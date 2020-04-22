Amazon Prime Video is making it a little easier for you to decide what to watch next month with the exciting list of original shows and movies being added to its library. In May, Amazon will debut several new originals, including its new sci-fi series Upload, starring Robbie Amell, a four-part docuseries called The Last Narc, and Jimmy O. Yang's new comedy special. Amazon will also roll out the second season of Homecoming, which sees Janelle Monáe take the lead, in May.

As for its library additions, Amazon will add the fifth season of Poldark and films like The Goldfinch and Rocketman to its library in May as well, and many titles from its SXSW streaming series will be added throughout the month as well.

Check out the full list of what's coming to Amazon Prime Video in May below.

New in May - Available to Prime members at no additional cost to their membership

May TBD

Clifford the Big Red Dog Season 2A - Amazon Original series

May 1

10 Fingers of Steel (1973)

A Cadaver Christmas (2011)

Assassination Tango (2003)

Best of Shaolin Kung Fu (1977)

Who Saw Her Die? (1980)

Crooked Hearts (1991)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Eurocrime! The Italian Cop And Gangster Films That Ruled The '70s (2014)

Fearless Young Boxer (1979)

Five Fingers of Steel (1982)

Friday The 13th Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1982)

Gloria (2014)

Green Dragon Inn (1977)

House Of D (2005)

Torso (1973)

I Hate Tom Petty (2013)

Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth (2016)

Inferno (1980)

Night Train Murders (1975)

Seven Deaths In The Cat's Eye (1973)

The Blood Spattered Bride (1972)

Lakeboat (2000)

Daughters of Darkness (1971)

Pathology (2008)

Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Shaolin Kung Fu Mystagouge (1977)

Some Kind Of Hero (1982)

Sprung (1997)

The Final Countdown (1980)

The Whistle Blower (1987)

Walking Tall (1973)

Upload Season 1 - Amazon Original series

A House Divided Season 1

African Hunters Season 1

Bonanza Season 1

Born to Explore Season 1

Boss Season 1

Engine Masters Season 1

Good Karma Hospital Season 1

In the Cut Season 1

Inspector Lewis Season 1

Pinkalicious Season 1

Rosehaven Season 1

Seaside Hotel Season 1

The Lucy Show Season 1

May 3

The Durrells Season 4

May 7

The Hustle (2019)

May 8

The Goldfinch - Amazon Original movie (2020)

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan (2017)

Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal - Amazon Original special

May 10

Jack And Jill (2011)

May 11

Alias Seasons 1-5

May 15

Seberg - Amazon Original movie (2020)

The Last Narc Season 1 - Amazon Original series

May 17

Poldark Season 5

May 19

Like Crazy (2011)

Trial By Fire (2019)

May 22

Rocketman (2019)

Homecoming Season 2 - Amazon Original series

May 23

Come To Daddy (2020)



May 25

The Tracker (2019)

May 29

The Vast Of Night - Amazon Original movie (2020)

New in May - Available for Purchase on Prime Video

May 1

Arkansas (2020)

May 8

Valley Girl (2020)

