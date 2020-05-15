Now Playing 100 Best Shows: The Best Streaming Shows

Let's get ready to Hulu! The streaming service has released its slate of arrivals for the month of June, and there are some promising Hulu originals, some great shows from other networks, and some classic movies coming online.

Hulu originals include Padma Lakshmi's Bourdain-style food travel show Taste the Nation on June 19; the Love, Simon series spinoff Love, Victor also on June 19; and a documentary about what Lin-Manuel Miranda was doing before he became the Hamilton guy on June 5.

Movies and non-Hulu shows coming online include Casino, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Dirty Dancing, and the final season of IFC's excellent baseball comedy Brockmire.

Departures at the end of June include Blazing Saddles, GoodFellas, and The Conjuring, so watch those before they're gone.

Check out the full list below.

Padma Lakshmi, Taste the Nation Photo: Dominic Valente, Hulu

What's Coming

June 1

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)

Press Your Luck: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Match Game: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Childrens Hospital: Complete Series (Adult Swim)

Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Adult Swim)

10 Year Plan (2014)

4th Man Out (2015)

Above & Beyond (2014)

Almost Adults (2016)

Born to be Wild (2011)

Casino (1995)

Charlie Wilson's War (2007)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Constantine (2005)

Dave (1993)

Digging for Fire (2015)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Equilibrium (2002)

Fair Game (2010)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

Futureworld (1976)

Grown Ups (2010)

Happily N'Ever After (2007)

Happily N'Ever After 2 (2009)

Honey (2003)

Honey 2 (2011)

I Am Legend (2007)

I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Incident at Loch Ness (2004)

Joyride (1997)

Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story (2014)

Kingpin (1996)

Losing Isaiah (1995)

Meet Me In Montenegro (2014)

Meet the Fockers (2004)

Meet the Parents (2000)

Mo' Money (1992)

My Girl (1991)

My Girl 2 (1994)

Nate and Hayes (1983)

October Sky (1999)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)

Sex Drive (2008)

The American President (1995)

The Cookout (2004)

The Marine 3: Homefront (2013)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

The Scout (1994)

The Tuxedo (2002)

The Wood (1999)

The X-Files (1998)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Trade (2007)

Treading Water (2013)

True Romance (Director's Cut) (1993)

Undertow (2004)

Up in the Air (2009)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2007)

Women and Sometimes Men (2017)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)

You Don't Mess With The Zohan (2008)

Zardoz (1974)

June 2

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)

June 4

Miss Snake Charmer (2020)

June 5

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Shirley (2020)

Intrigo: Dear Agnes (2019)

June 6

The Appearance (2018)

June 7

Where's Waldo?: Complete Season 1 (Dreamworks)

June 8

My Absolute Boyfriend: Complete Season 1 (Rakuten)

Radiant: Complete Season 1 (Rakuten)

From Paris with Love (2010)

June 9

The Best of The Bachelor: Series Premiere (ABC)

June 10

Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots: Complete Season 7 (OWN)

June 12

Crossing Swords: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Into the Dark: Good Boy: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Don't: Series Premiere (ABC)

Intrigo: Samaria (2019)

Child's Play (2019)

Awakenings (1990)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Seven Pounds (2008)

June 13

Eye in the Sky (2015)

Dragonheart (1996)

Windtalkers (2002)

June 15

Pan (2015)

Breakup at a Wedding (2013)

Dustwalker (2020)

The U.S. vs. John Lennon (2006)

June 16

Brockmire: Complete Season 4 (IFC)

Larry Crowne (2011)

June 17

Nostalgia (2018)

June 18

Buffaloed (2020)

Crawl (2019)

June 19

Love Victor: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Bean (1997)

Gigli (2003)

Hart's War (2002)

La Bamba (1987)

Mr. Bean's Holiday (2007)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Out of Sight (1998)

The Peacemaker (1997)

Tears of the Sun (2003)

Zoom (2006)

June 21

The Chi: Complete Season 3 (Showtime)

June 22

Clemency (2019)

XX (2017)



June 25

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band (2020)

Charlie's Angels (2019)

June 29

Carrion (2020)

June 30

The Gallows Act II (2019)

One For The Money (2012)

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011)

6 Souls (2013)

That's My Boy (2012)

What's Leaving

June 30

Aeon Flux (2005)

Bangkok Dangerous (2008)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Blue City (1986)

Demolition Man (1993)

Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who (2008)

Dr. T. and the Women (2000)

Foxfire (1996)

Get Smart (2008)

Gods and Monsters (1998)

GoodFellas (1990)

Grown Ups (2010)

House of D (2005)

I Am Legend (2007)

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)

Kingpin (1996)

Let Me In (2010)

Monster House (2006)

Phone Booth (2003)

Repentance (2014)

Romancing the Stone (1984)

The Boost (1988)

The Conjuring (2013)

The Eternal (1998)

The Full Monty (1997)

The Green Mile (1999)

The Jewel of the Nile (1985)

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

The Men Who Stare at Goats (2010)

The Mexican (2001)

The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012)

The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008)