One of Amazon's most buzzed-about series of 2018 was Julia Roberts' Homecoming, which told the story of the Homecoming Transitional Support Center, a live-in facility designed to helped soldiers transition into civilian life. The 10-episode season turned into a psychological thriller that grabbed audiences around the world.

The show was picked up with a two-season deal from the start, but until now, details about Season 2 have been kept close to the vest by Amazon Studios and co-creators Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg. In the spirit of the show, though, pieces of information are starting to come together about the new season, including a premiere date, casting news, and a few small spoilers.

Here's everything we know so far about Season 2 of Homecoming so far.

It premiere in May. Amazon has announced that Homecoming Season 2 will premiere on the streaming service on Friday, May 22.

Julia Roberts will not return. Although Roberts remains an executive producer on the series, she will not return for Season 2, since her deal with Amazon was for a one-season commitment.

Other Season 1 cast members will return, though. So far, several cast members from Season 1 have been confirmed to return for Season 2, including Stephan James (Walter), Bobby Cannavale (Colin), Hong Chau (Audrey), Shea Whigham (Thomas), Chris Cooper (Leonard), and Jeremy Allen White (Shrier).

Janelle Monáe has joined the cast. While it's a bummer we won't see more of Roberts' character, the show isn't losing its star power! Amazon announced in July 2019 that Janelle Monáe would lead the second season. The multi-talented star is expected to appear as a woman who wakes up in a canoe with no memory of who she is, and in the first teaser trailer for Season 2, we see exactly that. We did discover that her name is "Jackie," at least for now.

Season 2 takes place during the fallout of the Homecoming program. We'll explore more of the corporate side of what was done to the men of the Homecoming project in Season 2, co-creator Micah Bloomberg revealed at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in January.

There won't be more vintage musical cues. Director Kyle Patrick Alvarez told reporters at the Television Critics Association winter press tour that the narrative device using vintage music would not be repeated in the second season. "It would take a lot for me to say that I thought we could recreate that as well [in Season 2]," Alvarez said. "One of the things that we decided to give a different flavor this year was to hire a composer, which I've been really excited about. I think it brings a new quality, and a different thing that people really get a chance to get into."

Homecoming Season 1 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.