava (Netflix Original)
Lost Bullet (Netflix Film)
Girls from Ipanema Season 2 (Netflix Original)
One-Way to Tomorrow (Netflix Film)
The Politician Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Rhyme Time Town (Netflix Family)
Wasp Network (Netflix Film)
June 21
Goldie
June 22
Dark Skies
June 23
Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (Netflix Comedy Special)
June 24
Athlete A (Netflix Documentary)
Crazy Delicious (Netflix Original)
Nobody Knows I'm Here / Nadie sabe que estoy aqui (Netflix Film)
June 26
Amar y vivir (Netflix Original)
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix Film)
Home Game (Netflix Documentary)
Straight Up
June 27
Dark Season 3 (Netflix Original)
June 29
Bratz: The Movie
June 30
Adu (Netflix Film)
BNA (Netflix Anime)
George Lopez: We'll Do It For Half (Netflix Comedy Special)
Hulu
June 1
Celebrity Family Feud: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)
Press Your Luck: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
Match Game: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)
Childrens Hospital: Complete Series (Adult Swim)
Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Adult Swim)
10 Year Plan (2014)
4th Man Out (2015)
Above & Beyond (2014)
Almost Adults (2016)
Born to be Wild (2011)
Casino (1995)
Charlie Wilson's War (2007)
Cliffhanger (1993)
Constantine (2005)
Dave (1993)
Digging for Fire (2015)
Dirty Dancing (1987)
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)
Equilibrium (2002)
Fair Game (2010)
Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)
Futureworld (1976)
Grown Ups (2010)
Happily N'Ever After (2007)
Happily N'Ever After 2 (2009)
Honey (2003)
Honey 2 (2011)
I Am Legend (2007)
I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)
Incident at Loch Ness (2004)
Joyride (1997)
Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story (2014)
Kingpin (1996)
Losing Isaiah (1995)
Meet Me In Montenegro (2014)
Meet the Fockers (2004)
Meet the Parents (2000)
Mo' Money (1992)
My Girl (1991)
My Girl 2 (1994)
Nate and Hayes (1983)
October Sky (1999)
Quigley Down Under (1990)
Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)
Sex Drive (2008)
The American President (1995)
The Cookout (2004)
The Marine 3: Homefront (2013)
The Pawnbroker (1964)
The Scout (1994)
The Tuxedo (2002)
The Wood (1999)
The X-Files (1998)
Thelma & Louise (1991)
Trade (2007)
Treading Water (2013)
True Romance (Director's Cut) (1993)
Undertow (2004)
Up in the Air (2009)
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2007)
Women and Sometimes Men (2017)
Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)
You Don't Mess With The Zohan (2008)
Zardoz (1974)
June 2
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)
June 4
Miss Snake Charmer (2020)
June 5
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)
Shirley (2020)
Intrigo: Dear Agnes (2019)
June 6
The Appearance (2018)
June 7
Where's Waldo?: Complete Season 1 (Dreamworks)
June 8
My Absolute Boyfriend: Complete Season 1 (Rakuten)
Radiant: Complete Season 1 (Rakuten)
From Paris with Love (2010)
June 9
The Best of The Bachelor: Series Premiere (ABC)
June 10
Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots: Complete Season 7 (OWN)
June 12
Crossing Swords: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Into the Dark: Good Boy: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)
Don't: Series Premiere (ABC)
Intrigo: Samaria (2019)
Child's Play (2019)
Awakenings (1990)
Fools Rush In (1997)
Poetic Justice (1993)
Seven Pounds (2008)
June 13
Eye in the Sky (2015)
Dragonheart (1996)
Windtalkers (2002)
June 15
Pan (2015)
Breakup at a Wedding (2013)
Dustwalker (2020)
The U.S. vs. John Lennon (2006)
June 16
Brockmire: Complete Season 4 (IFC)
Larry Crowne (2011)
June 17
Nostalgia (2018)
June 18
Buffaloed (2020)
Crawl (2019)
June 19
Love Victor: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Bean (1997)
Gigli (2003)
Hart's War (2002)
La Bamba (1987)
Mr. Bean's Holiday (2007)
Natural Born Killers (1994)
Out of Sight (1998)
The Peacemaker (1997)
Tears of the Sun (2003)
Zoom (2006)
June 21
The Chi: Complete Season 3 (Showtime)
June 22
Clemency (2019)
XX (2017)
June 25
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band (2020)
Charlie's Angels (2019)
June 29
Carrion (2020)
June 30
The Gallows Act II (2019)
One For The Money (2012)
Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011)
6 Souls (2013)
That's My Boy (2012)
Amazon
June 1
Dirty Dancing (1987)
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)
Fair Game (2010)
Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell (1974)
Futureworld (1976)
Grown Ups (2010)
How To Train Your Dragon (2010)
Incident At Loch Ness (2004)
Joyride (1996)
Kingpin (1996)
Nate And Hayes (1983)
Sex Drive (2008)
Shrek Forever After (2010)
The Cookout (2004)
The Natural (1984)
Trade (2007)
Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)
You Don't Mess With The Zohan (2008)
Air Warriors: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)
Annie Oakley: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
Doc Martin: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Dragnet: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
Finding Your Roots: Season 1 (PBS Living)
Forsyte Saga: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Growing up McGhee: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)
Liar: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
Professor T: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Roadkill Garages: Season 1 (Motortrend)
Saints and Sinners: Season 1 (Brown Sugar)
Super Why: Season 1 (PBS Kids)
SWV Reunited: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
The Black Death: The World's Most Devastating Plague (The Great Courses)
The L Word: Season 1 (Showtime)
The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1 (Showtime)
The Saint: Season 1 (Shout! Factory)
Wackey Races: Season 1 (Boomerang)
Work in Progress: Season 1 (Showtime)
June 3
Takers (2010)
June 5
*Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava (2020) - Amazon Original special
June 7
Equilibrium (2002)
June 12
Child's Play (2019)
Knives Out (2019)
June 15
The U.S. vs. John Lennon (2006)
June 18
Crawl (2019)
June 19
*7500 (2019) - Amazon Original movie
June 21
Life In Pieces: Seasons 1-4
June 26
*Pete the Cat: Season 2, Part 1 - Amazon Original series
June 27
Guns Akimbo (2020)
June 30
Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011)
One For The Money (2012)
Spy Kids (2001)
Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003)
The Gallows Act II (2019)
Where The Wild Things Are (2009)
Available for Purchase on Prime Video
June 12
The King of Staten Island (2020)
Disney+
June 5
New Library Titles
Alaska's Grizzly Gauntlet Season 1
America's Greatest Animals
Chasing the Equinox
Howie Mandel's Animals Doing Things Seasons 1-2
Secrets of Wild India Season 1
The Greeks Season 1
Weird but True! Season 1-2
Wild Hawaii Season 1
Women of Impact: Changing the World
Disney+ Originals
Be Our Chef Season Finale - "The Spectacular"
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 106 - "Visualization"
Disney Family Sundays Episode 131 - "101 Dalmatians: Onesie"
One Day at Disney Episode 127 - "George Montano: Plasterer"
It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Episode 104 - "Disaster Rescue Dogs & A Dog Mayor"
Disney Insider Episode 106 - "Artemis Adventure, Taste of Disney, Runaway Railway"
June 12
New Library Titles
Mighty Med Season 1-2
The Liberty Story
The Story of the Animated Drawing
Walt & El Grupo
Disney+ Originals
Artemis Fowl
It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Episode 105 - "The Surfing Corgi & Bee Dogs"
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 107 - "Score"
Disney Family Sundays Episode 132 - "Winnie the Pooh: Bag Toss"
One Day at Disney Episode 128 - "Scot Drake: Imagineering Creative
June 19
New Library Titles
101 Dalmatians Season 1
Big Sur: Wild California
Muppet Babies Play Date Season 1
Schoolhouse Rock Season 1
Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy
Disney+ Originals
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Season Finale - "Connections"
It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Episode 106 - "Stunt Dogs & Water Rescue Dogs"
Disney Family Sundays Episode 133 - "Monsters, Inc. Water Bottles"
One Day at Disney Episode 129 - "Candice Valdez: Radio Disney Host"
June 26
New Library Titles
Man in Space
Mars and Beyond
Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
Raven's Home Season 3
Tarzan
Tarzan II
Disney+ Originals
Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 Season Premiere, all 6 episodes available
It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Episode 107 - "Detective Dogs & Truffle Hunting Dogs"
Disney Family Sundays Episode 134 - "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs"
One Day at Disney Episode 130 - "Marc Smith: Story Artist"
HBO Max
HBO Max will launch on Wednesday, May 27 with the entire HBO original content slate available to stream on the service. HBO Max will also boast several new original films and series, library titles from the Warner Bros. collection, 20 films from Japan's Studio Ghibli animation house, and other titles it has acquired the streaming rights to. HBO Max will continue to add new titles to its library throughout June (listed below).
June 1
4th & Forever: Muck City Season 1
Adventures In Babysitting
Amelie
An American Werewolf in London
The American
Another Cinderella Story
Beautiful Girls
Black Beauty
Bridget Jones's Baby
The Bucket List
Cabaret
The Champ
Chicago
A Cinderella Story
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
Clash Of The Titans
Cradle 2 the Grave
Crash (Director's Cut)
Doubt
Dreaming Of Joseph Lees
Drop Dead Gorgeous
Dune
Elf
Enter The Dragon
Far and Away
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
The Final Destination
Firewall
Flipped
Forces of Nature
The Fountain
Frantic
From Dusk Til Dawn
Full Metal Jacket
Gente De Zona: En Letra De Otro
The Good Son
The Goonies
Hanna
Havana
He Got Game
Heaven Can Wait
Heidi
Hello Again
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
The Hunger
In Her Shoes
In Like Flint
The Iron Giant
It Takes Two
Juice
The Last Mimzy
License To Wed
Life
Lifeforce
Lights Out
Like Water For Chocolate
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
The Losers
Love Jones
Lucy
Magic Mike
McCabe and Mrs. Miller
Misery
Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day
A Monster Calls
Mr. Wonderful
Must Love Dogs
My Dog Skip
Mystic River
The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter
The Neverending Story
New York Minute
Nights In Rodanthe
No Reservations
Ordinary People
Our Man Flint
The Parallax View
Patch Adams
A Perfect World
Pedro Capo: En Letra Otro
Personal Best
Presumed Innocent
Ray
Richie Rich (Movie)
Rosewood
Rugrats Go Wild
Running on Empty
Secondhand Lions
She's The Man
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Space Cowboys
Speed Racer (2008)
Splendor in the Grass
The Stepfather
Summer Catch
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3
Tess
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
The Time Traveler's Wife
Titanic
TMNT
Torch Song Trilogy
Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie
Tweety's High-Flying Adventures
U-571
U.S. Marshals
Unaccompanied Minors
Uncle Buck
Veronica Mars (Movie)
Walking and Talking
We Are Marshall
Weird Science
When Harry Met Sally
Wild Wild West
Wonder
X-Men: First Class
You've Got Mail
June 2
Inside Carbonaro Season 1
June 4
HBO First Look: The King of Staten Island
We're Here Season Finale
June 5
Betty Season Finale
June 6
Ad Astra
Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It!
June 7
I May Destroy You Series Premiere
June 10
Infinity Train Season 2 Premiere
June 12
El asesino de los caprichos (aka The Goya Murders)
June 13
The Good Liar
June 14
I Know This Much Is True Limited Series Finale
Insecure Season 4 Finale
June 16
#GeorgeWashington
Age of Big Cats Season 1
Ancient Earth Season 1
Apocalypse: WWI Season 1
Big World in A Small Garden
The Celts: Blood, Iron & Sacrifice Season 1
Cornfield Shipwreck
The Daunting Fortress of Richard the Lionheart
David Attenborough's Ant Mountain
David Attenbourough's Light on Earth
DeBugged
Digits Season 1
Dragons & Damsels
Ebony: The Last Years of The Atlantic Slave Trade
Expedition: Black Sea Wrecks Season 1
First Man
Going Nuts: Tales from Squirrel World
Hack the Moon: Unsung Heroes of Apollo
The History of Food Season 1
Hurricane the Anatomy Season 1
Into the Lost Crystal Caves
Jason Silva: Transhumanism
King: A Filmed Record… Montgomery to Memphis (Part 1 & Part 2) Season 1
Knuckleball!
Leonardo: The Mystery of The Lost Portrait
Looney Tunes (Batch 2) Season 1
Man's First Friend
Penguin Central
Pompeii: Disaster Street
Popeye (Batch 2) Season 1
Pyramids Builders: New Clues
Realm of the Volga Season 1
Sacred Spaces Season 1
Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer Documentary Premiere
Scanning the Pyramids
Science vs. Terrorism Season 1
The Secret Lives of Big Cats Season 1
Secret Life of Lakes Season 1
Secret Life Underground Season 1
Secrets of the Solar System Season 1
Space Probes! Season 1
Speed Season 1
Spies of War Season 1
Tales of Nature Season 1
Tsunamis: Facing a Global Threat
Versailles Rediscovered: The Sun King's Vanished Palace
Viking Women Season 1
Vitamania
Whale Wisdom
The Woodstock Bus
June 18
Summer Camp Island Season 2 Premiere
Karma Series Premiere
June 19
Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn Documentary Premiere
Entre Nos: The Winners
Bajo el mismo techo (aka Under the Same Roof)
June 20
Ford V. Ferrari
June 21
Perry Mason Limited Series Premiere
June 22
Hard Series Finale
June 24
South Park Seasons 1-23
Transhood Documentary Premiere
June 25
Adventure Time Distant Lands: BMO Special Premiere
Doom Patrol Season 2 Premiere
Esme & Roy Season 2A Premiere
Search Party Season 3 Premiere
June 26
Hormigas (aka The Awakening of the Ants)
June 27
Doctor Sleep (Director's Cut)
June 28
I'll Be Gone in the Dark Docuseries Premiere
June 30:
Welcome to Chechnya Documentary Premiere
ESPN+
E:60: Identity
E:60: No Excuses
SC Featured: Respect
SC Featured: Courage Game
30 for 30: Marinovich
30 for 30 Shorts: Mack Wrestles
June 6
UFC 250 (ESPN+ PPV)
June 7
30 for 30: Be Water
June 14
30 for 30: Long Gone Summer
IMDb TV
TV Series Arriving June 1
Boston Legal (Seasons 1-5)
Carter (Seasons 1-2)
Malcolm in the Middle (Seasons 1-7)
Movies Arriving June 1
Bad News Bears
Beyond the Reach
Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk
Brigsby Bear
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Daddy Day Camp
Dance with Me
Ender's Game
Fired Up!
Fire in the Sky
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Gattaca
Gandhi
Grease 2
Godzilla 2000
Last Action Hero
Legends of the Fall
Monster Trucks
Mr. Brooks
Raging Bull
Rain Man
Raise Your Voice
Risen
Rugrats Go Wild
Sabrina
Snowden
The Amityville Horror (2005)
The In Crowd
Zero Dark Thirty
1984